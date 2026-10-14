FLEET220 becomes an SFC Member, connecting its services with the international non-profit that guides the logistics sector toward zero emissions by 2050

MILANO, LOMBARDIA, ITALY, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FLEET220 joins the Smart Freight Centre community to accelerate zero-emission road freight in Europe

The FLEET220 company and certified B Corp becomes an SFC Member, connecting its charging, routing and payment services for electric fleets with the international non-profit that guides the logistics sector toward zero emissions by 2050.

Milan, Italy, 14 October 2026. FLEET220, a ROUTE220 company and certified B Corp, today announced that it has joined the Smart Freight Centre (SFC) community as an SFC Member. SFC is an international non-profit organization that works with shippers, carriers and logistics service providers to measure and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from freight transport. Through collaboration with global partners and SFC's industry network, FLEET220 will take concrete steps toward its own decarbonization goals and those of the corporate and logistics fleets it serves across Europe.

Who Smart Freight Centre is

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Smart Freight Centre focuses exclusively on freight and logistics. Its goal is to guide the global logistics industry in tracking and reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030, and in reaching zero emissions by 2050 or earlier, consistent with a 1.5°C pathway.

The organization brings together multinational shippers, carriers, logistics service providers, industry associations and public institutions. Alongside its headquarters in the Netherlands, SFC runs regional offices in China and India. Its members can take part in a portfolio of programs on emissions accounting, sustainable procurement and zero-emission vehicle deployment.

A methodology with international recognition and a European role

In 2014 SFC convened the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC), a voluntary partnership of companies, associations and programs. Together they developed the GLEC Framework, first published in 2016, a method for calculating and reporting logistics emissions across road, rail, air, sea and logistics hubs. The GLEC Framework is recognized as logistics sector guidance under the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Standard and served as a basis for ISO 14083, the international standard for transport chain emissions published in March 2023.

This work now carries direct weight in Europe. Regulation (EU) 2026/1030, known as CountEmissionsEU, entered into force on 1 June 2026 and will apply, for most of its provisions, from 2 December 2030. It sets EN ISO 14083:2023 as the common methodology for companies that calculate and disclose greenhouse gas emissions from transport services. For carriers and for the businesses that buy their services, consistent emissions accounting is moving from voluntary practice toward a shared European reference.

SFC also works on the ground on truck electrification in Europe. In 2023 its Sustainable Freight Buyers Alliance and CALSTART launched the Fleet Electrification Coalition, whose members signalled demand for more than 60,000 battery-electric heavy-duty trucks in the United States and Europe by 2030. FLEET220 is now joining the coalition, with onboarding under way, and will contribute its experience in charging infrastructure and energy management for electric car and truck fleets. In 2025 SFC and PragmaCharge launched the Poland-Germany Zero Emission Freight Corridor program, which plans shared high-power charging for carriers along the A2 and A4 motorway corridor.

Why FLEET220 joins

FLEET220 works where fleet electrification meets the data needed to measure its results. The company designs, supplies and installs charging infrastructure for corporate and logistics fleets, and runs a management platform that tracks consumption, costs and ESG reporting for electric vehicles. For heavy logistics, its my-ev-truck app draws on a map of truck-only and truck-friendly charging points across Europe, with route planning that adds charging stops automatically. Through ODOS, its open-loop payment card powered by Visa Fleet, companies bring charging, fuel and toll expenses together in a single report.

As an SFC Member, FLEET220 will share field experience from electric van and truck operations in Italy and Europe, and bring SFC's emissions accounting approach closer to the fleet managers and drivers who use its services every day.

"Electric vans and trucks are already working on European roads, and our customers ask us two questions: where can they charge, and how can they prove the emissions they have avoided. Joining the Smart Freight Centre community connects our charging infrastructure and fleet data with a methodology that shippers, carriers and European regulators recognize. We want the figures our customers report to be comparable and credible."

Fabrizio Vallero, Business Development, FLEET220

“We measure our success by the emissions our customers actually avoid, not by the chargers we install. Joining Smart Freight Centre means holding ourselves to the same methodology the whole sector is adopting, and working alongside the shippers and carriers who will decide how fast European freight goes electric.”

Carolina Solcia, CEO, FLEET220

Additional information

Membership: FLEET220 has joined the SFC community as an SFC Member

Terminology: GLEC stands for Global Logistics Emissions Council. ISO 14083 is the international standard for quantifying and reporting greenhouse gas emissions from transport chain operations. CountEmissionsEU is the common name of Regulation (EU) 2026/1030 on greenhouse gas emissions accounting of transport services.

About FLEET220 (a ROUTE220 Company)

FLEET220 empowers businesses to accelerate their transition toward low-carbon mobility. We provide a full-service solution that integrates the design, supply, and installation of charging infrastructure at offices and homes, combined with a smart management platform for connectors, users, and drivers. Our technology supports both car and truck fleets, enabling seamless charging operations across Europe through dedicated apps that map and manage stations. With FLEET220, companies manage electric and hybrid fleets with efficiency and confidence, reducing costs, cutting carbon emissions, and delivering measurable sustainability results. FLEET220 is part of ROUTE220, a certified B Corp.

About Smart Freight Centre

Smart Freight Centre (SFC) is a globally active non-profit organization for climate action in the freight sector. Our goal is to mobilize the global logistics ecosystem, in particular our members and partners, in tracking and reducing its greenhouse gas emissions. We accelerate the reduction of logistics emissions to achieve a zero-emission global logistics sector by 2050 or earlier, consistent with 1.5° pathways.

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Estefania Gadea

ROUTE220 SRL

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