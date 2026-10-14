EU Commission President Pushes for Stricter Migration Controls
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on European Union leaders to strengthen measures against irregular migration ahead of their upcoming summit in Brussels, according to reports.
In a letter addressed to the leaders of all 27 EU member states, von der Leyen proposed introducing an emergency mechanism to address situations in which migration is used to destabilize the bloc. She also advocated granting greater authority to the EU’s border agency and increasing deportations.
“We must prevent such threats and make clear that we will never compromise the protection of our external borders: no state or non-state actor will be allowed to exploit our rules or our values to destabilise the Union,” she wrote.
Her recommendations include creating a framework for rapid action when migration is deliberately used as a political instrument, strengthening the powers of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, and improving the rate at which rejected migrants are returned.
The appeal comes after a migration surge over the summer in Ceuta, Spain’s North African enclave, when approximately 70,000 migrants arrived from Morocco, according to the reports.
Migration policy is expected to feature in discussions on Friday, the second day of the European Council summit.
In a letter addressed to the leaders of all 27 EU member states, von der Leyen proposed introducing an emergency mechanism to address situations in which migration is used to destabilize the bloc. She also advocated granting greater authority to the EU’s border agency and increasing deportations.
“We must prevent such threats and make clear that we will never compromise the protection of our external borders: no state or non-state actor will be allowed to exploit our rules or our values to destabilise the Union,” she wrote.
Her recommendations include creating a framework for rapid action when migration is deliberately used as a political instrument, strengthening the powers of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, and improving the rate at which rejected migrants are returned.
The appeal comes after a migration surge over the summer in Ceuta, Spain’s North African enclave, when approximately 70,000 migrants arrived from Morocco, according to the reports.
Migration policy is expected to feature in discussions on Friday, the second day of the European Council summit.
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