White House Asks Guilfoyle to Step Down as US Ambassador to Greece
(MENAFN) The White House announced Tuesday that it had asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to step down as US ambassador to Greece following allegations involving gifts and claims that she sought payments in exchange for access to administration officials.
During her first news conference, new White House spokeswoman Katie Zacharia, who replaced Karoline Leavitt, was questioned about the timing of Guilfoyle’s departure and potential candidates to succeed her.
"We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well," said Zacharia.
The announcement came a day after US President Donald Trump said his administration was weighing whether to remove Guilfoyle from the diplomatic post.
The allegations reportedly include claims that Guilfoyle received expensive gifts during her tenure as ambassador and pursued financial payments in return for facilitating access to senior administration figures before her confirmation.
The State Department’s Office of Inspector General is examining the allegations against Guilfoyle, according to a source familiar with the investigation.
During her first news conference, new White House spokeswoman Katie Zacharia, who replaced Karoline Leavitt, was questioned about the timing of Guilfoyle’s departure and potential candidates to succeed her.
"We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well," said Zacharia.
The announcement came a day after US President Donald Trump said his administration was weighing whether to remove Guilfoyle from the diplomatic post.
The allegations reportedly include claims that Guilfoyle received expensive gifts during her tenure as ambassador and pursued financial payments in return for facilitating access to senior administration figures before her confirmation.
The State Department’s Office of Inspector General is examining the allegations against Guilfoyle, according to a source familiar with the investigation.
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