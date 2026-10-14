North America Wind Power Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 Offshore Wind And Repowering Drive 5.0% CAGR To USD 39 Billion
Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Wind Power Equipment Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America wind power equipment market reached USD 26.4 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.0% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 39.0 Billion by 2035, according to the report. Growth is being supported by long-term clean energy policies, new wind project commitments, domestic manufacturing investment, offshore development and the repowering of ageing onshore wind assets.
In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act's production tax credits provide 10-year revenue certainty for wind energy projects and have helped catalyse more than USD 50 billion in new commitments. The Biden-era target of 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 continues to support orders for turbines, foundations and related components despite permitting and project development challenges. Canada's 2035 clean electricity standard is also strengthening demand, particularly in Alberta and Ontario, as provincial authorities and utilities expand renewable electricity procurement.
The market outlook is further reinforced by technology upgrades and manufacturing expansion. GE Vernova's next-generation 18 MW offshore turbine platform is positioned to serve planned North American projects, while TPI Composites and LM Wind Power are expanding rotor blade manufacturing capabilities across Texas and Iowa. These investments support new installations as well as the substantial onshore wind repowering cycle expected through 2035.
Key Market Trends and Insights
- United States market leadership: The United States held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by its extensive onshore wind fleet, Inflation Reduction Act incentives and offshore wind development along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. Rotor blade demand: Rotor blades represented the largest component segment in 2025. Demand is being generated by utility-scale installations, blade replacements and repowering projects, with domestic production capacity helping strengthen the regional supply chain. Rapid offshore wind growth: Offshore wind is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is linked to federal lease awards, active development areas and state-level procurement mandates in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and California. Larger turbine platforms: The industry is shifting toward turbines with rotor diameters exceeding 150 metres. These platforms improve capacity factors and reduce the levelised cost of energy across suitable onshore and offshore locations.
Market Size and Forecast
- Market Size in 2025: USD 26.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2035: USD 39.0 Billion CAGR from 2026-2035: 5.0% Dominant Country Market: United States Largest Component Segment: Rotor Blades Fastest-Growing Installation Segment: Offshore Wind
Onshore wind remains one of the lowest-cost sources of new electricity generation in many US and Canadian markets. The continued availability of clean energy tax credits improves project economics relative to fossil fuel alternatives and provides greater certainty for utility-scale developments through at least 2035. Repowering is becoming particularly important as operators replace older, lower-capacity turbines with modern high-efficiency equipment that can increase generation at established sites.
Offshore wind equipment demand is expected to accelerate as projects advance along the US East Coast, Gulf of Mexico and other prospective regions. Commercial deployment of GE Vernova's Haliade-X and Siemens Gamesa's SG 14-222 DD platforms will create opportunities across turbine systems, offshore-specific foundations, electrical equipment and installation services.
Canada adds further depth to the regional market through clean electricity regulations and renewable procurement programmes in Ontario, Alberta and Quebec. Mexico also presents longer-term opportunities, supported by strong wind resources in Oaxaca and the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. USMCA supply chain integration could encourage additional component manufacturing and cross-border sourcing within the North American industrial base.
The report indicates that policy stability, competitive wind generation costs, domestic supply chain investment and next-generation turbine technology will remain central to market expansion. The United States is expected to retain its leading position, while rotor blades continue as the largest component category and offshore wind delivers the strongest installation growth through 2035.
Key Topics Covered:
North America Wind Power Equipment Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Business Climate
North America Wind Power Equipment Market by Component
- Rotor Blades Nacelle & Hub Assembly Wind Towers Electrical & Control Systems Others Trend Coverage
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Wind Power Equipment Market by Installation Type
- Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Trend Coverage
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Wind Power Equipment Market by Capacity
- Below 1 MW 1-3 MW 3-5 MW Above 5 MW Trend Coverage
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Wind Power Equipment Market by Region
- United States Canada Mexico Trend Coverage
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key North America Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Vestas Wind Systems A/S GE Renewable Energy Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Nordex SE Suzlon Energy Ltd. TPI Composites Inc. CS Wind Corporation LM Wind Power (GE) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [12]
Companies Featured
- Vestas Wind Systems A/S GE Renewable Energy Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Nordex SE Suzlon Energy Ltd. TPI Composites Inc. CS Wind Corporation LM Wind Power (GE)
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