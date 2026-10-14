Chinasweden Digital Art & Esports Exchange Successfully Held At Nationalmuseum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 21 September, Perfect World Digital Art hosted Beyond Extreme: A China–Sweden Games & Esports Exchange Event at Nationalmuseum in Stockholm. The event brought together industry and academic representatives from China and Sweden to discuss games, esports, digital culture and future cross-border collaboration, alongside the world premiere of the esports digital-fashion collection Six Symbols Competitive Overture.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Extreme: A China–Sweden Games & Esports Exchange Event, hosted by Perfect World Digital Art, was successfully held at Nationalmuseum in Stockholm. Bringing together representatives from industry and academia, the event explored how games, esports and digital culture can foster dialogue between China and Sweden, shape younger generations and create opportunities for cross-border, cross-sector collaboration.

At the event, Yi Di, Senior Vice President of Perfect World, said that games are not only entertainment but also an art form. With rapid advances in AI, he noted, games have become an important testing ground for cutting-edge technology. He said he hoped the event would serve as a bridge for exchanges among industry, academia and research in digital technology, gaming and digital art, inspiring new ideas and cross-cultural, cross-disciplinary collaboration between China and Sweden.

The event brought together Chinese and Swedish industry representatives and academic experts for a roundtable discussion. Speakers from Stockholm University, Avalanche Studios Group and the Swedish Game Upgrade Project examined how digital culture is shaping the next generation. Drawing on perspectives from both countries, they discussed game development, academic research and talent development, as well as technological innovation, community culture and cross-border partnerships.







A key highlight of the event was the world premiere of Six Symbols Competitive Overture, an original esports digital-fashion collection. Developed by Perfect World Digital Art from esports character world-building and created by Huang Siyun, one of China's Top Ten Fashion Designers, the collection comprises six looks inspired by a passage from Sun Tzu's The Art of War:“Swift as the wind, stately as the forest, fierce as fire, immovable as the mountain, unfathomable as shadow, striking as thunder.” Each look reflects a distinct competitive personality.

Held in Stockholm, the premiere featured an international model lineup, avant-garde styling and immersive visual effects, presenting the collection through a global fashion lens. The show brought together esports, digital art, traditional Chinese culture and high fashion, combining Eastern philosophy with contemporary esports and digital technology. Using XR technology, it blended virtual and physical elements to create a new format for presenting esports-inspired fashion, while connecting Chinese cultural references with international fashion.







The event highlighted the value of dialogue between China's and Sweden's creative and digital sectors. Perfect World Digital Art plans to continue exploring cross-border creative projects, drawing on Chinese culture and a global, inclusive aesthetic perspective to foster exchange and collaboration between Chinese cultural expression and Nordic creative industries.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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