Iran Says Stronger Trade Relations With Pakistan Hold Great Importance
This was announced in a statement published by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.
According to the information, in the course of the meeting, Dehnavi noted that the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran is prepared to support the expansion of trade cooperation with Pakistan.
Ahmad also welcomed the creation of new opportunities and the enhancement of trade cooperation between the two countries.
The meeting explored ways to develop trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, as well as how to utilize existing opportunities for collaboration in the mining sector.
During the meeting, officials from both countries exchanged views on creating new opportunities for economic agreements and developing trade cooperation.
The importance of utilizing existing opportunities to increase trade turnover and strengthen bilateral cooperation, including in the mining sector, was highlighted during the meeting.
According to Trend 's analysis based on statistics from the Iran Customs Administration, trade turnover between Iran and Pakistan amounted to 3.8 million tons, valued at $2.3 billion, during the period from March 21, 2025 through January 20, 2026.
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