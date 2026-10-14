Vietnam Denounces Houthi Strikes on Saudi Airports
(MENAFN) Vietnam has denounced attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement against airports in Saudi Arabia, calling for restraint and a peaceful resolution to regional tensions.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said on Tuesday that Hanoi urged all parties to comply with international law, the UN Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country, according to reports.
She also called for negotiations to resume and urged the parties to “create favourable conditions for dialogue towards resolving differences by peaceful means, for the benefit of the people and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.”
Vietnam’s statement comes as Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia intensify, with repeated strikes on airport facilities resulting in casualties and interruptions to air travel.
A strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday reportedly killed 13 people and left more than 300 others injured.
A further attack on the same airport the following day killed a Pakistani resident and wounded 11 others, according to information from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said on Tuesday that Hanoi urged all parties to comply with international law, the UN Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country, according to reports.
She also called for negotiations to resume and urged the parties to “create favourable conditions for dialogue towards resolving differences by peaceful means, for the benefit of the people and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.”
Vietnam’s statement comes as Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia intensify, with repeated strikes on airport facilities resulting in casualties and interruptions to air travel.
A strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday reportedly killed 13 people and left more than 300 others injured.
A further attack on the same airport the following day killed a Pakistani resident and wounded 11 others, according to information from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.
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