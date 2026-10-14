Sara Tendulkar Net Worth: How Rich Is Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter At 29? Check Here

Sara Tendulkar turned 29 on October 12, 2026. While she has stayed away from cricket, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter has built a public profile through modelling, fashion and social media. But how much is she worth?

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has carved out her own identity in fashion, beauty and social media. As she celebrates her 29th birthday on October 12, 2026, interest in her career, earnings and lifestyle continues to grow.

According to media reports, Sara's estimated net worth is between ₹1 crore and ₹1.5 crore. These figures have not been independently verified, and her exact financial details are not publicly available.

Unlike her father, Sara has not pursued a career in cricket. Instead, she has explored opportunities in modelling, brand endorsements and digital promotions. Her growing popularity has helped her attract attention from brands looking to connect with a wider audience.

Modelling and brand collaborations are considered among Sara's key sources of income. She entered the modelling world in 2021 with a campaign for AJIO Luxe, marking an important step in her journey in the fashion industry.

Since then, she has been associated with fashion and beauty promotions, expanding her presence beyond her famous family name. Her style and public image have made her a recognisable face among younger audiences.

Although her exact fees for modelling assignments and advertising campaigns have not been officially disclosed, brand endorsements are widely reported to contribute to her earnings.

Sara is active on Instagram, where she shares fashion looks, photographs from her travels and glimpses of her personal life. Her substantial following has helped her establish a strong digital presence.

This popularity also creates opportunities for paid partnerships and promotional campaigns. Brands can use her reach to showcase their products to an engaged audience.

Some media reports claim that Sara may charge between ₹25 lakh and ₹30 lakh for a promotional social media post. However, this figure has not been independently confirmed, and her actual fees may vary depending on the brand and campaign.

Social media promotions have therefore emerged as another potential income stream alongside her modelling work.

Beyond modelling and digital promotions, Sara is also reported to have an interest in business. Some media reports have linked her to ventures described as a studio and a business called Sara Planners. She has also been associated with a Pilates centre in Mumbai.

However, publicly available information about the ownership, operations and financial performance of these ventures remains limited.

Sara's educational background also sets her apart from the conventional celebrity career path. She completed her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School before pursuing higher education at University College London (UCL).

She studied biomedical science and subjects related to clinical and public health nutrition. Her academic choices reflect interests beyond the fashion and entertainment industries.

Sara is also associated with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, which works on social initiatives. Her involvement highlights an aspect of her public life beyond brand partnerships and lifestyle content.

Sara's Instagram profile offers glimpses of her lifestyle, including fashionable outfits, travel experiences and everyday moments. Her photographs frequently attract attention from fans who follow her personal style and public appearances.

Although her family background has naturally brought her into the spotlight, Sara has gradually developed her own following through fashion and social media. Her lifestyle has consequently become a subject of interest among celebrity watchers.

Her personal life has also generated headlines, particularly because of speculation linking her with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. However, neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, so the speculation remains unverified.

At 29, Sara continues to maintain a presence across fashion, digital promotions and reported business interests. While her precise net worth and earnings remain private, her growing public profile has helped establish an identity of her own beyond being Sachin Tendulkar's daughter.