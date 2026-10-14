The Objective Is To Strengthen Position Of Garabagh And East Zangezur As New Growth Centre In Economy - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The main objective of the second phase of the State Program on the Great Return is to further expand private investment, permanent employment and export-oriented production by building on the opportunities already created, and to strengthen the position of Garabagh and East Zangezur as a new growth centre in the national economy, President Ilham Aliyev said in a message to the participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh Exhibition –“Rebuild Garabagh.”

"The advanced urban planning and engineering solutions applied in the region offer experience that can be used internationally, alongside that gained in other parts of Azerbaijan.

In this regard, the successful hosting of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026, organized by the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), helped showcase our country's achievements in urban planning internationally and strengthen its role in global dialogue.

The“Rebuild Garabagh” and“BakuBuild” exhibitions, held as part of Caspian Construction Week, provide broad opportunities to share this experience, showcase new technologies and establish business partnerships. I am confident that these partnerships will translate into concrete projects and make a significant contribution to the Great Return and the region's long-term development," the message said.

Meanwhile, Caspian Construction Week, covering construction, the reconstruction of Garabagh, engineering and utility systems, the plastics and polymer industry, road infrastructure and public transport, has opened in Baku.

Held at the Baku Expo Center from October 14 to 16, the event features four international exhibitions, alongside a separate international exhibition dedicated to road infrastructure and public transport.

Caspian Construction Week serves as a platform for companies from various industries to showcase their products and solutions, bring together sector representatives and establish professional contacts. Its scope ranges from construction materials and heating and ventilation equipment to solutions for the reconstruction of Garabagh, plastics and polymers, road infrastructure and public transport.

The exhibitions provide Azerbaijani and international companies with opportunities to present their products and technologies, keep up with market developments and discuss potential partnerships.

Alongside the exhibition displays, the program includes panel discussions, innovation sessions and business presentations on a range of topics.

Bilateral business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings are also planned for exhibitors and invited companies. These meetings are intended to help participants explore cooperation opportunities with one another and with relevant government bodies.

Over three days, Caspian Construction Week brings together stakeholders from construction, engineering, industry, the reconstruction of Garabagh, architecture and transport. The exhibitions and business events offer participants an opportunity to showcase products and technologies, follow industry developments and establish new business connections.