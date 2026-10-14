Marco Rubio To Visit Mumbai, Jamnagar: Energy Cooperation, Business Meetings Planned - What's On The Agenda?

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be on a five-day visit to India and Uzbekistan from Saturday, October 17 to Wednesday, October 22. During his visit, Rubio will go to Mumbai and Jamnagar in India, and Samarkand in Uzbekistan.

The White House released his travel schedule and agenda for his visit to the two countries in a statement on Tuesday.

Why is Rubio's visit important?

Marco Rubio will come to India after visiting Samarkand, Uzbekistan. This will be Rubio's second official visit this year. He last travelled to the country in May, when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and participated in a Quad foreign ministers' meeting.

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1When and where will Marco Rubio travel during his India visit?⌵

Rubio is scheduled to visit India from October 17 to 22 as part of a five-day trip to India and Uzbekistan. In India, he will visit Mumbai and Jamnagar; the exact date of his arrival in India has not been confirmed.

2What is on Marco Rubio's agenda in Mumbai and Jamnagar?⌵

Rubio is expected to meet senior Indian government officials to discuss the strategic partnership, regional and global issues, and prospects for greater energy cooperation. He will also meet business leaders to promote commercial investment and economic cooperation.

3Why is Marco Rubio's visit to India significant?⌵

The visit comes as India and the US continue to negotiate a proposed trade agreement amid changing US tariff policies. It is also an opportunity to discuss energy cooperation and broader strategic and economic ties.

4Will Marco Rubio's India visit finalise the India-US trade deal?⌵

The articles do not say that the visit will finalise the deal. Negotiations remain active, but the agreement has not been concluded, and changing circumstances and tariff policies have prompted further discussions.

The exact date of Rubio's arrival in India is not confirmed yet. There's no comment from the Indian side so far.

Rubio's visit to India holds significance in the wake of the stalled India-US trade deal, the framework of which was revealed in February this year.

Since then, US President's tariff dynamics have changed; the President extended $100,000 H-1B visa fee, which would likely impact several India aspirants, and suspended US's permanent labour certification programme or PERM for several technology giants and IT outsourcing companies, including Microsoft, Infosys, Cognizant, Tata, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Capgemini and Adobe. The programme is an important step in the employment-based green-card process for many foreign workers.

According to White House statement, Rubio will meet with senior government officials "to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, exchange views on regional and global dynamics, and discuss prospects for enhanced energy cooperation."

Secretary Rubio will also meet with business leaders to promote opportunities for commercial investment and economic cooperation.

The White House's press note came as Indian and American officials indicated earlier this month that long-running efforts to finalise a bilateral trade agreement have stalled again.

US-India trade deal

Earlier, in October, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the US and India announced in February that they had reached a framework for an interim trade agreement, but circumstances have changed, and the pact will be finalised accordingly.

"USA [trade pact] February me announce hua. Thodi paristhitiyan badli hain, usko abhi madde nazar rakhte hue final hoga. [It was announced in February. Some circumstances have changed; the final decision will be made keeping that in mind]," Goyal was quoted by PTI as saying while addressing members of industry chamber PHDCCI.

The minister did not elaborate about those circumstances, but the changing tariff landscape in the US has led to further negotiations about the first phase of bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between India and the US.

India is seeking lower tariffs for its goods than its competitors in the American markets.

The latest flashpoint with Washington comes after the suspension of some of India's biggest IT services businesses as well as Microsoft Corp. and Adobe Inc. from a longstanding immigration initiative as part of a crackdown on alleged abuse of the H-1B worker visa system.

Vice President JD Vance urged US firms to hire more US workers and to“stop importing an indentured servant to do a job that an American worker would happily do.”

The Ministry of External Affairs branded the comments“deeply offensive.”

Piyush Goyal calls India-US ties 'very good'

Despite tensions over the US-India trade deal, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India's ties with the US are“very good."

"Of course, it is already very good. I don't see any problem as we speak,” Goyal was quoted by Bloomberg as saying on Wednesday at the New Economy Forum in New Delhi. He was responding to a question on whether India's relationship with the US would improve under a different administration.

“The relationship with the US that India enjoys is very substantive, is very consequential for the world, being two large democracies,” the minister said during a panel discussion.

Goyal attempted to allay concerns that relations were again on a downward trajectory.

“The United States and India continue to have a very close relationship, and we continue to engage with them on so many tracks,” including in defense, working toward ensuring open supply chains on technology, on goods, on services.

He added, "One must bear in mind that we have, it's not only about trade, which of course they are our largest trading partner and I think will continue to be in the years to come. And by and large, I don't see any problem in any agreements also with the United States."

"It's about trade, it's about defence partnership, it's our technology partnership, it's our critical minerals partnership, it's our people-to-people engagement," Goyal was quoted by PTI as saying at Bloomberg New Economy event.

What will Rubio do in Uzbekistan?

In Uzbekistan, Rubio will participate in the C5+1 Ministerial "to highlight how strategic cooperation through this diplomatic platform promotes a more peaceful and prosperous future for the United States and the countries of Central Asia."

In Uzbekistan, Rubio will also participate in bilateral engagements with senior officials from all C5 countries – Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic.