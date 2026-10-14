Azerbaijan Sets Transformation Plans For 18 Firms Deputy Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Transformation roadmaps have been prepared for 18 local enterprises in Azerbaijan this year, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the 3rd National Competition Forum, organized by the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He said the roadmaps were developed under a program implemented by the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. By 2030, the program envisages assessing enterprises' digital readiness using state funding and preparing individual roadmaps for digital and green transformation.

Aliyev cited the inclusion of SOCAR's Carbamide Plant in the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network this year as an example of the technological development opportunities available to industrial enterprises in Azerbaijan. He stressed that the main task was to extend this experience to a wider range of companies.

According to the first deputy minister, investment in technology must be accompanied by workforce training, and employees' skills must develop as enterprises upgrade their equipment. In this regard, the opportunities offered by the national program implemented in partnership with Coursera are beneficial.

Aliyev noted that broader opportunities are now available in terms of the legal framework, implementation practices, and business support instruments. The next task is to ensure that these opportunities complement one another. Government support should increase enterprises' productivity and strengthen their ability to develop independently in the market.

He also stressed the importance of assessing the implementation of the National Action Plan based on concrete results. Key indicators should include easier market entry, improved access to infrastructure, greater consumer choice, and better service quality.

The first deputy minister said that discussing concrete results in these areas at the next forum would benefit society.

Aliyev added that the Ministry of Economy would continue cooperating with relevant government agencies and the business community. The aim is to help entrepreneurs make long-term investment decisions with confidence, improve enterprise productivity, and strengthen the position of Azerbaijani products in foreign markets. A healthy competitive environment is essential to achieving these goals.