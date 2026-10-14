North America Military Helicopters Market Size, Share, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2035 FLRAA Modernization And Fleet Upgrades Drive 5.5% CAGR And USD 28.45 Billion Market By 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) US modernization, fleet upgrades, advanced helicopter demand, and allied FMS procurement create opportunities for innovation, efficiency, and strategic partnerships.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Military Helicopters Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America military helicopters market was valued at USD 18.52 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.45 Billion by 2035. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5.5% during 2026-2035, supported by military aviation modernization, fleet replacement initiatives, helicopter upgrade programs, and rising procurement across allied nations.

Modernization under the US Army Future Vertical Lift FLRAA program is a major factor influencing market development. Government agencies and defense organizations are prioritizing advanced rotorcraft capabilities to improve operational readiness, mobility, survivability, and mission effectiveness. These priorities are generating sustained demand for next-generation military helicopters, upgraded aircraft systems, and associated support services.

Key Market Trends and Insights



The United States accounted for approximately 88.5% of North America military helicopter market revenue in 2025 and is expected to maintain its leading position through 2035.

The Utility helicopter segment held the largest share by helicopter type, representing 35.8% of market revenue in 2025.

The Single Engine segment is projected to register a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

Fleet modernization and replacement programs remain central to long-term procurement strategies across the region. Foreign Military Sales activity is supporting military helicopter procurement among allied nations and expanding opportunities for North American manufacturers and suppliers.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 18.52 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 28.45 Billion

Forecast CAGR during 2026-2035: 5.5%

Largest and fastest-growing national market: United States Leading helicopter type in 2025: Utility helicopters

Demand for advanced attack and utility helicopters is increasing as defense organizations seek aircraft capable of supporting transport, combat, reconnaissance, logistics, search and rescue, and other mission requirements. Utility helicopters continue to represent a significant portion of market revenue because of their operational versatility and broad deployment across military branches.

The North America military helicopters market also benefits from investment in avionics, propulsion, communications, weapons integration, survivability systems, and maintenance capabilities. Manufacturers and defense technology providers are pursuing innovation to enhance aircraft performance while improving operational efficiency and lifecycle value. Strategic partnerships between helicopter manufacturers, technology companies, government agencies, and military operators are expected to accelerate platform development and modernization.

Fleet replacement is becoming increasingly important as defense agencies address aging aircraft and evolving operational requirements. Upgrade programs allow operators to extend service life while integrating advanced mission systems, digital technologies, and improved safety features. At the same time, new procurement programs are creating opportunities across aircraft manufacturing, components, maintenance, repair, overhaul, training, and technical support.

Regulatory developments, defense spending priorities, and technological advancement will continue to shape the competitive environment through 2035. Companies that align their portfolios with military modernization requirements, strengthen supply chain resilience, and expand long-term support capabilities will be well positioned to capture emerging opportunities.

The report indicates that the United States will remain the primary contributor to regional revenue, supported by substantial defense budgets, established aerospace manufacturing capabilities, and continued investment in vertical lift technologies. With the Utility segment maintaining its leadership and the Single Engine category positioned for notable growth, the market outlook remains positive across multiple helicopter platforms and service areas.

Key Topics Covered:

North America Military Helicopters Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

North America Military Helicopters Market by Type



Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033) for:



Attack Helicopters



Utility Helicopters



Maritime Helicopters



Special Operations Helicopters Training Helicopters

North America Military Helicopters Market by Engine Configuration



Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033) for:



Single Engine



Twin Engine Multi-Engine

North America Military Helicopters Market by Application



Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033) for:



Combat Operations



Search & Rescue



Training



Logistics & Transport Others

North America Military Helicopters Market by Region



Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033) for:



United States



Canada Mexico

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key North America Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Sikorsky Aircraft (Lockheed Martin)



Boeing Defense



Bell Textron Inc.



Leonardo Helicopters



Kaman Aerospace



MD Helicopters

Others

Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



Sikorsky Aircraft (Lockheed Martin)

Boeing Defense

Bell Textron Inc.

Leonardo Helicopters

Kaman Aerospace MD Helicopters

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