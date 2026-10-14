Residential Air To Water Heat Pump Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 9-10% CAGR Fueled By European Policy, Subsidies, And Retrofit Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retrofits, subsidies, lower ownership costs and cold-climate efficiency are driving European demand, while local production supports scalable market penetration.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Residential Air to Water Heat Pump Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the residential air-to-water heat pump market gained significant momentum in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 9-10% through 2035. Growth is being supported by European energy transition policies, government incentives, higher natural gas prices, advances in cold-climate performance and continued investment in regional manufacturing capacity.

The EU Fit for 55 package is accelerating the transition away from fossil fuel heating, while several European markets are preparing to phase out new fossil fuel boilers from 2029. National subsidy programmes are also improving installation economics. These include France's MaPrimeRenov, Germany's BEG, Italy's Superbonus and the UK Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which provides grants of GBP 7,500 for eligible heat pump installations.

Europe held the largest regional revenue share in 2025, supported by regulatory mandates, extensive hydronic heating infrastructure and growing demand for lower-carbon residential heating. The energy crisis of 2022 materially changed homeowner perceptions of natural gas price risk, improving the long-term total cost of ownership for heat pumps compared with gas boilers. The European market is expected to remain a major source of policy-driven demand throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Trends and Insights



Air Source Heat Pumps Lead: Air source heat pumps accounted for approximately 85% of the residential segment in 2025. Ground source heat pumps are expanding more rapidly within premium new-build developments, where higher installation costs can be incorporated into the property's capital cost.

Retrofit Demand Accelerates: Retrofit installations represent the fastest-growing application. Europe has more than 200 million existing homes, many of which continue to rely on fossil fuel boilers. Improving system performance and government support are strengthening the commercial case for residential heat pump replacement projects.

Cold-climate Technology Expands Adoption: New products from Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric, Vaillant and NIBE are addressing performance requirements in Northern Europe. Mitsubishi Electric's Ecodan and Daikin's Altherma systems can operate efficiently at temperatures as low as -28C, reducing a longstanding barrier to adoption in Nordic and other cold-climate markets.

R290 Refrigerant Gains Momentum: Manufacturers are expanding next-generation R290 (propane) product ranges to meet environmental requirements while maintaining high heating performance. These systems are becoming increasingly important as refrigerant regulations tighten across Europe. Manufacturing Capacity Increases: Panasonic's EUR 145 million investment in its Czech factory is expected to increase European production capacity to 500,000 units annually. Regional manufacturing expansion should improve product availability, shorten supply chains and support rising installation volumes.

Market Size and Forecast



2025 Market Context: The broader global heat pump market was valued at approximately USD 86.5B, with the residential sector representing about 80% of total demand.

Forecast CAGR: The residential air-to-water heat pump segment is projected to grow by approximately 9-10% from 2026-2035.

Largest Regional Market: Europe, supported by regulatory policy, subsidy programmes and fossil fuel boiler replacement. Leading Companies: Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic, Vaillant and NIBE.

Product efficiency remains central to market expansion. Modern residential air-to-water heat pumps can achieve seasonal coefficient of performance ratings of approximately 3.0-5.0, while many current systems operate within a range of 3.5-4.5. Continued efficiency improvements are reducing operating costs and supporting lower household emissions as European electricity grids incorporate more renewable power.

Daikin and Mitsubishi Electric are strengthening their positions through broader product portfolios designed for retrofits, new-build homes and varied European climate zones. Vaillant and NIBE are also introducing next-generation cold-climate systems with A++ efficiency ratings, increasing competition in higher-performance residential heating applications.

Key Takeaways



European energy transition policy is creating a multi-decade opportunity for residential heat pump installations as governments accelerate fossil fuel boiler replacement.

Government incentives and stronger seasonal efficiency are narrowing the installation and operating cost gap with conventional gas heating.

Retrofit projects will remain a critical growth area because of Europe's large installed base of fossil fuel boilers and wet central heating systems. Cold-climate performance, R290 technology and regional manufacturing investment are expanding the addressable market and strengthening long-term industry capacity.

Key Topics Covered:

Residential Air To Water Heat Pump Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Residential Air To Water Heat Pump Market by Technology Type



Air Source Heat Pumps

Ground Source Heat Pumps

Hybrid Heat Pumps

Others

Analysis Periods



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Residential Air To Water Heat Pump Market by Capacity



Below 5 kW

5 kW to 10 kW

10-20 kW

Above 20 kW

Others

Analysis Periods



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Residential Air To Water Heat Pump Market by Installation Type



Retrofit

New Construction

Others

Analysis Periods



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Residential Air To Water Heat Pump Market by Region



North America



United States of America

Canada

Europe



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Australia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Nigeria



South Africa

Others

Analysis Periods



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Daikin Industries Ltd (Japan)



Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V (Netherlands)



Panasonic Corp. (Japan)



Vaillant Group (Germany)



NIBE Industrier AB (Sweden)



A. O. Smith Corp. (United States)



Carrier Global Corp. (United States)



LG Corp. (South Korea)



Viessmann Werke GmbH (Germany)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [21]

Companies Featured



Daikin Industries Ltd (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V (Netherlands)

Panasonic Corp. (Japan)

Vaillant Group (Germany)

NIBE Industrier AB (Sweden)

A. O. Smith Corp. (United States)

Carrier Global Corp. (United States)

LG Corp. (South Korea) Viessmann Werke GmbH (Germany)

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