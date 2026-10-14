Techsommet To Host 'Future Of Agentic Process Orchestration' Virtual Summit Tomorrow, October 15

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Free virtual summit with leaders from top firms examines how enterprises can move AI agents from pilots to governed, end-to-end production workflows.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most organizations are already experimenting with AI agents, but few have got them into production. Camunda 's 2026 State of Agentic Orchestration and Automation report, based on a survey of 1,150 senior IT and business decision-makers, found that 71% of organizations use AI agents, yet only 11% of agentic use cases reached production in the past year. Tomorrow, TechSommet's virtual summit will examine how enterprises can close that gap by connecting AI agents, people, and enterprise systems in orchestrated, governed workflows.Event detailsWhat: Future of Agentic Process Orchestration: Connecting AI, People & Enterprise Systems (virtual summit)When: Thursday, October 15, 2026, 12:00 PM CET (6:00 AM ET | 3:00 AM PT | 11:00 AM UK | 3:30 PM IST)Cost: FreeRegister:Event page:On-demand: YesFrom isolated AI tools to orchestrated workflowsEnterprise processes now run across many departments, applications and data sources. As companies move beyond rules-based automation and AI copilots, the focus is shifting to agents that can understand context, make decisions, coordinate tasks, and hand work off to employees and enterprise systems. The same Camunda research found that 73% of decision-makers see a gap between their vision for agentic AI and what they have today, and 85% say their processes are not yet mature enough to implement agentic orchestration.Ambition is high, but so is the risk of failureAnalyst firms are urging caution. Gartner has predicted that more than 40% of agentic AI projects will be cancelled by the end of 2027 because of escalating costs, unclear business value, or inadequate risk controls. Gartner also warned of“agent washing”, where vendors relabel existing chatbots, assistants and RPA tools as agentic AI, and estimated that only about 130 of the thousands of vendors making agentic claims offer genuine capabilities. At the same time, Gartner expects agentic AI to be part of one-third of enterprise software applications by 2028 and to make at least 15% of day-to-day work decisions autonomously.For enterprise leaders, the question is no longer whether to adopt agents, but how to run them reliably, safely and at scale.What the summit will coverModerated by Ayodeji Ogunmola, Chief Technology Officer at Aquifert, the discussion will bring together leaders from enterprise architecture, AI solutions, orchestration technology and digital transformation to look at:- From automation to orchestration: how organizations are moving from isolated AI tools and point automation to intelligent systems that coordinate complete business processes.- Connecting agents to the enterprise: linking AI agents with ERP, CRM, HR, finance, procurement and customer service platforms, and breaking down system silos.- Multi-agent workflows: how specialized agents collaborate, exchange information and delegate tasks across end-to-end processes- Human + AI collaboration: deciding which tasks to automate, augment or keep human-led, and how employees and agents work together- Governance by design: oversight, security, permissions, explainability, accountability and human intervention as agents gain autonomy- Process intelligence: using process mining and operational data to find the workflows where agentic AI can deliver measurable value- Infrastructure for scale: the data, APIs, integration layers and architecture needed to move from experimentation to enterprise deployment- Measuring impact: tracking productivity, cost savings, cycle-time reduction, employee experience and customer outcomesModeratorAyodeji Ogunmola, Chief Technology Officer, AquifertFeatured speakersJulia Kielar, Head of AI Solutions, Agentic AI & Intelligent Automation, CapitaMax Körbächer, CEO | Chief Technology Advisor, Liquid ReplyArka Dutta, Head of Enterprise Architecture, Executive Director, ISS STOXXSathya Srinivasan, Field CTO, CamundaPawel Andre, Director Data, AI & Transformation, NTT DATATogether, the speakers span enterprise architecture, AI solutions, process orchestration technology, consulting and digital transformation.Who should attendSenior leaders responsible for AI strategy, enterprise transformation, automation, digital operations, technology, process excellence and intelligent enterprise initiatives, including CIOs, CTOs, Chief AI Officers, COOs, heads of automation, enterprise architects, and finance, procurement, HR, supply chain and risk leaders.Event sponsor: CamundaCamunda is an enterprise platform for agentic orchestration, enabling organizations to coordinate AI agents, people, and systems across complex, end-to-end business processes, with built-in governance, auditability, and human oversight.Register now:About TechSommetTechSommet organizes virtual executive briefings, specialist panels and industry summits that connect business and technology leaders around emerging technology and enterprise transformation.Media contact:TechSommet Events Team... |Sources: Camunda,“State of Agentic Orchestration and Automation 2026” (January 14, 2026), a survey of 1,150 decision-makers conducted by Coleman Parkes. Gartner,“Over 40% of Agentic AI Projects Will Be Canceled by End of 2027” (2025). TechSommet is not affiliated with Gartner or Camunda.

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TechSommet to Host 'Future of Agentic Process Orchestration' Virtual Summit Tomorrow, October 15 News Provided By Techsommet LLC October 14, 2026, 08:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications



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