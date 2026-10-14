Opioid Related Disorder Drug Pipeline And Clinical Trials Analysis Report Long-Acting Therapies, Biologics, And Non-Opioid Innovation Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long-acting formulations, monoclonal antibodies and non-opioid therapies aim to improve adherence, curb misuse and reduce relapse, supported by government initiatives

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Opioid Related Disorder Pipeline Analysis Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The opioid related disorder pipeline is expanding as pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare organizations pursue therapies designed to reduce opioid cravings, withdrawal symptoms, relapse, and overdose risk. According to Alexander M. Dydyk et al., opioid use disorder affects approximately 16 million people worldwide, including 2.1 million in the United States. The condition contributes to more than 120,000 deaths globally and 47,000 deaths in the United States each year.

Rising opioid misuse, increasing overdose fatalities, and supportive government initiatives are strengthening demand for more effective treatment options. Current development strategies include long-acting formulations, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, natural metabolites, psychedelic-assisted therapy, and other biologic or non-opioid approaches. These programs aim to improve treatment adherence, expand access, minimize misuse, and address limitations associated with existing therapies.

Comprehensive Opioid Related Disorder Pipeline Coverage

The report evaluates more than 100 pipeline drugs and over 50 companies involved in opioid related disorder drug development. It assesses clinical activity by development phase, drug class, route of administration, study design, recruitment status, efficacy, safety, and reported adverse effects. The analysis also examines how emerging therapies align with opioid related disorder treatment guidelines and evolving standards of care.

Pipeline candidates are reviewed across Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV, preclinical, discovery, and other early-phase stages. Phase II trials account for approximately 40% of the clinical trial landscape, indicating substantial mid-stage development activity. Phase I represents 18%, while Phase III and Phase IV each contribute 16%. This distribution highlights sustained innovation across the opioid related disorder treatment pipeline.

Drug Class and Route of Administration Analysis

The therapeutic assessment covers several drug classes and administration routes, including:



Small molecules

Monoclonal antibodies

Natural metabolites

Oral therapies

Parenteral therapies Other routes of administration

Medication for opioid use disorder remains central to treatment, with buprenorphine, methadone, and extended-release naltrexone frequently used alongside counseling and behavioral therapy. Pipeline innovation is increasingly focused on long-acting formulations of established medications and therapies that target alternative neurological pathways.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, including semaglutide and liraglutide, are being investigated for their potential to modulate reward pathways and reduce opioid cravings. These clinical programs may support the development of non-opioid treatment options with lower misuse potential.

Opioid Related Disorder Epidemiology

Opioid related mortality varies by age and sex. Men experience higher rates of opioid dependence and overdose, while women are prescribed opioids for analgesia more frequently. Opioid-related mortality peaks among people aged 40-50, while heroin overdose is most common among individuals aged 20-30 years. These patterns reinforce the need for targeted prevention, treatment access, and age-appropriate clinical interventions.

Leading Companies and Research Organizations

The report profiles organizations participating in opioid related disorder clinical trials and evaluates the competitive dynamics shaping therapeutic development. Selected companies and institutions include:



Filament Health Corp.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Indivior Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

SafeMedWaste, Inc.

Friends Research Institute, Inc.

Go Medical Industries Pty Ltd.

Clinilabs, Inc. Altasciences Company Inc.

Emerging Opioid Related Disorder Drug Candidates

PEX010-Assisted Therapy: Filament Health Corp. is evaluating PEX010 in a Phase 2 study for opioid use disorder. The program combines psychotherapy with two treatment sessions using a standardized formulation containing 25mg or 35mg psilocybin. Researchers are assessing feasibility, safety, participant retention, and neurocognitive, behavioral, and clinical outcomes.

BXCL501: Sublingual Dexmedetomidine is being studied for opioid withdrawal during a 7-day inpatient methadone taper. The Phase 1B trial compares BXCL501 with lofexidine and placebo, with a focus on safety and efficacy. The orally dissolving film is intended to address withdrawal symptoms such as anxiety, muscle pain, and insomnia while minimizing cardiovascular side effects. The study includes 160 participants across three sites.

INDV-2000: Indivior Inc. is evaluating INDV-2000 in a Phase II proof-of-concept and dose-ranging study involving participants with moderate to severe opioid use disorder. The oral Orexin-1 Receptor antagonist is being assessed for safety, efficacy, and dose response as participants transition from short-term buprenorphine treatment to a non-opioid therapy. Preclinical findings indicate potential reductions in opioid intake and craving.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides stakeholders with insights into opioid related disorder clinical trials, emerging drugs, company activities, research collaborations, regulatory conditions, and commercial opportunities. It supports informed decision-making across investment, product development, competitive intelligence, research planning, and partnership strategy.

Key areas addressed include the organizations leading drug development, major clinical trials, efficacy and safety profiles, geographic trial coverage, commercial potential, development challenges, and opportunities for therapeutic collaboration. The findings offer a forward-looking perspective on how long-acting therapies, non-opioid candidates, and novel treatment platforms may reshape the opioid related disorder market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Objectives of the Study

1.3 Research Methodology & Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Overview of Opioid Related Disorder

3.1 Signs and Symptoms

3.2 Causes

3.3 Risk Factors

3.4 Diagnosis

3.5 Treatment

4 Patient Profile: Opioid Related Disorder

4.1 Patient Profile Overview

4.2 Patient Psychology and Emotional Impact Factors

4.3 Risk Assessment and Treatment Success Rate

5 Opioid Related Disorder: Epidemiology Snapshot

5.1 Opioid Related Disorder Incidence by Key Markets

5.2 Opioid Related Disorder - Patients Seeking Treatment in Key Markets

6 Opioid Related Disorder: Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

7 Opioid Related Disorder: Key Facts Covered

7.1 Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

7.2 Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

7.3 Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

7.4 Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Other Regions

8 Opioid Related Disorder, Drug Pipeline Assessment

8.1 Assessment by Treatment Type

8.2 Assessment by Route of Administration

8.3 Assessment by Drug Class

9 EMR Drug Pipeline Comparative Analysis

9.1 List of Opioid Related Disorder Pipeline Drugs

9.1.1 By Company

9.1.2 By Phase

9.1.3 By Indication

9.1.4 By Trial Status

9.1.5 By Funder Type

9.2 EMR Attribute Scoring Analysis of Pipeline Drugs (Top Drugs)

9.3 Product Level Analysis Framework

9.3.1 Product Description

9.3.2 Trial ID

9.3.3 Sponsor Name

9.3.4 Study Type

9.3.5 Drug Class

9.3.6 Eligibility Criteria

9.3.7 Study Record Dates

9.3.7.1 First Submitted

9.3.7.2 First Posted

9.3.7.3 Last Update Posted

9.3.7.4 Last Verified

9.3.8 Indication

9.3.9 Study Design

9.3.10 Recruitment Status

9.3.11 Enrollment (Estimated)

9.3.12 Location Countries

9.3.13 Recent Results

10 Opioid Related Disorder Drug Pipeline - Late-Stage Products (Phase III and IV) (Top Drugs)

10.1 Comparative Analysis for Late-Stage Drugs

10.1.1 Study Type

10.1.2 Recruitment Status

10.1.3 Company

10.1.4 Funder Type

10.2 Product Level Analysis

10.2.1 Drug: XR-NTX

10.2.2 Other Drugs

11 Opioid Related Disorder Drug Pipeline - Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) (Top Drugs)

11.1 Comparative Analysis for Mid-Stage Drugs

11.1.1 Study Type

11.1.2 Recruitment Status

11.1.3 Company

11.1.4 Funder Type

11.2 Product Level Analysis

11.2.1 Drug: PEX010-Assisted Therapy

11.2.2 Drug: BXCL501

11.2.3 Drug: INDV-2000

11.2.4 Other Drugs

12 Opioid Related Disorder Drug Pipeline - Early-Stage Products (Phase I) (Top Drugs)

12.1 Comparative Analysis for Early-Stage Drugs

12.1.1 Study Type

12.1.2 Recruitment Status

12.1.3 Company

12.1.4 Funder Type

12.2 Product Level Analysis

12.2.1 Drug: BI 1356225

12.2.2 Other Drugs

13 Opioid Related Disorder Drug Pipeline - Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products (Top Drugs)

13.1 Comparative Analysis for Preclinical and Discovery Stage Drugs

13.1.1 Study Type

13.1.2 Recruitment Status

13.1.3 Company

13.1.4 Funder Type

13.2 Product Level Analysis

13.2.1 Other Drugs

14 Opioid Related Disorder, Key Drug Pipeline Companies

14.1 Company Analysis Framework

14.1.1 Company Snapshot

14.1.2 Pipeline Product Portfolio

14.1.3 Financial Analysis

14.1.4 Recent News and Developments

14.2 Filament Health Corp.

14.3 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

14.4 Indivior Inc.

14.5 Boehringer Ingelheim

14.6 Jazz Pharmaceuticals

14.7 SafeMedWaste, Inc.

14.8 Friends Research Institute, Inc.

14.9 Go Medical Industries Pty Ltd.

14.10 Clinilabs, Inc.

14.11 Altasciences Company Inc.

15 Regulatory Framework for Drug Approval, By Region

16 Terminated or Suspended Pipeline Products



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