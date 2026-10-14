Erdogan Welcomes New Ambassadors from Five Countries
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted the diplomatic credentials of newly appointed ambassadors representing India, Mali, the Netherlands, El Salvador and Nigeria on Tuesday.
The ceremony took place at the Presidential Complex, where Indian envoy Rudra Gaurav Shresth, Malian representative Oumarou Maiga, Dutch ambassador Alle Dorhout, Salvadoran diplomat Eduardo Alfonso G. Grande and Nigerian ambassador Saidu Usman Nasamu Dakingari formally presented their letters of credence.
Following the presentation, the diplomats introduced members of their embassy teams and their family members before joining Erdogan for commemorative photographs.
The Turkish president subsequently held individual meetings with each of the five ambassadors.
The ceremony took place at the Presidential Complex, where Indian envoy Rudra Gaurav Shresth, Malian representative Oumarou Maiga, Dutch ambassador Alle Dorhout, Salvadoran diplomat Eduardo Alfonso G. Grande and Nigerian ambassador Saidu Usman Nasamu Dakingari formally presented their letters of credence.
Following the presentation, the diplomats introduced members of their embassy teams and their family members before joining Erdogan for commemorative photographs.
The Turkish president subsequently held individual meetings with each of the five ambassadors.
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