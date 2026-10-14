Global Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Quantum Computing, Next-Gen Chips, And Cluster Automation Fuel 7%-8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leverage government incentives and automated cluster platforms to lower capital barriers, boost uptime and throughput, and shorten MBE equipment ROI cycles.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Equipment Market: Strategic Evolution in Quantum Computing, Next-Gen Semiconductors, and Global Research Infrastructure (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report identifies Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment as a critical technology for producing high-purity, single-crystal epitaxial layers used in advanced semiconductor, photonic, radio-frequency, power electronics, and quantum computing applications. Its atomic-layer precision supports complex structures, including quantum wells, superlattices, and nanostructures, as well as compound semiconductors such as Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Indium Phosphide (InP), and Gallium Nitride (GaN).

The global MBE equipment market is estimated at between 118 million USD and 203 million USD in 2026. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% to 8.0% through 2031. Market growth is being supported by rising investment in third-generation semiconductors, quantum computing hardware, 5G and 6G infrastructure, optoelectronics, and electric vehicle power systems.

MBE equipment has traditionally been concentrated in research and development (R&D), but adoption is expanding into industrial production for specialized components. Cluster platforms, automatic wafer transfer, multi-chamber configurations, and advanced in-situ monitoring are improving repeatability, uptime, and commercial viability. These developments address persistent industry constraints related to throughput, system complexity, and production scalability.

Regional MBE Equipment Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the global MBE equipment market with an estimated share of 42.0% to 48.0%. China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, China, support regional demand through established semiconductor manufacturing, optoelectronics, and materials research ecosystems. China's semiconductor self-sufficiency initiatives are driving investment in GaN and SiC research, while Taiwan, China, remains an important center for high-end VCSEL production. Japan contributes expertise in precision engineering and high-purity materials. Australia is also strengthening its research capabilities, highlighted by RIBER's May 2025 sale of an MBE 412 cluster platform to an Australian laboratory.

North America accounts for approximately 28.0% to 33.0% of the market. More than 100 semiconductor projects across 28 U.S. states have been announced since 2020, representing over half a trillion dollars in private investment. The Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit under Section 48D and related grant programs are encouraging advanced equipment purchases. Demand is particularly strong for systems supporting RF filters, power electronics, photonics, and quantum computing hardware.

Europe holds an estimated market share of 15.0% to 20.0%. Demand is centered on semiconductor research, photonics, compound semiconductors, space-grade solar cells, and More than Moore technologies. The European Chips Act is expected to support additional investment in research facilities and pilot production lines, particularly in France, Germany, and the UK.

South America and the Middle East & Africa represent a combined share of less than 5.0%. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are emerging as niche markets as university cleanrooms and national technology programs expand.

Technology and Application Trends

Plasma-Assisted MBE (PAMBE) is gaining adoption for Group III-nitrides, including GaN and AlN. Demand is linked to 5G infrastructure, high-frequency RF devices, and electric vehicle power modules. Metal-Organic MBE (MOMBE), also known as Chemical Beam Epitaxy (CBE), supports complex tertiary and quaternary compound semiconductors requiring precise control of multiple elements. Gas Source MBE (GSMBE) remains important for high-performance lasers and heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBTs).

Research and development continues to represent a major application segment, with universities and national laboratories using MBE equipment for quantum dots, nanowires, topological insulators, and new material systems. Commercial opportunities are expanding across optoelectronics, including VCSELs, high-brightness LEDs, and infrared detectors. High-Electron-Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) and HBTs used in radar, satellite communications, and telecommunications infrastructure also depend on high-purity epitaxial layers.

Quantum computing represents a significant emerging opportunity. MBE systems are increasingly used to produce superconducting and semiconducting layers for qubits, where material quality and interface control are essential to reducing noise and decoherence.

Industry Structure and Competitive Landscape

The MBE equipment value chain includes ultra-high vacuum pumps, high-purity crucibles, effusion cells, specialized gases, and raw materials such as Gallium, Indium, and Arsenic. System manufacturers integrate vacuum technology, thermal management, software, wafer handling, and in-situ monitoring into customized platforms. Downstream customers include compound semiconductor foundries, research institutions, universities, and national laboratories.

Post-sale services form an important high-margin segment. Revenue opportunities include spare parts, maintenance, technical consulting, growth recipe support, and upgrades such as automatic wafer transfer systems.

Riber is a leading global supplier, with systems spanning research tools and industrial production platforms. Its MBE 412 and MBE 6000 platforms support demand for GaN, photonics, and quantum research. Veeco maintains a strong position in North America and specializes in production systems for RF and photonics applications. Omicron, part of Oxford Instruments, serves research environments requiring integrated growth and analytical capabilities.

Other notable participants include MBE Komponenten, which supplies effusion cells and customized research systems; DCA Instruments, which focuses on customized thin-film and multi-technique ultra-high vacuum platforms; and Eiko, which serves Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific market.

Market Opportunities



Quantum computing: Commercial hardware development is generating demand for systems capable of producing highly controlled superconducting and semiconducting layers.

5G and 6G infrastructure: Expanding high-frequency communications networks require advanced HEMT and HBT structures for RF components.

Electric vehicle power electronics: Adoption of 800V architectures is supporting demand for GaN-on-Silicon and GaN-on-SiC devices.

Government semiconductor incentives: Funding programs in the U.S., Europe, and Asia are lowering investment barriers and supporting domestic semiconductor supply chains. Automation: Cluster platforms and automatic wafer handling are improving productivity, process consistency, and equipment utilization.

Market Challenges



High capital and operating costs: MBE systems require significant investment, specialized infrastructure, high-purity materials, and ongoing ultra-high vacuum maintenance.

Specialized workforce requirements: A limited supply of experienced epitaxial engineers may restrict adoption and production expansion.

Competition from MOCVD: MOCVD offers higher throughput and lower costs for several volume applications, requiring MBE suppliers to focus on performance-critical markets.

Extended lead times: Customized system configurations and complex manufacturing requirements can result in delivery periods exceeding 12 months. Export controls: MBE equipment is subject to restrictions associated with commercial and defense applications, potentially limiting access to selected markets.

The report concludes that the MBE equipment market is positioned for steady expansion through 2031. Growth will be driven by compound semiconductors, quantum technologies, high-frequency communications, advanced photonics, and power electronics. Suppliers that improve automation, throughput, service capabilities, and production scalability will be best positioned to capture emerging global demand.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global MBE Equipment Market Overall Analysis

2.1 Global MBE Equipment Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2031

2.1.1 Global MBE Equipment Market Size (Million USD), 2021-2031

2.1.2 Global MBE Equipment Market Volume (Units), 2021-2031

2.2 Global MBE Equipment Market Growth Dynamics

2.3 Market Drivers: Quantum Computing and Next-Gen Semiconductors

2.4 Market Restraints and High Operational Costs

2.5 Technological Trends in Ultra-High Vacuum (UHV) Systems

Chapter 3 MBE Equipment Industry Chain and Value Chain Analysis

3.1 MBE Equipment Industry Chain Structure

3.2 Upstream Analysis: UHV Components, Effusion Cells, and Controllers

3.3 Downstream Analysis: Compound Semiconductor Foundries and Research Labs

3.4 Value Chain Profitability Analysis

Chapter 4 MBE Equipment Manufacturing Process and Patent Analysis

4.1 System Design and Assembly Process

4.2 Effusion Cell and Plasma Source Technology

4.3 Global Patent Landscape for MBE Technology

Chapter 5 Global MBE Equipment Market by Type

5.1 Global MBE Equipment Market Volume and Share by Type, 2021-2031

5.2 Plasma-Assisted MBE (PAMBE)

5.2.1 PAMBE Market Volume and Revenue Forecast, 2021-2031

5.3 Metal-Organic MBE (MOMBE)

5.3.1 MOMBE Market Volume and Revenue Forecast, 2021-2031

5.4 Gas Source MBE (GSMBE)

5.4.1 GSMBE Market Volume and Revenue Forecast, 2021-2031

Chapter 6 Global MBE Equipment Market by Application

6.1 Global MBE Equipment Market Volume and Share by Application, 2021-2031

6.2 Scientific Research and Academic Labs

6.3 Compound Semiconductors (GaAs, GaN, InP)

6.4 Optoelectronics and Photonics

6.5 Quantum Computing and Nanotechnology

Chapter 7 Global MBE Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global MBE Equipment Market Volume by Region, 2021-2031

7.2 Global MBE Equipment Market Size by Region, 2021-2031

7.3 North America

7.3.1 United States

7.3.2 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 United Kingdom

7.5 Asia-Pacific

7.5.1 China

7.5.2 Japan

7.5.3 South Korea

7.5.4 Taiwan (China)

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 8 Global MBE Equipment Import and Export Analysis

8.1 Global MBE Equipment Import Volume by Major Countries

8.2 Global MBE Equipment Export Volume by Major Countries

8.3 Trade Barriers and Policy Influence

Chapter 9 Global MBE Equipment Competition Analysis

9.1 Market Competition Landscape

9.2 Global Top Players MBE Equipment Sales and Market Share, 2021-2026

9.3 Global Top Players MBE Equipment Revenue and Market Share, 2021-2026

9.4 Market Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5)

Chapter 10 Key Players Profiles

10.1 Riber

10.1.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.2 SWOT Analysis

10.1.3 Riber MBE Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.1.4 Riber R&D Investment and Strategic Focus

10.2 Veeco

10.2.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.2 SWOT Analysis

10.2.3 Veeco MBE Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.2.4 Veeco Global Service Network and Marketing Strategy

10.3 Omicron (Scienta Omicron)

10.3.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.2 SWOT Analysis

10.3.3 Omicron MBE Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.3.4 Integration of MBE with Surface Analysis Systems

10.4 MBE Komponenten

10.4.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.2 SWOT Analysis

10.4.3 MBE Komponenten MBE Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.4.4 Component Customization and Specialized Effusion Cells

10.5 DCA

10.5.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.2 SWOT Analysis

10.5.3 DCA MBE Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.5.4 DCA High-Value System Solutions for Research

10.6 Eiko

10.6.1 Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.2 SWOT Analysis

10.6.3 Eiko MBE Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.6.4 Eiko Regional Market Share in Asia-Pacific

List of Tables [19]

List of Figures [17]

Companies Featured



Riber

Veeco

Omicron

MBE Komponenten

DCA Eiko

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900