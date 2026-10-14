French Anti-Terror Prosecutors Lead Investigation into School Shooting
(MENAFN) France’s national anti-terrorism prosecution office has assumed responsibility for investigating a shooting at a school in Aubagne after preliminary findings indicated a possible connection between the 14-year-old suspect and the “True Crime Community” movement, according to reports.
The teenager is accused of opening fire at his middle school on Monday, leaving the principal and a teacher injured.
An initial review of the case, including an examination of the minor’s electronic devices, suggested a “probable adherence to the True Crime Community (TCC) movement, as well as the framing of the criminal act carried out at his school within this ideology,” the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) said.
The investigation was first launched by prosecutors in Marseille under suspicion of attempted murder following the incident at Joseph Lakanal middle school.
According to the initial account, the student fired one or two shots in a shared area on the building’s first floor shortly after 9 a.m. local time, striking the principal and a teacher who were in the corridor.
Both victims sustained injuries to their lower limbs and were transported to hospital. Their conditions were not considered life-threatening, according to reports.
The student then proceeded to the second floor, where he fired two additional shots, one of which was discharged inside a classroom occupied by students and struck the blackboard. Aubagne Mayor Jean-Pierre Squillari said no students were hurt in the incident.
The teenager is accused of opening fire at his middle school on Monday, leaving the principal and a teacher injured.
An initial review of the case, including an examination of the minor’s electronic devices, suggested a “probable adherence to the True Crime Community (TCC) movement, as well as the framing of the criminal act carried out at his school within this ideology,” the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) said.
The investigation was first launched by prosecutors in Marseille under suspicion of attempted murder following the incident at Joseph Lakanal middle school.
According to the initial account, the student fired one or two shots in a shared area on the building’s first floor shortly after 9 a.m. local time, striking the principal and a teacher who were in the corridor.
Both victims sustained injuries to their lower limbs and were transported to hospital. Their conditions were not considered life-threatening, according to reports.
The student then proceeded to the second floor, where he fired two additional shots, one of which was discharged inside a classroom occupied by students and struck the blackboard. Aubagne Mayor Jean-Pierre Squillari said no students were hurt in the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment