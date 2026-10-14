Lieberman Warns Netanyahu May Order Strike Before Oct. 27 Vote
(MENAFN) Opposition leader Avigdor Lieberman warned Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could order a military operation against Iran, Hezbollah or Hamas before Israelis vote in the Oct. 27 general election, as part of a bid to hold on to power.
Lieberman, a former defense minister who heads the Yisrael Beiteinu party, made the remarks at an event in the central city of Herzliya, according to an Israeli daily newspaper. He accused the prime minister of putting his own political survival ahead of national security.
“I have no doubt that Netanyahu is actively seeking a military move before the election, whether against Iran, Hezbollah or Hamas,” Lieberman said.
He argued that Netanyahu is driven by a desire to stay in office, not by security concerns.
Lieberman also shut the door on any role for Netanyahu in a government led by the current opposition after the vote.
“Netanyahu cannot even serve as regional cooperation minister in the government. He has to go,” he said.
The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, dissolved on July 17, setting the stage for the Oct. 27 election.
Lieberman, a former defense minister who heads the Yisrael Beiteinu party, made the remarks at an event in the central city of Herzliya, according to an Israeli daily newspaper. He accused the prime minister of putting his own political survival ahead of national security.
“I have no doubt that Netanyahu is actively seeking a military move before the election, whether against Iran, Hezbollah or Hamas,” Lieberman said.
He argued that Netanyahu is driven by a desire to stay in office, not by security concerns.
Lieberman also shut the door on any role for Netanyahu in a government led by the current opposition after the vote.
“Netanyahu cannot even serve as regional cooperation minister in the government. He has to go,” he said.
The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, dissolved on July 17, setting the stage for the Oct. 27 election.
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