Argentina Seeks to Stop UK Oil Project Near Falklands
(MENAFN) Argentina has called on the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) to stop the United Kingdom from pursuing offshore oil development near the Falkland Islands, which Buenos Aires calls the Islas Malvinas.
In a statement, President Javier Milei’s office said: "The request submitted to the Tribunal seeks to preserve Argentina's sovereign rights over its continental shelf and to prevent activities unilaterally and illegally authorized by the United Kingdom from aggravating the dispute recognized by the United Nations,"
The application requests urgent temporary measures under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to suspend hydrocarbon extraction activities at the Sea Lion oilfield until an arbitration panel is established.
The Hamburg-based tribunal confirmed on Tuesday that it had received Argentina’s submission, adding that a date for oral proceedings would be announced soon.
According to the tribunal, temporary measures may be introduced if the arbitration panel expected to handle the case appears to have jurisdiction and immediate action is considered necessary.
The latest legal move follows arbitration proceedings initiated by Milei on Sept. 28 under Annex VII of UNCLOS. The Argentine president described the disputed territory as "historically and legally" Argentine and gave the UK two weeks to stop the Sea Lion project, warning that energy companies involved could face legal and economic action.
In a statement, President Javier Milei’s office said: "The request submitted to the Tribunal seeks to preserve Argentina's sovereign rights over its continental shelf and to prevent activities unilaterally and illegally authorized by the United Kingdom from aggravating the dispute recognized by the United Nations,"
The application requests urgent temporary measures under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to suspend hydrocarbon extraction activities at the Sea Lion oilfield until an arbitration panel is established.
The Hamburg-based tribunal confirmed on Tuesday that it had received Argentina’s submission, adding that a date for oral proceedings would be announced soon.
According to the tribunal, temporary measures may be introduced if the arbitration panel expected to handle the case appears to have jurisdiction and immediate action is considered necessary.
The latest legal move follows arbitration proceedings initiated by Milei on Sept. 28 under Annex VII of UNCLOS. The Argentine president described the disputed territory as "historically and legally" Argentine and gave the UK two weeks to stop the Sea Lion project, warning that energy companies involved could face legal and economic action.
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