Pakistan’s Zardari Urges US, Iran to Honor Islamabad Pact
(MENAFN) Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday pressed the US and Iran to show restraint and stand by the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the framework agreement struck in June to resolve the Middle East conflict.
Zardari said differences should be settled through dialogue and diplomacy. He stressed that ships must be able to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.
He made the remarks in Islamabad while meeting Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, according to a statement from the president’s office.
The Pakistani leader voiced deep concern over rising tensions in the Gulf, singling out attacks on shipping, energy installations and critical infrastructure. He warned that the conflict threatens regional stability, global energy security, trade and supply chains, and said the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected.
Kolokoltsev is in Pakistan on a four-day official visit, the first by a Russian interior minister to the South Asian nation.
Turning to the economy, Kolokoltsev said bilateral trade, valued at $243.4 million in the 2025 financial year, falls short of its potential. He urged both countries to convert their leaders’ goodwill into concrete results, and he invited Zardari to visit Russia.
Zardari agreed that trade volumes do not reflect the strength of ties between Russia and Pakistan, saying there is considerable room to grow.
In a separate meeting, Kolokoltsev held talks with Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The two discussed cooperation against organized crime, terrorism, extremism, illicit arms and drug trafficking, and cybercrime, including telephone scams, phishing and cryptocurrency pyramid schemes.
The Russian minister said law enforcement cooperation is rooted in friendly, mutually beneficial relations, according to a statement from the Russian Embassy in Islamabad.
Zardari said differences should be settled through dialogue and diplomacy. He stressed that ships must be able to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.
He made the remarks in Islamabad while meeting Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, according to a statement from the president’s office.
The Pakistani leader voiced deep concern over rising tensions in the Gulf, singling out attacks on shipping, energy installations and critical infrastructure. He warned that the conflict threatens regional stability, global energy security, trade and supply chains, and said the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected.
Kolokoltsev is in Pakistan on a four-day official visit, the first by a Russian interior minister to the South Asian nation.
Turning to the economy, Kolokoltsev said bilateral trade, valued at $243.4 million in the 2025 financial year, falls short of its potential. He urged both countries to convert their leaders’ goodwill into concrete results, and he invited Zardari to visit Russia.
Zardari agreed that trade volumes do not reflect the strength of ties between Russia and Pakistan, saying there is considerable room to grow.
In a separate meeting, Kolokoltsev held talks with Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The two discussed cooperation against organized crime, terrorism, extremism, illicit arms and drug trafficking, and cybercrime, including telephone scams, phishing and cryptocurrency pyramid schemes.
The Russian minister said law enforcement cooperation is rooted in friendly, mutually beneficial relations, according to a statement from the Russian Embassy in Islamabad.
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