United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 Falling Rates And Digital Lending Drive 6% CAGR Toward USD 67.74 Billion
Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market reached USD 42.50 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 67.74 Billion by 2035, according to the report. Market expansion is being supported by resilient residential property values, declining borrowing costs, rising demand for retirement financing and continued innovation across digital lending platforms.
Average UK house prices exceeded GBP 288,000 in 2025, creating substantial property equity for approximately 9 million homeowners with mortgages. These equity reserves are increasing opportunities for secured lending as consumers seek funding for home improvement, renovation, debt consolidation, investment and retirement income supplementation.
UK Home Equity Lending Market Highlights
- 2025 market value: USD 42.50 Billion 2035 projected market value: USD 67.74 Billion Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 6% Largest product segment in 2025: Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs) Fastest-growing product: Lifetime Mortgages at approximately 9% CAGR Leading lender category: Banks, with approximately 55% market share in 2025 Fastest-growing distribution channel: Online Lenders at approximately 12% CAGR
Interest Rate Reductions Support Borrowing Demand
The Bank of England's shift toward monetary easing is improving the outlook for UK home equity lending. Following a base rate of 5.25% in 2024, rates are anticipated to move toward 3.5-4.0% by 2026. Lower rates are reducing variable rate HELOC borrowing costs and encouraging activity among homeowners who postponed financing during the high-rate 2022-2024 period.
This improving rate environment is expected to strengthen demand for both flexible credit facilities and fixed-rate home equity loans. Homeowners are increasingly evaluating property equity as a source of capital while comparing product costs, repayment structures and long-term financial implications.
HELOCs Maintain Product Leadership
HELOCs accounted for the largest product share in 2025. Their flexible drawdown and repayment features make them particularly relevant for home improvement and renovation projects, where funding requirements may occur across multiple stages. As borrowing costs moderate, HELOC demand is expected to benefit from renewed consumer confidence and previously deferred financing needs.
Lifetime Mortgages are forecast to record the fastest product growth, expanding at approximately 9% CAGR. Growth is being driven by the UK's ageing homeowner population and increasing demand for retirement income derived from property wealth. This demographic shift is strengthening the role of equity release products within the broader UK home equity lending market.
Banks Lead as Online Lending Accelerates
Banks represented approximately 55% of the market in 2025, supported by established customer relationships, broad lending capabilities and extensive mortgage portfolios. Building Societies also maintained a significant position, benefiting from longstanding expertise in residential mortgage finance and strong regional customer networks.
Online Lenders are projected to be the fastest-growing distribution channel, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 12%. Digital lenders, including Figure Technologies, and fintech-enhanced Building Societies are streamlining underwriting, documentation and approval processes. These capabilities are reducing processing times from weeks to days while improving accessibility and customer experience.
The report indicates that sustained property equity, lower interest rates, demographic change and digital transformation will remain central to market development through 2035. Lenders that combine competitive pricing, efficient digital processes and products aligned with retirement and home improvement needs are expected to be well positioned as UK homeowner demand evolves.
Key Topics Covered:
United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Business Climate Europe Home Equity Lending Market Analysis Europe Home Equity Lending Market: Key Industry Highlights Europe Home Equity Lending Historical Market (2018-2025) Europe Home Equity Lending Market Forecast (2026-2033) United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market Analysis United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market: Key Industry Highlights United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Historical Market (2018-2025) United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market Forecast (2026-2033)
United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market by Product Type
- Historical Trends by Product Type (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Product Type (2026-2033) Fixed Rate Loans Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) Lifetime Mortgages Property Reversion Plans Others
United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market by Service Provider
- Historical Trends by Service Provider (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Service Provider (2026-2033) Banks Building Societies Online Lenders Credit Unions Others
United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market by Distribution Mode
- Historical Trends by Distribution Mode (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Distribution Mode (2026-2033) Online Platforms Branch-Based Mortgage Brokers Phone/Mail Others
United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market by Region
- Historical Trends by Region (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Region (2026-2033) England Scotland Wales Northern Ireland
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key United Kingdom Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [12]
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