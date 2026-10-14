Autonomous Vehicles Semiconductor Market Size And Share - Growth Forecast 2026-2035 AI Chips And Sensor Fusion Drive 15.7% CAGR Toward USD 28.52 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on Level 3 and Level 4 autonomy through high-performance SoCs, AI inference chips, sensor fusion, strategic partnerships and operational efficiency.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autonomous Vehicles Semiconductor Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The autonomous vehicles semiconductor market was valued at USD 8.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.52 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 15.7% from 2026-2035. According to the report, market growth is being driven by the rapid development of Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous driving systems, broader adoption of advanced driver assistance systems, and rising demand for high-performance SoCs and AI inference chips.

Automakers and automotive technology suppliers are increasing semiconductor content across passenger and commercial vehicles to support real-time data processing, environmental perception, connectivity, and safety-critical functions. The growing use of LiDAR, radar, and camera systems is also creating more complex sensor fusion requirements, strengthening demand for processors capable of managing large volumes of data with low latency and high energy efficiency.

Market Size & Forecast



Market Size in 2025: USD 8.85 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2035: USD 28.52 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: 15.7% Fastest-Growing Regional Market: Asia Pacific

Regional Market Outlook

Asia Pacific dominated the autonomous vehicles semiconductor market in 2025, accounting for approximately 42.5% of total revenue. The region is expected to maintain strong momentum through 2035, supported by high vehicle production volumes, expanding electric vehicle adoption, significant semiconductor manufacturing capacity, and continued investment in intelligent mobility technologies.

China, Japan, and South Korea remain central to regional development due to their established automotive manufacturing ecosystems and leadership in electronics, sensors, and chip production. Increasing integration of advanced driver assistance systems in mainstream vehicle models is expected to further support semiconductor demand across the region. Government initiatives promoting connected transportation, vehicle safety, and automotive innovation are also contributing to a favorable long-term market environment.

Processors and SoCs Lead Component Demand

The Processors and SoCs segment held the leading market share of 38.5% in 2025. Its position reflects the critical role of centralized and domain-based computing architectures in autonomous vehicles. These components support AI inference, sensor data processing, path planning, object recognition, and vehicle control, making them essential to the deployment of increasingly sophisticated automated driving capabilities.

Semiconductor manufacturers are prioritizing higher computing performance, lower power consumption, functional safety, and scalable chip architectures. Demand is also rising for integrated solutions that can support multiple vehicle functions while reducing system complexity and improving cost efficiency. Strategic collaborations among chipmakers, automakers, software developers, and sensor suppliers are expected to accelerate product development and commercialization.

Passenger Vehicles Present Significant Growth Opportunities

The Passenger Vehicles segment is expected to register a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Growth will be supported by the wider availability of premium safety features, automated parking systems, adaptive driving technologies, and connected vehicle platforms across multiple price categories. As these capabilities move beyond luxury models, semiconductor suppliers will benefit from higher production volumes and broader application opportunities.

The report indicates that regulatory developments, technological advancements, and evolving consumer expectations will continue to influence competitive strategies through 2035. Companies investing in AI-enabled automotive computing, sensor fusion, operational efficiency, and strategic partnerships will be well positioned to address changing performance and safety requirements. Continued innovation across processors, memory, power management, connectivity, and sensing technologies is expected to shape the next phase of autonomous vehicle semiconductor market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Autonomous Vehicles Semiconductor Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Autonomous Vehicles Semiconductor Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

Autonomous Vehicles Semiconductor Market Historical Market (2018-2025) Autonomous Vehicles Semiconductor Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Autonomous Vehicles Semiconductor Market by Level of Autonomy



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Autonomous Vehicles Semiconductor Market by Vehicle Type



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Autonomous Vehicles Semiconductor Market by Device Type



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Autonomous Vehicles Semiconductor Market by Application



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Autonomous Vehicles Semiconductor Market by Geography



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Autonomous Vehicles Semiconductor Market by Region



North America



United States of America

Canada

Europe



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Australia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Nigeria



South Africa

Others

Regional and Country Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

Intel (United States)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Texas Instruments (United States)

Renesas Electronics (Japan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

NVIDIA (United States)

Qualcomm (United States)

On Semiconductor (United States) Others

List of Key Figures and Tables [25]

Companies Featured



Intel (United States)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Texas Instruments (United States)

Renesas Electronics (Japan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

NVIDIA (United States)

Qualcomm (United States) On Semiconductor (United States)

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