Secret Talks on Iran Strike Rattle Israel’s Oct. 27 Election Plan
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talked over a major new military operation against Iran as both countries head toward elections, according to a report published Tuesday by a US news website.
The outlet, citing two US officials and other people familiar with the matter, said the conversations took place before Trump publicly declared he would not hit Iran ahead of the US midterms. One source said Netanyahu presented Israeli intelligence indicating Iran is trying to rebuild its nuclear program, including possible use of the Pickaxe Mountain site for uranium enrichment.
A White House official rejected the account, calling it “false” that the two leaders discussed restarting the war. The official said Trump has ruled out attacks before the November midterms.
Sources said the militaries of both countries remain on alert and are finalizing preparations in case Trump shifts course. One US official described Trump’s position as noncommittal, saying he told Netanyahu to get ready without making any commitment.
The report said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the leadership of US Central Command are the most forceful backers of renewed strikes, while most advisers prefer continued sanctions and economic pressure.
Israeli Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reportedly warned Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine that fighting within three weeks could force a delay of Israel’s Oct. 27 vote, given the likelihood of Iranian missile retaliation.
Meanwhile, Qatari mediators are still waiting for Iran’s reply to the latest US counterproposal, the report added.
The outlet, citing two US officials and other people familiar with the matter, said the conversations took place before Trump publicly declared he would not hit Iran ahead of the US midterms. One source said Netanyahu presented Israeli intelligence indicating Iran is trying to rebuild its nuclear program, including possible use of the Pickaxe Mountain site for uranium enrichment.
A White House official rejected the account, calling it “false” that the two leaders discussed restarting the war. The official said Trump has ruled out attacks before the November midterms.
Sources said the militaries of both countries remain on alert and are finalizing preparations in case Trump shifts course. One US official described Trump’s position as noncommittal, saying he told Netanyahu to get ready without making any commitment.
The report said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the leadership of US Central Command are the most forceful backers of renewed strikes, while most advisers prefer continued sanctions and economic pressure.
Israeli Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reportedly warned Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine that fighting within three weeks could force a delay of Israel’s Oct. 27 vote, given the likelihood of Iranian missile retaliation.
Meanwhile, Qatari mediators are still waiting for Iran’s reply to the latest US counterproposal, the report added.
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