North America Wind Power Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 Offshore Wind And Repowering Drive 5.0% CAGR To USD 39 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRA tax credits, repowering demand and larger turbines improve returns, while offshore mandates and domestic blade manufacturing create high-growth opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Wind Power Equipment Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America wind power equipment market reached USD 26.4 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.0% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 39.0 Billion by 2035, according to the report. Growth is being supported by long-term clean energy policies, new wind project commitments, domestic manufacturing investment, offshore development and the repowering of ageing onshore wind assets.

In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act's production tax credits provide 10-year revenue certainty for wind energy projects and have helped catalyse more than USD 50 billion in new commitments. The Biden-era target of 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 continues to support orders for turbines, foundations and related components despite permitting and project development challenges. Canada's 2035 clean electricity standard is also strengthening demand, particularly in Alberta and Ontario, as provincial authorities and utilities expand renewable electricity procurement.

The market outlook is further reinforced by technology upgrades and manufacturing expansion. GE Vernova's next-generation 18 MW offshore turbine platform is positioned to serve planned North American projects, while TPI Composites and LM Wind Power are expanding rotor blade manufacturing capabilities across Texas and Iowa. These investments support new installations as well as the substantial onshore wind repowering cycle expected through 2035.

Key Market Trends and Insights



United States market leadership: The United States held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by its extensive onshore wind fleet, Inflation Reduction Act incentives and offshore wind development along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.

Rotor blade demand: Rotor blades represented the largest component segment in 2025. Demand is being generated by utility-scale installations, blade replacements and repowering projects, with domestic production capacity helping strengthen the regional supply chain.

Rapid offshore wind growth: Offshore wind is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is linked to federal lease awards, active development areas and state-level procurement mandates in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and California. Larger turbine platforms: The industry is shifting toward turbines with rotor diameters exceeding 150 metres. These platforms improve capacity factors and reduce the levelised cost of energy across suitable onshore and offshore locations.

Market Size and Forecast



Market Size in 2025: USD 26.4 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2035: USD 39.0 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: 5.0%

Dominant Country Market: United States

Largest Component Segment: Rotor Blades Fastest-Growing Installation Segment: Offshore Wind

Onshore wind remains one of the lowest-cost sources of new electricity generation in many US and Canadian markets. The continued availability of clean energy tax credits improves project economics relative to fossil fuel alternatives and provides greater certainty for utility-scale developments through at least 2035. Repowering is becoming particularly important as operators replace older, lower-capacity turbines with modern high-efficiency equipment that can increase generation at established sites.

Offshore wind equipment demand is expected to accelerate as projects advance along the US East Coast, Gulf of Mexico and other prospective regions. Commercial deployment of GE Vernova's Haliade-X and Siemens Gamesa's SG 14-222 DD platforms will create opportunities across turbine systems, offshore-specific foundations, electrical equipment and installation services.

Canada adds further depth to the regional market through clean electricity regulations and renewable procurement programmes in Ontario, Alberta and Quebec. Mexico also presents longer-term opportunities, supported by strong wind resources in Oaxaca and the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. USMCA supply chain integration could encourage additional component manufacturing and cross-border sourcing within the North American industrial base.

The report indicates that policy stability, competitive wind generation costs, domestic supply chain investment and next-generation turbine technology will remain central to market expansion. The United States is expected to retain its leading position, while rotor blades continue as the largest component category and offshore wind delivers the strongest installation growth through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

North America Wind Power Equipment Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

North America Wind Power Equipment Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

North America Wind Power Equipment Market by Component



Rotor Blades

Nacelle & Hub Assembly

Wind Towers

Electrical & Control Systems

Others

Trend Coverage



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Wind Power Equipment Market by Installation Type



Onshore Wind

Offshore Wind

Trend Coverage



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Wind Power Equipment Market by Capacity



Below 1 MW

1-3 MW

3-5 MW

Above 5 MW

Trend Coverage



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Wind Power Equipment Market by Region



United States

Canada

Mexico

Trend Coverage



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key North America Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Vestas Wind Systems A/S



GE Renewable Energy



Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy



Nordex SE



Suzlon Energy Ltd.



TPI Composites Inc.



CS Wind Corporation



LM Wind Power (GE)

Others

Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



Vestas Wind Systems A/S

GE Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Nordex SE

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

TPI Composites Inc.

CS Wind Corporation LM Wind Power (GE)

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