Climate Activists Urge UK Government to Stop Rosebank Oil Project
(MENAFN) Climate campaigners gathered outside the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero in London on Tuesday, demanding that authorities halt plans to develop the Rosebank oil and gas field in the North Sea.
The demonstration, organized by activists from groups including Fossil Free London, called for an end to new oil and gas licensing and faster investment in renewable energy.
The protest follows the conclusion of a public consultation on the Rosebank development in August 2026. The process came after a major legal challenge determined that the project’s earlier approval had been unlawful.
The Court of Session in Edinburgh found that the previous Conservative government had not adequately assessed the emissions generated when oil and gas extracted from the field were ultimately used.
Rosebank is considered the UK’s largest undeveloped oil and gas field, with estimated reserves exceeding 480 million barrels of oil.
Norwegian state-backed energy company Equinor and Ithaca Energy hold the main ownership interests in the development through a joint venture.
Opponents, including the Stop Rosebank campaign, warn that proceeding with the project would extend Britain’s reliance on fossil fuels and conflict with international climate commitments.
Supporters counter that maintaining domestic oil and gas production is important for protecting the UK’s energy security while the country transitions toward cleaner energy sources.
The demonstration, organized by activists from groups including Fossil Free London, called for an end to new oil and gas licensing and faster investment in renewable energy.
The protest follows the conclusion of a public consultation on the Rosebank development in August 2026. The process came after a major legal challenge determined that the project’s earlier approval had been unlawful.
The Court of Session in Edinburgh found that the previous Conservative government had not adequately assessed the emissions generated when oil and gas extracted from the field were ultimately used.
Rosebank is considered the UK’s largest undeveloped oil and gas field, with estimated reserves exceeding 480 million barrels of oil.
Norwegian state-backed energy company Equinor and Ithaca Energy hold the main ownership interests in the development through a joint venture.
Opponents, including the Stop Rosebank campaign, warn that proceeding with the project would extend Britain’s reliance on fossil fuels and conflict with international climate commitments.
Supporters counter that maintaining domestic oil and gas production is important for protecting the UK’s energy security while the country transitions toward cleaner energy sources.
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