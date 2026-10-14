Chinese Tech Firms Explore Market Entry Through IT Park Uzbekistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Chinese technology companies are exploring opportunities to establish operations in Uzbekistan, develop digital infrastructure and expand cooperation with local businesses following a meeting with IT Park Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by IT Park Uzbekistan.

IT Park Uzbekistan hosted a delegation from Qianfan Tuohai Consulting Services (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. to discuss market entry opportunities, investment conditions and potential technology projects.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation presented its technological solutions and business activities, with discussions focusing on Uzbekistan's business environment and opportunities for cooperation with IT Park Uzbekistan.

Mingshang Technology Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Jurui Cloud Control Technology Co., Ltd. expressed interest in establishing companies in Uzbekistan. Their representatives explored company registration procedures, office facilities and support programs available to foreign businesses through IT Park Uzbekistan.

Jahongir Kagirov, IT Park Uzbekistan's director for export development, outlined the growth of the country's information technology sector and opportunities for foreign technology companies. The discussions also covered data center infrastructure and potential digital technology projects.

Another topic was the Khan Tengri Innovation Hub, a joint initiative involving Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan designed to help Central Asian technology companies enter the Chinese market, including Shenzhen. The initiative aims to establish direct business connections and promote partnerships with Chinese technology firms.

Following the meeting, the parties identified several areas for further discussion, including company registration, office infrastructure and support mechanisms for businesses entering the Uzbek market.