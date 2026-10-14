Global Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2031F AI And Humanized Models Fuel 10.03% CAGR And A $4.56 Billion Opportunity

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Market Overview: The Global Patient-Derived Xenograft (PDX) Model Market is projected to increase from USD 2.57 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.56 Billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 10.03%. Market expansion is being supported by the accelerating adoption of personalized medicine, precision oncology, and high-fidelity preclinical models designed to improve oncology drug development outcomes.

The rising global cancer burden is strengthening demand for PDX models that preserve important characteristics of human tumors and their microenvironments. With 2,041,910 new cancer cases projected in the United States in 2025, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, and research institutions increasingly require predictive platforms for drug screening, biomarker validation, and treatment-response assessment. These capabilities are particularly important as developers pursue therapies tailored to specific genetic mutations and molecular profiles.

Market Drivers: Personalized medicine and precision oncology are reshaping preclinical testing strategies across the Global Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Market. Compared with conventional cell lines, PDX models provide stronger translational relevance when evaluating heterogeneous tumor populations. They enable researchers to identify promising drug candidates, assess therapeutic efficacy, and select biomarkers that may support patient stratification in clinical development.

Regulatory activity is also increasing the need for reliable oncology research models. According to the American Association for Cancer Research's January 2025 post, "FDA Approvals in Oncology October-December 2024," regulatory authorities issued more than 60 oncology approvals during 2024, including 11 first-in-class therapeutics. The continued development of targeted treatments is encouraging greater use of predictive PDX platforms to reduce uncertainty and improve the transition from preclinical research to clinical trials.

Growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D expenditure provides additional momentum. Fierce Biotech reported in March 2025 that AstraZeneca increased its research and development budget by 24% during the fiscal year to advance its oncology and broader discovery portfolio. Public funding also remains important, with the National Cancer Institute securing USD 7.22 billion in federal funding for 2025. These investments support the integration of resource-intensive patient-derived xenograft models into established drug discovery and development workflows.

Market Challenges: High development and maintenance costs remain major barriers to broader PDX model adoption. These platforms require specialized immunodeficient mice, advanced animal husbandry facilities, experienced technical personnel, and continuous monitoring. The resulting operational expenses can restrict access for academic laboratories and smaller biopharmaceutical companies, which may instead rely on lower-cost preclinical tools with reduced translational fidelity.

Uncertainty surrounding public research funding may place further pressure on purchasing decisions and infrastructure investment. A proposed 40% reduction in federal funding for the National Institutes of Health in 2025 could encourage research organizations to prioritize cost-efficiency over model sophistication. Long study timelines, variable engraftment rates, and the technical complexity of maintaining PDX models may also affect scalability and project planning.

Market Trends: Humanized immune system models are emerging as an important growth area within the Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Market. These next-generation platforms use human hematopoietic stem cells or peripheral blood mononuclear cells to support the evaluation of tumor-immune interactions and immuno-oncology therapies. Their ability to assess checkpoint inhibitors and other immune-mediated treatments is encouraging commercial providers to expand their model portfolios.

In April 2025, Charles River Laboratories announced the addition of two PBMC models engineered to delay graft-versus-host disease. The models are intended to extend the therapeutic study window and support more comprehensive immune-mediated drug screening. Such developments demonstrate how providers are addressing the technical requirements of longer and more complex immuno-oncology studies.

Multi-omics profiling and AI analytics are also expanding the value of PDX research. The integration of genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic information with machine learning can support predictive biomarker discovery, patient stratification, and virtual control-group development. This data-centric approach provides pharmaceutical clients with insights that extend beyond conventional tumor growth inhibition measurements. According to Investing.com in March 2025, Champions Oncology recorded quarterly revenue of USD 17 million, supported in part by demand for its proprietary multi-omic datasets and AI-driven platform services.

Key Market Players:



Charles River Laboratories Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Crown Bioscience, Inc.

Altogen Labs

Envigo RMS LLC

WuxiAppTec Co. Ltd

Oncodesign Services S.A.

Hera BioLabs Inc.

XenTech SAS Abnova Corporation

Report Scope: The Global Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Market report evaluates industry growth, key drivers, market challenges, emerging technologies, and major trends across the following segments:

Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Market, by Tumor Type:



Lung Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer Other Cancer

Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Market, by Type:



Mice Rats

Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Market, by End-User:



Inpatient Settings Community Settings

Patient-Derived Xenograft Model Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

