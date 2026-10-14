Global Data Center Air Handling Units Market Forecast, 2026-203 AI's Heat Problem Is A Cooling Opportunity For Air-Handling Makers
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|272
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$4 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$6.7 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
14 COMPANY PROFILES
14.1 MAJOR PLAYERS
14.1.1 VERTIV GROUP CORP.
14.1.1.1 Business overview
14.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.1.3 Recent developments
14.1.1.3.1 Product Launches
14.1.1.4 Analyst's view
14.1.1.4.1 Key strengths
14.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
14.1.2 STULZ GMBH
14.1.2.1 Business overview
14.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.2.3 Analyst's view
14.1.2.3.1 Key strengths
14.1.2.3.2 Strategic choices
14.1.2.3.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
14.1.3 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. (FLAKTGROUP)
14.1.3.1 Business overview
14.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.3.3 Recent developments
14.1.3.4 Analyst's view
14.1.3.4.1 Key strengths
14.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
14.1.4 SYSTEMAIR AB
14.1.4.1 Business overview
14.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.4.3 Recent developments
14.1.4.3.1 Product Launches
14.1.4.4 Analyst's view
14.1.4.4.1 Key strengths
14.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
14.1.5 SWEGON GROUP AB
14.1.5.1 Business overview
14.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.5.3 Recent developments
14.1.5.4 Analyst's view
14.1.5.4.1 Key strengths
14.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
14.1.6 MUNTERS GROUP AB
14.1.6.1 Business overview
14.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.7 JOHNSON CONTROLS
14.1.7.1 Business overview
14.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.8 TRANE
14.1.8.1 Business overview
14.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.9 CARRIER
14.1.9.1 Business overview
14.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.10 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD.
14.1.10.1 Business overview
14.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.10.3 Recent developments
14.1.10.3.1 Deals
14.1.11 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
14.1.11.1 Business overview
14.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.11.3 Recent developments
14.1.11.3.1 Deals
14.1.11.3.2 Expansions
14.1.12 LG ELECTRONICS
14.1.12.1 Business overview
14.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.13 TROX SE
14.1.13.1 Business overview
14.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.14 AIREDALE INTERNATIONAL AIR CONDITIONING LTD.
14.1.14.1 Business overview
14.1.14.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.14.3 Recent developments
14.1.14.3.1 Product Launches
14.1.14.3.2 Deals
14.1.15 AL-KO THERM GMBH
14.1.15.1 Business overview
14.1.15.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.16 AAON
14.1.16.1 Business overview
14.1.16.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.17 GD MIDEA HEATING & VENTILATING EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.
14.1.17.1 Business overview
14.1.17.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.18 ZECO AIRCON
14.1.18.1 Business overview
14.1.18.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.2 OTHER PLAYERS
14.2.1 ROSENBERG VENTILATOREN GMBH
14.2.2 MENERGA GMBH
14.2.3 CHAT UNION CLIMAVENETA
14.2.4 NORTEK AIR SOLUTIONS, LLC
14.2.5 HAAKON INDUSTRIES
14.2.6 MAMMOTH INC.
14.2.7 ENTROPIC
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