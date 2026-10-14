United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 Falling Rates And Digital Lending Drive 6% CAGR Toward USD 67.74 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HELOCs lead on flexible financing as rate easing unlocks deferred demand, while Lifetime Mortgages and Online Lenders are the fastest-growing segments

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market reached USD 42.50 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 67.74 Billion by 2035, according to the report. Market expansion is being supported by resilient residential property values, declining borrowing costs, rising demand for retirement financing and continued innovation across digital lending platforms.

Average UK house prices exceeded GBP 288,000 in 2025, creating substantial property equity for approximately 9 million homeowners with mortgages. These equity reserves are increasing opportunities for secured lending as consumers seek funding for home improvement, renovation, debt consolidation, investment and retirement income supplementation.

UK Home Equity Lending Market Highlights



2025 market value: USD 42.50 Billion

2035 projected market value: USD 67.74 Billion

Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 6%

Largest product segment in 2025: Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs)

Fastest-growing product: Lifetime Mortgages at approximately 9% CAGR

Leading lender category: Banks, with approximately 55% market share in 2025 Fastest-growing distribution channel: Online Lenders at approximately 12% CAGR

Interest Rate Reductions Support Borrowing Demand

The Bank of England's shift toward monetary easing is improving the outlook for UK home equity lending. Following a base rate of 5.25% in 2024, rates are anticipated to move toward 3.5-4.0% by 2026. Lower rates are reducing variable rate HELOC borrowing costs and encouraging activity among homeowners who postponed financing during the high-rate 2022-2024 period.

This improving rate environment is expected to strengthen demand for both flexible credit facilities and fixed-rate home equity loans. Homeowners are increasingly evaluating property equity as a source of capital while comparing product costs, repayment structures and long-term financial implications.

HELOCs Maintain Product Leadership

HELOCs accounted for the largest product share in 2025. Their flexible drawdown and repayment features make them particularly relevant for home improvement and renovation projects, where funding requirements may occur across multiple stages. As borrowing costs moderate, HELOC demand is expected to benefit from renewed consumer confidence and previously deferred financing needs.

Lifetime Mortgages are forecast to record the fastest product growth, expanding at approximately 9% CAGR. Growth is being driven by the UK's ageing homeowner population and increasing demand for retirement income derived from property wealth. This demographic shift is strengthening the role of equity release products within the broader UK home equity lending market.

Banks Lead as Online Lending Accelerates

Banks represented approximately 55% of the market in 2025, supported by established customer relationships, broad lending capabilities and extensive mortgage portfolios. Building Societies also maintained a significant position, benefiting from longstanding expertise in residential mortgage finance and strong regional customer networks.

Online Lenders are projected to be the fastest-growing distribution channel, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 12%. Digital lenders, including Figure Technologies, and fintech-enhanced Building Societies are streamlining underwriting, documentation and approval processes. These capabilities are reducing processing times from weeks to days while improving accessibility and customer experience.

The report indicates that sustained property equity, lower interest rates, demographic change and digital transformation will remain central to market development through 2035. Lenders that combine competitive pricing, efficient digital processes and products aligned with retirement and home improvement needs are expected to be well positioned as UK homeowner demand evolves.

Key Topics Covered:

United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Europe Home Equity Lending Market Analysis

Europe Home Equity Lending Market: Key Industry Highlights

Europe Home Equity Lending Historical Market (2018-2025)

Europe Home Equity Lending Market Forecast (2026-2033)

United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market Analysis

United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market: Key Industry Highlights

United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Historical Market (2018-2025) United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market Forecast (2026-2033)

United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market by Product Type



Historical Trends by Product Type (2018-2025)

Forecast Trends by Product Type (2026-2033)

Fixed Rate Loans

Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC)

Lifetime Mortgages

Property Reversion Plans Others

United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market by Service Provider



Historical Trends by Service Provider (2018-2025)

Forecast Trends by Service Provider (2026-2033)

Banks

Building Societies

Online Lenders

Credit Unions Others

United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market by Distribution Mode



Historical Trends by Distribution Mode (2018-2025)

Forecast Trends by Distribution Mode (2026-2033)

Online Platforms

Branch-Based

Mortgage Brokers

Phone/Mail Others

United Kingdom Home Equity Lending Market by Region



Historical Trends by Region (2018-2025)

Forecast Trends by Region (2026-2033)

England

Scotland

Wales Northern Ireland

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key United Kingdom Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

HSBC UK (United Kingdom)

Barclays Bank (United Kingdom)

Lloyds Banking Group (United Kingdom)

NatWest Group (United Kingdom)

Santander UK (United Kingdom)

Virgin Money (United Kingdom)

Yorkshire Building Society (United Kingdom)

Nationwide Building Society (United Kingdom)

Coventry Building Society (United Kingdom) Others

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

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