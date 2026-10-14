China, Botswana Upgrade Ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN) China and Botswana have agreed to strengthen their bilateral relationship by elevating it to a "comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership," following talks between their presidents in Beijing on Tuesday.
The announcement came during a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Botswana’s President Duma Gideon Boko, who arrived in China on Monday for a six-day visit, according to reports.
The two leaders held "extensive and constructive* discussions on the state and future direction of China-Botswana relations, China-Africa relations and regional and international developments of mutual interest and concern.
Both sides reiterated their commitment to advancing global peace and security, sustainable development, multilateral cooperation, respect for international law and the principles and objectives outlined in the UN Charter.
Xi and Boko agreed that the upgraded partnership would mark a "new chapter in the longstanding and evolving relationship between the two countries."
They also pledged mutual support for protecting each country’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, national dignity, security, development and prosperity.
The presidents further reaffirmed their continued backing for one another on matters involving their respective core interests and major concerns.
The announcement came during a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Botswana’s President Duma Gideon Boko, who arrived in China on Monday for a six-day visit, according to reports.
The two leaders held "extensive and constructive* discussions on the state and future direction of China-Botswana relations, China-Africa relations and regional and international developments of mutual interest and concern.
Both sides reiterated their commitment to advancing global peace and security, sustainable development, multilateral cooperation, respect for international law and the principles and objectives outlined in the UN Charter.
Xi and Boko agreed that the upgraded partnership would mark a "new chapter in the longstanding and evolving relationship between the two countries."
They also pledged mutual support for protecting each country’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, national dignity, security, development and prosperity.
The presidents further reaffirmed their continued backing for one another on matters involving their respective core interests and major concerns.
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