Global Data Center Air Handling Units Market Forecast, 2026-203 AI's Heat Problem Is A Cooling Opportunity For Air-Handling Makers

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Air Handling Units Market: Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center air handling units market is projected to grow from USD 4.00 billion in 2026 to USD 6.70 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and cloud computing. AI servers equipped with advanced GPUs and accelerators from NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, and other technology providers generate significantly higher heat loads than conventional server systems.

Rack power densities have increased from the traditional range of 5-15 kW to 50-100 kW, with some AI deployments exceeding 150 kW per rack. These rising thermal loads are increasing demand for advanced data center cooling and airflow management systems that support operational reliability, energy efficiency, and consistent computing performance.

Chilled water-integrated AHUs to lead the market

Air handling units integrated with chilled water systems are expected to account for the largest market share by value. Adoption is expanding across hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers because centralized chilled water-cooling architectures can manage facility-wide heat loads efficiently. These systems can also incorporate variable-speed pumps, intelligent controls, free cooling schemes, and high-efficiency chillers to improve thermal performance and reduce energy consumption.

The continued expansion of hyperscale facilities and AI-enabled computing infrastructure is accelerating demand for chilled water-based cooling. As rack densities rise, operators increasingly require scalable systems capable of supporting intensive workloads while improving Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

Hyperscale data centers to record the fastest growth

By data center type, the hyperscale segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud service providers and technology companies are investing heavily in large-scale facilities to support growing AI/ML, HPC, and cloud-based workloads. AHUs used alongside chilled water systems, free cooling, intelligent controls, and variable-speed fans help hyperscale operators manage increasing thermal loads while limiting overall energy consumption.

?50,000 m3/h capacity segment gains momentum

The?50,000 m3/h capacity segment is expected to achieve the fastest growth. Demand for large-capacity air handling units is increasing due to the construction of hyperscale data centers, large colocation facilities, and AI-focused computing infrastructure. These AHUs increasingly incorporate chilled water cooling, free cooling, EC fans, variable air volume systems, and intelligent monitoring technologies.

North America maintains market leadership

North America is projected to remain the largest data center air handling units market by value. Its leadership is supported by established digital infrastructure, the presence of major hyperscale cloud providers, and rapid growth in AI and HPC workloads. The US and Canada continue to attract substantial investment in hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google, Meta, Oracle, and CoreWeave are among the companies expanding AI-ready infrastructure across the region. The deployment of high-density server racks and GPU clusters is increasing demand for advanced thermal management technologies, including computer room air handlers (CRAHs), computer room air conditioners (CRACs), direct-to-chip liquid cooling, immersion cooling, coolant distribution units (CDUs), heat exchangers, precision air conditioning, and smart thermal monitoring systems.

Competitive landscape

Leading market participants include STULZ GMBH, Samsung Electronics, Systemair AB, Vertiv Group Corp, Swegon Group AB, Munters Group AB, Johnson Controls, Trane, Carrier, Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics, Trox SE, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd (Modine), AL-KO THERM GMBH, AAON, Zeco Aircon, and GD Midea Heating & Ventilating Equipment Co., Ltd. These companies are pursuing agreements, joint ventures, product development, partnerships, acquisitions, and geographic expansions to strengthen their market positions and increase revenue.

Research coverage and market insights

The report segments and forecasts the data center air handling units market by type, data center type, capacity, and region. It assesses market shares, core competencies, product offerings, emerging technologies, research and development activities, investments, and competitive strategies.



Growth drivers: Rapid data center expansion, increasing server rack power density, and stronger demand for energy efficient and sustainable cooling.

Market restraints: Growing adoption of liquid cooling for high density computing and the capital and lifecycle costs associated with advanced AHU systems.

Growth opportunities: Adoption of hybrid cooling architectures in AI-ready data centers and modernization of legacy cooling infrastructure. Industry challenges: Technical and operational complexity associated with integrating hybrid cooling systems.

The report also supports market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates, regional analysis, competitive intelligence, and insights for developing effective go-to-market strategies. Primary research participants represented Tier 1 companies at 45%, Tier 2 companies at 22%, and Tier 3 companies at 33%. Respondents included C-Level Executives at 50%, Directors at 10%, and other professionals at 40%, with participation spanning North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

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