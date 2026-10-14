NASA’s Perseverance Rover Breaks Planetary Driving Record on Mars
(MENAFN) NASA’s Perseverance rover has established a new record for the greatest distance traveled by a vehicle on another planet, overtaking the previous achievement of the agency’s Opportunity rover, according to an official announcement.
By Sunday, Perseverance had covered 28.1 miles (45.2 kilometers) across the Martian surface, narrowly surpassing Opportunity’s previous record of 28.06 miles (45.16 kilometers), accumulated during its mission between 2004 and 2018.
The latest milestone was reached as the rover explored the western edge of Jezero Crater. Researchers are examining the area for traces of ancient hydrothermal activity and potential evidence of microbial life that may have existed in the distant past.
Since landing on Mars in February 2021, Perseverance has helped scientists investigate the geological history of Jezero Crater, an area that once held water. NASA indicated in 2023 that conditions there may have been suitable for microbial life billions of years ago.
The rover’s ability to cover ground efficiently is supported by its autonomous navigation technology, known as AutoNav. The system processes images of the surrounding landscape, detects potential obstacles and determines suitable routes without requiring constant instructions from Earth.
Perseverance can travel as far as 1,351 feet (412 meters) during a single Martian day, also known as a sol.
NASA has prolonged the mission until the end of 2028, giving the rover additional time to investigate the crater’s rim and potentially extend its record.
By Sunday, Perseverance had covered 28.1 miles (45.2 kilometers) across the Martian surface, narrowly surpassing Opportunity’s previous record of 28.06 miles (45.16 kilometers), accumulated during its mission between 2004 and 2018.
The latest milestone was reached as the rover explored the western edge of Jezero Crater. Researchers are examining the area for traces of ancient hydrothermal activity and potential evidence of microbial life that may have existed in the distant past.
Since landing on Mars in February 2021, Perseverance has helped scientists investigate the geological history of Jezero Crater, an area that once held water. NASA indicated in 2023 that conditions there may have been suitable for microbial life billions of years ago.
The rover’s ability to cover ground efficiently is supported by its autonomous navigation technology, known as AutoNav. The system processes images of the surrounding landscape, detects potential obstacles and determines suitable routes without requiring constant instructions from Earth.
Perseverance can travel as far as 1,351 feet (412 meters) during a single Martian day, also known as a sol.
NASA has prolonged the mission until the end of 2028, giving the rover additional time to investigate the crater’s rim and potentially extend its record.
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