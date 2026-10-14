United States Pet Veterinary Diet Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, And Forecast 2026-2035 Aging Pets And Online Sales Drive 7.5% CAGR Toward USD 3.2 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Online Autoship boosts reorders and retention, while high-margin renal and feline diets, clinical evidence and multi-condition innovation support premium pricing.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Pet Veterinary Diet Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates that the United States pet veterinary diet market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5%. Growth is being supported by pet humanisation, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, an aging companion animal population, and increasing adoption of clinical nutrition for chronic disease management.

Approximately 70% of US households own pets, while total annual pet food sales exceed USD 60 billion. Veterinary diets account for approximately 3% of this value but remain among the highest-margin and fastest-growing pet food categories. Greater owner willingness to fund long-term treatment for kidney disease, diabetes, obesity, digestive sensitivity, urinary tract disease, and hepatic conditions is strengthening demand for condition-specific diets.

Pet Healthcare and Clinical Nutrition Trends

The aging US pet population is a major structural growth factor. An estimated 35% of dogs and 40% of cats are aged seven years or older, increasing the prevalence of chronic and age-related conditions. Chronic kidney disease is particularly significant among senior cats and dogs, supporting sustained demand for renal nutrition. Clinical frameworks, including the International Renal Interest Society staging system, reinforce veterinary recommendations for therapeutic renal diets.

Pet healthcare premiumisation is also influencing purchasing behaviour. Americans spent approximately USD 147 billion on pets in 2023, with veterinary care and health products among the fastest-growing categories. Millennial consumers, who represent approximately 32% of US pet owners, are especially willing to invest in premium clinical nutrition. Monthly veterinary diet costs typically range from USD 80-USD 200, compared with USD 30-USD 60 for mainstream pet food.

Market Segmentation



By sub product: Renal diets account for approximately 28% of market value, followed by digestive sensitivity diets at approximately 22%. Renal products benefit from strong clinical evidence supporting dietary phosphorus restriction and long-term nutritional management. Diabetes management, oral care, urinary health, weight management, and other specialised diets serve additional clinical needs.

By pet type: Dogs represent approximately 65% of market value, supported by a US canine population of approximately 90 million and higher average healthcare expenditure. Cats account for approximately 32%, with strong demand for renal and urinary formulations. Feline veterinary diets are expanding at approximately 10% CAGR, compared with approximately 7% for canine products. By distribution channel: Veterinary clinics generate approximately 50% of market value and remain central to prescription authorisation and product recommendation. Online channels account for approximately 25% and are growing at approximately 20% CAGR. Specialty pet stores represent approximately 20% of sales.

Renal diets provide particularly high lifetime customer value, with monthly treatment costs commonly reaching USD 100-200 per patient. Long-term use, complete dietary transition, and the prevalence of chronic kidney disease support recurring revenue across veterinary clinics and online dispensing platforms.

Veterinary E-Commerce and Autoship Expansion

Veterinary e-commerce is improving access to prescription diets and increasing reorder rates. Platforms such as VetSource, Chewy Practice Hub, and veterinary practice online pharmacies enable prescription fulfilment and home delivery without repeated in-clinic purchases. Autoship programmes support long-term compliance while providing participating veterinary practices with commission revenue.

Online dispensing is expected to remain the fastest-growing distribution channel as clinics establish digital storefronts and integrate prescription management into practice systems. Subscription delivery is especially relevant for chronic conditions requiring uninterrupted dietary management.

Product Innovation and Recent Developments

Manufacturers are extending their portfolios beyond traditional renal and digestive products into joint health, cognitive support, anxiety management, diabetes care, and multi-condition nutrition. Combination diets are gaining importance as aging pets increasingly present with comorbidities.



In 2024, Hill's Pet Nutrition introduced its Prescription Diet k/d + Mobility formulation, combining renal support with omega-3 and green-lipped mussel ingredients for senior dogs affected by kidney disease and osteoarthritis.

Royal Canin launched an enhanced US veterinary digital platform offering clinical nutrition decision support, patient diet calculators, practice management system integration, and prescription compliance tools. Nestle Purina expanded its Pro Plan Veterinary Diets Diabetes Management range with a feline wet food variant and an updated carbohydrate management formulation.

Competitive Landscape

The United States pet veterinary diet market is highly concentrated. Hill's Pet Nutrition and Royal Canin collectively account for approximately 75-80% of market value, while Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets holds an estimated 12-15% share. AAFCO nutritional adequacy requirements, veterinary prescription controls, clinical evidence, and established professional relationships reinforce the position of leading brands.

Hill's Pet Nutrition maintains a broad condition-specific portfolio supported by clinical research and veterinary education. Royal Canin competes across renal, gastrointestinal, cardiac, urinary, and weight management categories, with breed-specific formulations providing additional differentiation. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets uses Nestle Purina's research capabilities and established consumer brand recognition to compete in digestive, renal, urinary, obesity, and diabetes management.

Smaller companies occupy targeted niches. Rayne Clinical Nutrition focuses on novel protein and hydrolysed protein diets for food allergies and inflammatory bowel disease. Blue Buffalo Natural Veterinary Diet, Iams Veterinary Formula, and Farmina Vet Life also serve specialised segments. Despite this competition, brand switching remains limited because of veterinary prescribing patterns, clinical continuity, and patient dietary adaptation.

Market Outlook

The report identifies chronic disease prevalence, clinical nutrition adoption, digital prescription fulfilment, and condition-specific product development as the principal drivers of market expansion. Veterinary clinics will remain the leading sales channel, while online pharmacies and Autoship services are expected to generate the strongest channel growth. With pet owners prioritising preventive care and long-term disease management, the United States pet veterinary diet market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

United States Pet Veterinary Diet Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

North America Pet Veterinary Diet Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2033)

United States Pet Veterinary Diet Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

United States Pet Veterinary Diet Market by Sub Product



Diabetes

Digestive Sensitivity

Oral Care Diets

Renal

Others

Historical Trend by Sub Product (2018-2025) Forecast Trend by Sub Product (2026-2033)

United States Pet Veterinary Diet Market by Pet Type



Dogs

Cats

Others

Historical Trend by Pet Type (2018-2025) Forecast Trend by Pet Type (2026-2033)

United States Pet Veterinary Diet Market by Distribution Channel



Online Channel

Specialty Stores

Veterinary Clinics

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Others

Historical Trend by Distribution Channel (2018-2025) Forecast Trend by Distribution Channel (2026-2033)

United States Pet Veterinary Diet Market by Region



Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Historical Trend by Region (2018-2025) Forecast Trend by Region (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key United States Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Colgate-Palmolive Company (Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.) (United States)



General Mills Inc. (United States)



Mars Incorporated (United States)



Nestle (Purina) (Switzerland)



Schell & Kampeter Inc. (Diamond Pet Foods) (United States)



ADM (United States)



Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (Wellness Pet Company Inc.) (United States)



Virbac (France)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



Colgate-Palmolive Company (Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.) (United States)

General Mills Inc. (United States)

Mars Incorporated (United States)

Nestle (Purina) (Switzerland)

Schell & Kampeter Inc. (Diamond Pet Foods) (United States)

ADM (United States)

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (Wellness Pet Company Inc.) (United States) Virbac (France)

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