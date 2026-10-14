The Future Of Work Social Mixer And Open Demos Draws 300+ Founders, Investors And HR Leaders In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of Work Social Mixer and Open Demos hosted by Ontology of Value, the talent intelligence and career development platform, took place on Monday, October 12, at HumanMade Makerspace & Innovation Hub in San Francisco. Held the evening before TechCrunch Disrupt, the event drew more than 980 registrations and over 300 attendees, including founders, investors, HR professionals and Heads of People at technology companies, for an evening of live demos in worktech, robotics and agentic AI.

Seven startups were selected to present on stage from more than 120 applications. Three Spotlight companies gave full pitches: AskMAE.ai, which turns domain expertise into AI-powered software with built-in safety guardrails; Samson, an AI smartwear ecosystem that turns workout tracking into real-time athletic guidance; and conspace, an AI workspace built on one shared company memory with rules for who may see what. Four Showcase companies demoed their products: Apex Replicant, an expert-judgment platform that captures what a company's best people know; Farmio, AI-native food supply chain infrastructure for Asia; MuseCool, one-to-one music lessons for children supported by an AI teaching assistant; and Ascensio Systems' ONLYOFFICE, an open-source office suite with real-time collaboration.

But the true star of the evening was 9-year-old Yasmin Rustada, who presented her AI-powered rhythmic gymnastics coaching platform, Coachley.ai, on stage and received the biggest applause of the night.

More than 100 investors registered for the evening. A jury including Oleh Podobied and Edie Goldberg presented personal awards and acknowledgments on stage, highlighting Apex Replicant, Farmio, and MuseCool for both their stage performance and their demos.

The program also featured Dr Pavel Vinitsky, Founder and CEO of Synexis , who presented new data from“The New Fundraising Bar,” a Q3 2026 update on how private-market deal cycles and diligence have changed; Robin Zander, Founder of Responsive Conference and Zander Media , on“The Great AI Divide”; Lital Cohen, a charismatic communication and executive presence coach at Stanford Graduate School of Business, with an energetic workshop on power pitching; and Nick Linck, Founder of The Residency on the evolution from accelerators toward residencies as the new paradigm in funding startups and an alternative to university-based education.

“The Future of Work Social Mixer is a place where multiple stakeholders meet. At the end of the day, the future of the job market and our uncertain role in the world is what concerns us all. This event was a great platform to shake hands and extend the network beyond your informational bubble. Not only did we have a number of investors and startups joining us, but also HR professionals and Heads of People representing a number of tech companies and community builders internationally,” said Dr Natalia Bielczyk, Founder and CEO of Ontology of Value and organizer of the event.“How to build the future of work without an investment? Impossible, and yet the fundraising bar has risen in the first half of 2026. Deal cycles are now six to nine months, diligence takes two to three times longer than it did a year ago, and investors are asking founders for evidence before the first check rather than after it. The founders who win in this market are the ones with revenue, pilots and customers who deploy today, and evenings like this one are where those conversations start,” said Dr Pavel Vinitsky, Founder and CEO of Synexis, keynote speaker and community partner.

The event was sponsored by Fidelity Private Shares, the equity management platform for private companies; TechnologyWire by MediaFuse, the tech newswire for press release distribution; and Mos Health, the AI health teammate built into the flow of work. HumanMade, a non-profit training, manufacturing and prototyping studio, hosted the evening. Community partners were Synexis, Funding Breakthrough Lab by Natalie Pan, and B4SF by TatianaSF.

Plans for the future? The series continues with the Future of Work Pitch Night #8 on April 26, 2027. Registration is open at .

About Ontology of Value

Ontology of Value is a talent intelligence, career development, and certification platform operating across the US and Europe. Founded by computational neuroscientist Dr. Natalia Bielczyk, it offers novel aptitude tests, team assessments, and certification training for HR and career professionals. Learn more at .

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Natalia Bielczyk

Ontology of Value

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