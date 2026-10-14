India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast 2025-2034 Patent Expirations, Export Demand And Specialty Generics Drive A USD 46.76 Billion Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$26.36 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$46.76 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|India
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Key Assumptions
1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Generic Drug Manufacturing Market Overview
3.1 Asia Pacific Generic Drug Manufacturing Market Overview
3.1.1 Asia Pacific Generic Drug Manufacturing Market Historical Value (2018-2024)
3.1.2 Asia Pacific Generic Drug Manufacturing Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)
3.2 India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market Overview
3.2.1 India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market Historical Value (2018-2024)
3.2.2 India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)
4 India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market Landscape
4.1 India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market: Developers Landscape
4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
4.1.3 Analysis by Region
4.2 India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market: Product Landscape
4.2.1 Analysis by Manufacturing Type
4.2.2 Analysis by Drug Type
4.2.3 Analysis by Route of Administration
4.2.4 Analysis by Therapeutic Area
5 India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
5.2 SWOT Analysis
5.2.1 Strengths
5.2.2 Weaknesses
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Threats
5.3 PESTEL Analysis
5.3.1 Political
5.3.2 Economic
5.3.3 Social
5.3.4 Technological
5.3.5 Legal
5.3.6 Environment
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.5 Degree of Rivalry
5.5 Key Demand Indicators
5.6 Key Price Indicators
5.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
6 India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market Segmentation (2018-2034)
6.1 India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market (2018-2034) by Manufacturing Type
6.1.1 In-House Manufacturing
6.1.2 Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)
6.2 India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market (2018-2034) by Drug Type
6.2.1 Simple Generics
6.2.2 Complex Generics
6.2.3 Biosimilars
6.3 India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market (2018-2034) by Route of Administration
6.3.1 Oral
6.3.2 Injectable
6.3.3 Topical
6.3.4 Inhalation
6.3.5 Others
6.4 India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market (2018-2034) by Therapeutic Area
6.4.1 Cardiovascular
6.4.2 Central Nervous System (CNS)
6.4.3 Oncology
6.4.4 Anti-Infectives (antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals)
6.4.5 Gastrointestinal
6.4.6 Musculoskeletal
6.4.7 Respiratory
6.4.8 Endocrine/Diabetes
6.4.9 Others
6.5 India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market (2018-2034) by End User
6.5.1 Hospitals & Clinics
6.5.2 Homecare Settings
6.5.3 Pharmacy Chains
6.6 India Generic Drug Manufacturing Market (2018-2034) by Distribution Channel
6.6.1 Retail Pharmacies
6.6.2 Hospital Pharmacies
6.6.3 Online Channels
6.6.4 Direct Pharmacies
7 Regulatory Framework
8 Funding and Investment Analysis
8.1 Analysis by Funding Instances
8.2 Analysis by Type of Funding
8.3 Analysis by Funding Amount
8.4 Analysis by Leading Players
8.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
8.6 Analysis by Geography
9 Strategic Initiatives
9.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances
9.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives
9.3 Analysis by Leading Players
9.4 Analysis by Geography
10 Supplier Landscape
10.1 Vendor Positioning Analysis
10.1.1 Key Vendors
10.1.2 Prospective Leaders
10.1.3 Niche Leaders
10.1.4 Disruptors
10.2 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)
10.3 Novartis AG
10.3.1 Financial Analysis
10.3.2 Product Portfolio
10.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.3.4 Company News and Developments
10.3.5 Certifications
10.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
10.4.1 Financial Analysis
10.4.2 Product Portfolio
10.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.4.4 Company News and Developments
10.4.5 Certifications
10.5 Sun Pharmaceuticals
10.5.1 Financial Analysis
10.5.2 Product Portfolio
10.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.5.4 Company News and Developments
10.5.5 Certifications
10.6 Viatris
10.6.1 Financial Analysis
10.6.2 Product Portfolio
10.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.6.4 Company News and Developments
10.6.5 Certifications
10.7 Fresenius Kabi
10.7.1 Financial Analysis
10.7.2 Product Portfolio
10.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.7.4 Company News and Developments
10.7.5 Certifications
10.8 Cipla Ltd.
10.8.1 Financial Analysis
10.8.2 Product Portfolio
10.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.8.4 Company News and Developments
10.8.5 Certifications
10.9 Lupin Group
10.9.1 Financial Analysis
10.9.2 Product Portfolio
10.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.9.4 Company News and Developments
10.9.5 Certifications
10.10 Zydus Lifesciences
10.10.1 Financial Analysis
10.10.2 Product Portfolio
10.10.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.10.4 Company News and Developments
10.10.5 Certifications
10.11 Gilead Pharma
10.11.1 Financial Analysis
10.11.2 Product Portfolio
10.11.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.11.4 Company News and Developments
10.11.5 Certifications
10.12 Glenmark
10.12.1 Financial Analysis
10.12.2 Product Portfolio
10.12.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.12.4 Company News and Developments
10.12.5 Certifications
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