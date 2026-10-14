Global Preclinical Imaging Market - Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2021-2031F AI And Multimodal Systems Drive 6.27% CAGR And Drug Discovery Growth

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Preclinical Imaging Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Preclinical Imaging Market Overview: The Global Preclinical Imaging Market is projected to grow from USD 5.77 Billion in 2025 to USD 8.31 Billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 6.27%. Market expansion is being driven by rising pharmaceutical research and development expenditure, growing demand for non-invasive longitudinal studies, and increased use of advanced imaging technologies in oncology, neurology, and cardiology research.

Preclinical imaging technologies, including MRI, CT, PET, optical imaging, and ultrasound, enable researchers to monitor physiological and pathological processes in small animal models. These systems support drug discovery, disease research, safety testing, and therapeutic validation while helping research organizations reduce animal cohort sizes and improve the quality of translational data.

Strong investment across the life sciences sector continues to support demand for advanced preclinical imaging systems. In 2025, the pharmaceutical industry invested an estimated €55 billion in research and development across Europe, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations. This sustained financial commitment is encouraging pharmaceutical companies and research institutions to adopt high-resolution imaging platforms for early-stage drug evaluation.

Market Drivers: Increased pharmaceutical research and development expenditure is a major driver of the preclinical imaging market. As drug discovery becomes more complex, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are allocating greater resources to validating potential therapies before they enter human clinical trials. High-fidelity imaging systems are increasingly important for assessing treatment efficacy, biodistribution, disease progression, and potential safety risks.

Johnson & Johnson increased its research and development investment to approximately $17.1 billion in 2024, according to information reported by Fierce Biotech in March 2025. This level of investment reflects the pharmaceutical industry's focus on improving development productivity and reducing costly drug attrition.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also accelerating market growth. Research organizations require non-invasive imaging technologies to study disease mechanisms and monitor treatment responses over time. The American Cancer Society projected more than 2 million new cancer cases in the United States in 2025, reinforcing the need for expanded oncology research and therapeutic development. Instrument providers are supporting this demand at a significant commercial scale. Bruker Corporation, for example, reported quarterly revenue of $860.5 million in November 2025.

Market Challenges: High acquisition and operating costs remain a key barrier to broader adoption of preclinical imaging equipment. Advanced high-resolution multi-modal systems require substantial capital investment, ongoing maintenance, specialized infrastructure, and trained personnel. These requirements can limit access among smaller research facilities, academic institutions, and organizations operating under constrained grant budgets.

Public funding pressures may further delay equipment purchases and encourage continued reliance on older imaging platforms. The Association of American Universities reported that National Institutes of Health research awards declined by 29 percent compared with historical averages in 2025. Reduced access to public research funding may concentrate adoption among well-capitalized pharmaceutical companies and larger research institutions.

Market Trends: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are transforming preclinical image analysis by enabling automated, quantitative, and high-throughput phenotyping. AI algorithms can process large imaging datasets, identify morphological patterns, and improve consistency compared with manual interpretation. This capability is helping imaging become a more integral part of drug screening and therapeutic validation.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals demonstrates the growing commercial role of AI-enabled phenomics in drug discovery. The company reported full-year revenue of $58.8 million in February 2025, reflecting increased adoption of computational platforms supported by automated imaging datasets.

Hybrid and multimodal imaging platforms are another important market trend. Systems that combine optical imaging with micro-CT or PET with MRI allow researchers to correlate functional molecular signals with detailed anatomical information during a single experimental session. These platforms can generate more comprehensive data while reducing animal handling and anesthesia-related stress. Revvity reported annual revenue of approximately $2.76 billion in January 2025, supported in part by its specialized diagnostics and life sciences portfolio, including multimodal platforms such as the IVIS SpectrumCT series.

Key Market Players:



Aspect Imaging Ltd

Bruker Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Mediso Ltd

MR Solutions Ltd

PerkinElmer Inc.

United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd

AXT PTY LTD

Advanced Molecular Vision, Inc. IVIM Technology Corp

Report Scope: The Global Preclinical Imaging Market report analyzes industry growth, emerging technologies, market challenges, and demand across major modalities, applications, end users, and geographic regions.

Preclinical Imaging Market, by Modality:



Optical Imaging Systems

Nuclear Imaging Systems

Micro-MRI

Micro-ultrasound

Micro-CT

Photoacoustic Imaging Systems Other

Preclinical Imaging Market, by Application:



Research and Development Drug Discovery

Preclinical Imaging Market, by End User:



Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes Others

Preclinical Imaging Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

