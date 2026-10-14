French Politician Accuses Trump of Undermining European Security
(MENAFN) French Member of the European Parliament and presidential candidate Raphael Glucksmann accused US President Donald Trump on Tuesday of either being a “useful idiot” or working toward the destruction of Europe.
“There is, at the head of the United States, someone who is either a useful idiot or an agent of the destruction of European strength and freedom,” Glucksmann said during a competitiveness summit.
He criticized Trump’s decision to relax restrictions on Russian diesel exports, arguing that Moscow’s war against Ukraine directly threatens European interests.
Glucksmann also called for stronger European defense capabilities and greater joint investment among European countries. He further expressed concern over the possibility of far-right politician Marine Le Pen winning France’s presidency in 2027.
Former French Prime Minister Urges Greater European Investment In AI
Former French Prime Minister and presidential candidate Edouard Philippe called for increased European funding for artificial intelligence, warning that losing ground to the United States and China could weaken the continent’s technological independence.
“The world of AI is using American capital with European savings and data, and that annoys me because this is a question of sovereignty,” said Philippe.
He urged European governments to channel more of their savings into digital businesses, including French artificial intelligence startup Mistral. He also criticized German search engine Ecosia for abandoning its own models in favor of Chinese alternatives.
Philippe additionally advocated joint French-German initiatives in strategically important industries and international rules governing AI research, development and deployment.
“There is, at the head of the United States, someone who is either a useful idiot or an agent of the destruction of European strength and freedom,” Glucksmann said during a competitiveness summit.
He criticized Trump’s decision to relax restrictions on Russian diesel exports, arguing that Moscow’s war against Ukraine directly threatens European interests.
Glucksmann also called for stronger European defense capabilities and greater joint investment among European countries. He further expressed concern over the possibility of far-right politician Marine Le Pen winning France’s presidency in 2027.
Former French Prime Minister Urges Greater European Investment In AI
Former French Prime Minister and presidential candidate Edouard Philippe called for increased European funding for artificial intelligence, warning that losing ground to the United States and China could weaken the continent’s technological independence.
“The world of AI is using American capital with European savings and data, and that annoys me because this is a question of sovereignty,” said Philippe.
He urged European governments to channel more of their savings into digital businesses, including French artificial intelligence startup Mistral. He also criticized German search engine Ecosia for abandoning its own models in favor of Chinese alternatives.
Philippe additionally advocated joint French-German initiatives in strategically important industries and international rules governing AI research, development and deployment.
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