Saudi Arabia Refrigerated Trailer Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 Vision 2030 Cold Chain And Pharma Demand Create 6-8% CAGR Opportunity
Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Refrigerated Trailer Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia's refrigerated trailer sector is expanding as Vision 2030 accelerates investment in cold chain logistics, food security, healthcare localisation and tourism infrastructure. The report forecasts a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6-8% from 2026 to 2035, supported by sustained demand for temperature-controlled transport across food, pharmaceutical and hospitality supply chains.
The Kingdom imports approximately 80% of its food requirements, creating long-term demand for reliable refrigerated transport between major ports, distribution centres, grocery retailers and food service operators. King Abdulaziz Port Dammam, Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdullah Port serve as critical entry points for imported perishable goods, requiring extensive refrigerated trailer capacity for nationwide distribution.
Domestic food production is also strengthening market prospects. Vision 2030's food security initiatives, greenhouse agriculture programmes and expanding dairy, poultry and fresh produce operations are generating additional cold chain requirements. Growth by major food producers, including Almarai and Saudi Poultry Company, is increasing demand for dependable refrigerated fleets capable of supporting high-volume distribution.
Key Market Trends and Insights
- Riyadh remains the dominant market: The capital is Saudi Arabia's largest consumer market and primary food distribution hub. Its cold chain network connects airport cargo facilities, major grocery distribution centres, food service operators and hospital pharmacy operations. Food products lead cargo volumes: Dairy products, meat and seafood account for the largest share of refrigerated trailer cargo, reflecting national consumption patterns and the scale of food imports. Pharmaceuticals are the fastest-growing cargo category: Vision 2030's healthcare localisation programme, post-pandemic investment and Good Distribution Practice (GDP) compliance requirements are driving demand for specialised pharmaceutical transport. Frozen goods represent the largest temperature segment: Trailers operating at temperatures typically ranging from -18C to -25C account for the largest share of the fleet. Chilled goods are expanding rapidly: Demand for trailers operating between 0C and +4C is increasing as consumers purchase more fresh produce, dairy products and ready meals.
Market Forecast Highlights
- Forecast CAGR, 2026-2035: Approximately 6-8% Primary demand driver: Food import dependence and refrigerated last-mile distribution Leading city: Riyadh Fastest-growing cargo segment: Medicines and pharmaceuticals Largest product temperature segment: Frozen goods
Pharmaceutical cold chain development is expected to create significant opportunities for refrigerated trailer operators and equipment suppliers. Saudi Arabia's investment in domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing, specialty medicines, biosimilars and vaccine distribution requires precise temperature management throughout the transport process. These requirements are encouraging fleet operators to invest in modern refrigeration systems, monitoring technology and regulatory compliance capabilities.
Tourism and giga-project development are providing another major source of demand. NEOM's USD 1.3 trillion project portfolio requires large-scale food service logistics for construction workforces, residents and future resort guests. At the same time, Saudi Arabia's target of attracting 150 million tourists by 2030 is stimulating investment in hotels, restaurants, entertainment destinations and catering operations, all of which depend on efficient cold chain distribution.
Refrigerated fleets operated by logistics providers, food and beverage manufacturers, pharmaceutical distributors and grocery retailers are expected to expand accordingly. Thermo King and Carrier Transicold systems remain prominent across the market, supporting a wide range of chilled and frozen transport applications.
The report indicates that Saudi Arabia's combination of food import dependence, rising domestic production, healthcare investment and tourism expansion will sustain refrigerated trailer demand through 2035. Companies offering modern fleets, reliable temperature monitoring, regulatory compliance and nationwide distribution capabilities will be well positioned to benefit from the Kingdom's evolving cold chain logistics market.
Key Topics Covered:
Saudi Arabia Refrigerated Trailer Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profile Business Climate
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
Saudi Arabia Refrigerated Trailer Market by Food Type
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033) for:
- Chilled Goods Frozen Goods Others
Saudi Arabia Refrigerated Trailer Market by Application
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033) for:
- Dairy Products Meat and Seafood Fruits and Vegetables Medicines Others
Saudi Arabia Refrigerated Trailer Market by Trailer Type
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033) for:
- Single Axle Tandem Axle Others
Saudi Arabia Refrigerated Trailer Market by Region
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033) for:
- Riyadh Jeddah Dammam Others
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Saudi Arabia Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Coldstores Group (Saudi Arabia) DHL Group (Germany) Yarres International (Saudi Arabia) ALBA (Saudi Arabia) Alshehili (Saudi Arabia) TSSC Group (Saudi Arabia) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [12]
Companies Featured
- Coldstores Group (Saudi Arabia) DHL Group (Germany) Yarres International (Saudi Arabia) ALBA (Saudi Arabia) Alshehili (Saudi Arabia) TSSC Group (Saudi Arabia)
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