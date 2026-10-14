EU Opens Ukraine Talks on Internal Market, Competitiveness
(MENAFN) The European Union opened accession negotiations with Ukraine on Tuesday on two major policy clusters, “internal market” and “competitiveness and inclusive growth,” in the latest advance toward Kyiv’s bid for membership.
Together, the clusters span the free movement of goods, services, workers and capital, as well as competition, taxation, employment, education, digital transformation, industry, and economic and monetary policy.
“We have today reached another milestone on Ukraine’s EU membership journey,” Irish Minister of State for European Affairs and Defense Thomas Byrne said. He added that Ireland’s EU presidency was committed to advancing Ukraine’s accession process.
The EU also set benchmarks for provisionally closing chapters within the two clusters. It said it would monitor progress in aligning with and implementing EU legislation and standards throughout the talks.
The move follows the opening of negotiations on the external relations cluster in July 2026.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had taken another step toward EU membership and urged the bloc to open the two remaining negotiating clusters by the end of the year.
“I am deeply grateful to everyone who fights for Ukraine and works in the interests of our state, for its European future, and for Europe’s security. Together, we are a stronger Europe,” he wrote on the US social media platform X, thanking EU leaders and member states for their support.
Together, the clusters span the free movement of goods, services, workers and capital, as well as competition, taxation, employment, education, digital transformation, industry, and economic and monetary policy.
“We have today reached another milestone on Ukraine’s EU membership journey,” Irish Minister of State for European Affairs and Defense Thomas Byrne said. He added that Ireland’s EU presidency was committed to advancing Ukraine’s accession process.
The EU also set benchmarks for provisionally closing chapters within the two clusters. It said it would monitor progress in aligning with and implementing EU legislation and standards throughout the talks.
The move follows the opening of negotiations on the external relations cluster in July 2026.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had taken another step toward EU membership and urged the bloc to open the two remaining negotiating clusters by the end of the year.
“I am deeply grateful to everyone who fights for Ukraine and works in the interests of our state, for its European future, and for Europe’s security. Together, we are a stronger Europe,” he wrote on the US social media platform X, thanking EU leaders and member states for their support.
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