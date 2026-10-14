Friendly Technologies Showcases Faster AI-Assisted Wi-Fi Problem Resolution At Network X, October 1315, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wi-Fi Management Plus and Friendly AI AssistantTM combine deeper Wi-Fi insights with live and historical device data to help support teams diagnose problems more accurately and resolve them faster.

VIENNA, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Technologies is showcasing how the combination of Wi-Fi Management Plus and Friendly AI AssistantTM helps broadband operators shorten troubleshooting time and improve customer support at Network X 2026, taking place October 13–15 in Vienna. By analyzing detailed Wi-Fi conditions alongside live and historical device data, the solution helps agents identify likely causes, apply effective corrective actions, and verify the results.

An active broadband connection does not always mean good customer experience. Subscribers may face buffering, dropped video calls or poor coverage even when basic connectivity checks show no fault. Understanding these problems requires a deeper view of what is happening inside the home.

Friendly's Advanced Wi-Fi Management Plus provides visibility into interference, channel conditions, mesh performance and connected-device behavior. Friendly AI AssistantTM, embedded in the customer support dashboard, helps agents analyze this information through natural-language questions.

Agents can investigate current conditions alongside historical data to better understand what has changed and what may be causing the problem. The assistant recommends solutions and, with agent approval, can execute supported corrective actions, such as changing a Wi-Fi channel. It then checks the outcome to assess whether performance improved.

This combination speeds up both diagnosis and resolution. Agents spend less time interpreting separate technical readings and manually carrying out troubleshooting steps. Deeper analysis helps them select more effective actions, while outcome verification helps determine whether further investigation is needed.

For operators, this can mean shorter support calls, less reliance on specialists, and fewer repeat contacts. For subscribers, the benefit is getting back to reliable streaming, video calls, and everyday connectivity sooner.

TR-369, also known as the User Services Platform (USP), supports this approach through persistent device communication, event-driven notifications, and flexible telemetry collection. These capabilities give support teams more timely information and help them respond faster to changing conditions.

At Network X, Friendly Technologies is showing how deeper Wi-Fi insights and AI-assisted action help support teams diagnose problems more accurately and resolve them faster.

Service providers attending Network X are invited to meet Friendly Technologies to explore the approach.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact:...