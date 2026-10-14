German Foreign Minister Calls for Tougher Sanctions Against Russia
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Tuesday that Moscow had shown no willingness to agree to a ceasefire, urging European countries to tighten sanctions to push Russia toward ending its attacks and resuming negotiations.
Speaking at a panel during the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland’s capital, Wadephul criticized the Trump administration’s diesel agreement with Russia. He called on European governments to maintain their sanctions policy rather than ease restrictions on Moscow.
Reflecting on his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York last month, which followed an extended period without high-level talks, Wadephul said the discussion had convinced him that Russia was not seeking a halt to the fighting.
“A lot of people in Europe and especially in Germany were asking us and me, why don’t you talk to the Russians?” he said. “So now I had that conversation and you saw the result. It’s a very dire result,” he added, pointing to extensive Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure.
Germany’s top diplomat said Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared intent on extending the conflict, believing that continued fighting through the winter could leave Ukraine in a weaker position.
“He thinks prolonging the war, taking the opportunities he has militarily during the winter, is the easier way for him,” Wadephul said. He argued that Western countries should respond by imposing additional sanctions to increase pressure on the Russian government.
Speaking at a panel during the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland’s capital, Wadephul criticized the Trump administration’s diesel agreement with Russia. He called on European governments to maintain their sanctions policy rather than ease restrictions on Moscow.
Reflecting on his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York last month, which followed an extended period without high-level talks, Wadephul said the discussion had convinced him that Russia was not seeking a halt to the fighting.
“A lot of people in Europe and especially in Germany were asking us and me, why don’t you talk to the Russians?” he said. “So now I had that conversation and you saw the result. It’s a very dire result,” he added, pointing to extensive Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure.
Germany’s top diplomat said Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared intent on extending the conflict, believing that continued fighting through the winter could leave Ukraine in a weaker position.
“He thinks prolonging the war, taking the opportunities he has militarily during the winter, is the easier way for him,” Wadephul said. He argued that Western countries should respond by imposing additional sanctions to increase pressure on the Russian government.
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