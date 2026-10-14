Saudi-Led Coalition Strikes Houthi Positions in Yemen’s Capital
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition carried out airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on Tuesday, according to statements from a Yemeni government official and the Houthi movement.
Fayyad Alnoman, a Yemeni government official, said coalition aircraft began striking Houthi positions in areas of Sanaa that joint forces had previously designated for evacuation.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said Saudi forces were attacking the capital and confirmed that Houthi forces were responding.
The Houthis reported that one of the strikes hit a Yemen Petroleum Company facility in al-Sabahah, located west of Sanaa.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition had instructed civilians to leave the company’s main al-Sabahah station ahead of a planned military operation.
The latest strikes come as tensions between the coalition and the Houthis intensify, with both sides issuing evacuation warnings ahead of possible attacks on targeted locations.
Fayyad Alnoman, a Yemeni government official, said coalition aircraft began striking Houthi positions in areas of Sanaa that joint forces had previously designated for evacuation.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said Saudi forces were attacking the capital and confirmed that Houthi forces were responding.
The Houthis reported that one of the strikes hit a Yemen Petroleum Company facility in al-Sabahah, located west of Sanaa.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition had instructed civilians to leave the company’s main al-Sabahah station ahead of a planned military operation.
The latest strikes come as tensions between the coalition and the Houthis intensify, with both sides issuing evacuation warnings ahead of possible attacks on targeted locations.
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