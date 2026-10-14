Saudi Arabia Functional Supplements Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast 2025-2034 Market To Reach USD 11.69 Billion As Preventive Health Demand Rises

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Functional Supplements Market Size and Share Outlook Report: Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia functional supplements market was valued at USD 6.23 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.69 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.50% during 2025-2034. Rising health awareness, an expanding gym and wellness culture, higher disposable income, and government-backed nutrition initiatives are supporting sustained market growth across the Kingdom.

According to the report, growing concern about obesity, diabetes, micronutrient deficiencies, and other lifestyle-related conditions is encouraging consumers to prioritize preventive healthcare. Demand is increasing for products that support immunity, energy, metabolism, weight management, sports performance, digestive health, and overall wellness. Urbanization and wider access to innovative supplement formulations are also creating opportunities for domestic and international manufacturers.

Key Market Insights



Vitamins and minerals accounted for approximately 30% of market revenue during the historical period, making them the leading product category.

Tablets represented about 30% of total revenue and remained the dominant dosage form during the historical period.

Immune health is expected to become the leading application during the forecast period.

The market is forecast to expand from USD 6.23 Billion in 2024 to USD 11.69 Billion by 2034. Growth is expected to remain strong at a CAGR of 6.50% between 2025 and 2034.

Preventive Nutrition Supports Market Expansion

Saudi consumers are increasingly incorporating vitamins, minerals, proteins, amino acids, probiotics, prebiotics, and specialty ingredients into their daily wellness routines. Young adults are playing an important role in this shift as interest in convenient, daily-use nutrition products continues to rise. Healthcare awareness campaigns and Vision 2030 initiatives promoting healthier lifestyles are reinforcing demand for functional supplements throughout Saudi Arabia.

A study published in April 2025 in the Journal of Pioneering Medical Sciences found that 47% of participants in Al-Majmah, primarily aged 18-28 years, consumed multivitamin and multimineral supplements daily. The findings indicate increasing adoption of preventive nutrition among younger consumers and are likely to influence product development, packaging, distribution, and marketing strategies.

Stronger Regulations Enhance Consumer Confidence

The implementation of stricter requirements for private food laboratories in 2025 is expected to strengthen quality assurance, product safety, and alignment with international standards. Greater regulatory oversight should improve transparency and consumer confidence while encouraging manufacturers to invest in compliant production and testing practices. These developments support Vision 2030 public health objectives and create a more structured environment for functional nutrition brands.

Product and Dosage Form Outlook

Vitamins and minerals continue to lead the Saudi Arabia functional supplements market due to established consumer trust and broad demand for immune support, energy, bone health, and general wellness. Other product categories covered in the report include botanicals and herbal extracts, probiotics and prebiotics, proteins and amino acids, Omega-3 / Fish Oil and Fatty Acids, specialty ingredients, and other formulations.

Tablets remain the leading dosage form because of their availability, convenience, and widespread consumer acceptance. The market also includes capsules, softgels, powders, gummies, chewable products, liquids, and ready-to-drink functional beverages and bars. Innovation across these formats is helping brands address the preferences of children, adults, older consumers, athletes, and pregnant women.

Applications and Distribution Channels

Immune health is forecast to lead market demand, supported by continued interest in products designed for everyday resilience and wellness. Other major applications include energy and metabolism, weight management, sports and performance nutrition, digestive and gut health, cognitive and brain health, bone and joint health, and cardiovascular health.

Functional supplements are distributed through hospital and clinic pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, specialty stores, and other channels. E-commerce is becoming increasingly important as consumers seek convenient access, broader product selection, and detailed product information. Pharmacy channels remain influential because consumers value trusted purchasing environments and professional guidance.

Competitive Landscape

Leading participants include Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Amway Corp., Abbott, and Bayer AG. Herbalife maintains a strong presence in fitness and wellness communities through personalized nutrition and direct selling. Amway serves health-conscious consumers through its Nutrilite portfolio, science-backed formulations, sustainable sourcing, and established distribution network.

Abbott addresses adult and pediatric nutrition requirements through research-driven products, including Ensure and Similac, supported by local partnerships and targeted market strategies. Bayer AG supplies vitamins, minerals, and dietary supplements for immunity, cardiovascular health, and energy, while expanding its reach through local distributors and consumer awareness initiatives. Other market participants include DSM, Glanbia Plc, Nature's Way Products, LLC and Nestle SA.

The report evaluates market size, growth prospects, segmentation, funding and investment activity, strategic initiatives, competitive developments, unmet needs, and industry challenges. It also examines how partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are shaping the Saudi Arabia functional supplements market and supporting innovation through 2034.

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