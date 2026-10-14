Infrastructure Development Is Complemented By Efforts To Restore Historical And Cultural Identity Of Garabagh And East Zangezur - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Infrastructure development in Garabagh and East Zangezur is accompanied by the provision of modern social services in residential settlements, President Ilham Aliyev said in a message to the participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh Exhibition –“Rebuild Garabagh.”

"Forty educational institutions and 20 healthcare facilities, as well as Garabagh University in Khankendi, have commenced operations in the region. The coverage of government, banking, postal and telecommunications services is also expanding. The administrative centers built and commissioned in Lachin, Zangilan, Fuzuli and Aghdam enable the provision of social security, employment and other services to residents under one roof.

Infrastructure development is complemented by efforts to restore the historical and cultural identity of Garabagh and East Zangezur. The restoration of historical, cultural and religious monuments destroyed or damaged during the occupation, together with the development of modern tourism infrastructure, helps preserve the region's rich heritage, revive its cultural and spiritual life, and realize its tourism potential.

The revitalization of the region also involves addressing the environmental consequences of the occupation. During the occupation, 54,300 hectares of forestland were destroyed, and land and water resources were polluted. To date, 600 hectares of forestland have been restored. The restoration of forests and aquatic ecosystems, along with the application of climate-resilient construction solutions, is particularly important for the region's long-term development," the address notes.

Meanwhile, Caspian Construction Week, covering construction, the reconstruction of Garabagh, engineering and utility systems, the plastics and polymer industry, road infrastructure and public transport, has opened in Baku.

Held at the Baku Expo Center from October 14 to 16, the event features four international exhibitions, alongside a separate international exhibition dedicated to road infrastructure and public transport.

Caspian Construction Week serves as a platform for companies from various industries to showcase their products and solutions, bring together sector representatives and establish professional contacts. Its scope ranges from construction materials and heating and ventilation equipment to solutions for the reconstruction of Garabagh, plastics and polymers, road infrastructure and public transport.

The exhibitions provide Azerbaijani and international companies with opportunities to present their products and technologies, keep up with market developments and discuss potential partnerships.

Alongside the exhibition displays, the program includes panel discussions, innovation sessions and business presentations on a range of topics.

Bilateral business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings are also planned for exhibitors and invited companies. These meetings are intended to help participants explore cooperation opportunities with one another and with relevant government bodies.

Over three days, Caspian Construction Week brings together stakeholders from construction, engineering, industry, the reconstruction of Garabagh, architecture and transport. The exhibitions and business events offer participants an opportunity to showcase products and technologies, follow industry developments and establish new business connections.