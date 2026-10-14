Palestinian Statehood Becomes Election Battleground for Israeli Parties
(MENAFN) Campaign billboards displayed across Israeli roads and bridges ahead of the Oct. 27 election carry the slogan “Right or Palestine,” urging voters to support right-wing parties by suggesting that an opposition victory could pave the way for a Palestinian state.
However, despite repeated warnings from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing partners about Palestinian statehood, the issue has little prominence in the platforms of Israel’s main opposition parties.
The opposition broadly shares the view that a political agreement with the Palestinians is not currently achievable. Their approaches differ, ranging from preserving the existing situation while offering Palestinians limited relief measures to rebuilding ties with the Palestinian Authority (PA).
The right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, headed by opposition figure Avigdor Lieberman, has taken a more hard-line position by calling for the PA to be dissolved.
Netanyahu and his allies are seeking to use concerns over the possibility of Palestinian statehood under an opposition-led government to strengthen support among right-wing voters and increase turnout on election day.
Opinion polls suggest that neither Netanyahu’s political bloc nor the opposition currently has enough support to secure the 61 seats required for a majority in Israel’s 120-member Knesset and form a government.
However, despite repeated warnings from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing partners about Palestinian statehood, the issue has little prominence in the platforms of Israel’s main opposition parties.
The opposition broadly shares the view that a political agreement with the Palestinians is not currently achievable. Their approaches differ, ranging from preserving the existing situation while offering Palestinians limited relief measures to rebuilding ties with the Palestinian Authority (PA).
The right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, headed by opposition figure Avigdor Lieberman, has taken a more hard-line position by calling for the PA to be dissolved.
Netanyahu and his allies are seeking to use concerns over the possibility of Palestinian statehood under an opposition-led government to strengthen support among right-wing voters and increase turnout on election day.
Opinion polls suggest that neither Netanyahu’s political bloc nor the opposition currently has enough support to secure the 61 seats required for a majority in Israel’s 120-member Knesset and form a government.
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