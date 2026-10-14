India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast 2025-2034 Patent Expirations, Export Demand And Specialty Generics Drive A USD 46.76 Billion Opportunity

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report: Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India generic drug manufacturing market was valued at USD 26.36 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 46.76 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.90% during 2025-2034. According to the report, government incentives, patent expirations, cost-efficient production, export demand, and international pharmaceutical partnerships are supporting sustained market growth.

India accounted for approximately 6% of global generic drug manufacturing revenue during the historical period, demonstrating its importance within the international pharmaceutical supply chain. The country benefits from extensive manufacturing capacity, skilled professionals, established export networks, and regulatory experience across major markets. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and related government initiatives are also encouraging domestic production, research, and investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Key Market Insights



The market is forecast to increase from USD 26.36 Billion in 2024 to USD 46.76 Billion by 2034.

Growth is expected at a CAGR of 5.90% between 2025 and 2034.

Simple generics represented an estimated 65% of market revenue during the historical period.

Retail pharmacies are expected to lead the distribution channel segment during the forecast period. Complex generics, specialty products, biosimilars, and modified-release formulations are attracting greater industry investment.

India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market Growth Drivers

Global expansion by Indian pharmaceutical companies remains a major market driver. In July 2025, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced plans to introduce a generic version of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, across 87 countries. The initiative reflects India's growing ability to develop high-value generics for chronic and metabolic diseases. Export-oriented manufacturing, international product approvals, and the expiration of patents covering major branded medicines are creating additional opportunities for domestic producers.

Competitive production costs and growing demand for affordable medicines are further strengthening India's position as a global supplier. Manufacturers are expanding capacity while investing in quality systems and regulatory compliance to serve the U.S., Europe, emerging economies, and other international markets.

Strategic Acquisitions and Specialty Generics

Merger and acquisition activity is reshaping the competitive landscape as companies pursue geographic expansion and advanced manufacturing capabilities. In August 2025, Aurobindo Pharma entered advanced discussions to acquire Zentiva for approximately EUR 5.5 billion (USD 5.9 billion). The proposed transaction would expand Aurobindo's European presence and strengthen its capabilities in complex generics and controlled substances. Cross-border transactions of this scale demonstrate the industry's increasing focus on value-added portfolios and international market access.

Manufacturers are also moving beyond traditional small-molecule products into complex and specialty generics, biosimilars, controlled-substance medicines, and modified-release formulations. This shift is supported by patent expirations, evolving treatment requirements, and demand for advanced cost-effective therapies. Stronger R&D capabilities and regulatory expertise are helping Indian companies pursue higher-value opportunities while diversifying their product pipelines.

Segment Outlook

Simple generics led the drug type segment with an estimated 65% revenue share during the historical period. Large-scale manufacturing, broad product availability, competitive pricing, favorable healthcare policies, and demand from developing economies supported this position. The market also includes complex generics and biosimilars, which are expected to gain strategic importance as manufacturers expand into specialized therapies.

The report analyzes in-house manufacturing and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). It also evaluates oral, injectable, topical, and inhalation routes of administration. Therapeutic areas covered include cardiovascular conditions, Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, oncology, Anti-Infectives (antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals), gastrointestinal conditions, musculoskeletal disorders, respiratory diseases, and endocrine/diabetes care.

Key end users include hospitals and clinics, homecare settings, and pharmacy chains. Distribution channels comprise retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online channels, and direct pharmacies. Retail pharmacies are anticipated to retain a leading position due to their accessibility and extensive role in dispensing affordable medicines.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the market include Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Viatris. Novartis participates in generics and biosimilars through Sandoz, while Teva maintains a broad portfolio spanning oral and injectable generics, specialty medicines, and biosimilars. Sun Pharmaceuticals serves India, the U.S., and more than 100 countries with generics, branded generics, specialty medicines, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Viatris operates across more than 165 countries, supplying generic and branded pharmaceuticals, biosimilars, and over-the-counter products.

Other notable participants include Fresenius Kabi, Cipla Ltd., Lupin Group, Zydus Lifesciences, Gilead Pharma, and Glenmark. The report assesses their funding, investment activity, product development, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives influencing competition in India's generic drug manufacturing industry.



Key Attributes:

