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Former Chongqing Mayor Faces Investigation Over Alleged Violations

Former Chongqing Mayor Faces Investigation Over Alleged Violations


Date: 2026-10-14 05:02:01

(MENAFN) China’s former Chongqing mayor Huang Qifan is being investigated over suspected “serious” breaches of Communist Party discipline and national laws, according to reports released Tuesday.

Huang, 74, originally from Zhejiang province, previously served in several senior roles, including mayor of Chongqing and deputy secretary of the municipality’s Communist Party committee.

The investigation was announced through an online statement by the Communist Party of China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision. No additional information was disclosed about the allegations.

Huang started his professional career at a coking plant in September 1968 and became a Communist Party member in March 1976. He spent several decades working in Shanghai before relocating to Chongqing in 2001.

Between February 2017 and March 2018, Huang served on the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s highest legislative body.

The probe comes as President Xi Jinping continues his long-running anti-corruption drive, which has led to investigations and removals involving numerous senior officials and high-ranking military officers.

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