MOBIA Announces New Ownership And Next Chapter Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proudly Canadian technology company sets its sights on growth, investment in Canadian talent and the convergence of AI, infrastructure and cybersecurity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBIA Technology Innovations (“MOBIA”) today announced the completion of a management buyout led by Chris Peerless, formerly Vice President at MOBIA, who will lead the company as President and CEO.

The transition marks the next chapter for the more than 40-year-old Canadian technology company. With employees and customers from coast to coast, MOBIA will build on its strong foundation while investing in its people and capabilities across Data & AI, Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for MOBIA,” said Chris Peerless, President and CEO of MOBIA.“We have talented people, incredible customers and relationships built over many years. This next chapter is about investing in that foundation - growing our team, deepening our expertise and building a proudly Canadian company ready for where technology is going next.”

Former owners Mike Reeves and Rob Lane have retained select resources which are being launched under a new brand, Kinovo Consulting. MOBIA and Kinovo intend to collaborate as partners

“We're incredibly proud of what we've built at MOBIA and excited for what comes next,” said Mike Reeves, former President of MOBIA.“Chris knows the business, our people and our customers, and we're confident in his leadership and the future of MOBIA.”

The transition comes at a pivotal time for the technology industry, as AI moves rapidly from experimentation to real-world deployment. Bringing AI to life requires more than AI alone - it requires scalable infrastructure, the right data and software platforms, and cybersecurity integrated throughout.

“AI isn't a single product or platform - it's an entire technology stack,” said Martyn Jackson, Senior Director of Technology at MOBIA.“Our strength is understanding how that stack comes together, from accelerated compute, networking and infrastructure through to data, AI software and cybersecurity. We have the expertise to help customers take AI from an idea into a secure, production-ready environment.”

Investing in the Next Phase of MOBIA

MOBIA's next phase of growth will include continued investment in Canadian talent, expanding its coast-to-coast team across technical and customer-facing areas, including solutions architecture and enterprise sales. This growth will strengthen MOBIA's capabilities across Data & AI, Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity.

“Our ambition is to build something enduring,” said Peerless.“We want MOBIA to create opportunities for great people, be a trusted technology partner to our customers and continue building a company that Canada can be proud of. We have a tremendous foundation, and we're just getting started.”

Headquartered in British Columbia, MOBIA will continue building on more than 40 years of experience, investing in its people, customers and technology ecosystem while growing its presence across Canada.

About MOBIA Technology Innovations

MOBIA Technology Innovations (MOBIA) is a proudly Canadian technology solutions company with more than 40 years of experience helping organizations navigate technology change. With expertise across Data & AI, Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity, MOBIA helps organizations build, secure and transform their technology environments and turn complex technology challenges into practical business outcomes.

With employees and customers from coast to coast, MOBIA combines decades of experience, deep technical expertise and a leading technology ecosystem to help Canadian organizations build what's next.

Media Contact

MOBIA Technology Innovations

Nicole Murphy

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(778) 378-8707