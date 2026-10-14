Europe Compression Bandages Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 Smart Wound Care And Chronic Disease Demand Propel 5.20% CAGR To USD 805.32 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart pressure sensors, advanced wound care and lightweight materials offer growth opportunities, while short-stretch bandages, cotton products and hospital demand lead the market.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Compression Bandages Market Size, Share and Outlook - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe compression bandages market was valued at USD 485.08 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% between 2026 and 2035, reaching USD 805.32 Million by 2035. Market expansion is being supported by the rising prevalence of acute injuries, chronic wounds, lymphedema, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), venous insufficiency and post-surgical complications.

Advanced Compression and Wound Care Technologies Support Market Growth

Innovation in compression monitoring is improving treatment accuracy and patient outcomes across Europe. In November 2024, Scottish scientists introduced a low-cost, flexible polymer-based sensor that can be worn underneath compression bandages or stockings. The wireless device measures applied pressure to support blood circulation and reduce the risk of DVT and embolism following surgery. Its flexible and sensitive design could encourage broader adoption of pressure-monitoring compression products in clinical and homecare settings.

Progress in chronic wound care is also strengthening Europe compression bandages market demand. In May 2024, Estonian medtech company Nanordica Medical raised EUR 1.75 million to advance wound care products for diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers. Its technology combines copper and silver nanoparticles to improve antibacterial performance and support faster healing. Such developments are expected to increase demand for advanced compression bandages and complementary wound dressings.

Key Europe Compression Bandages Market Trends

The growing burden of diabetes is increasing the need for effective wound management. World Health Organization estimates published in July 2024 highlighted diabetes as one of the region's most prevalent chronic illnesses. As the number of patients with diabetic foot ulcers and related complications rises, compression therapy is expected to remain an important component of swelling control and wound care.

Manufacturers are also investing in advanced elastic fibres, skin-friendly materials and automated production methods. These developments provide more consistent compression, greater durability and improved product accessibility. Compression bandages integrated with monitoring technologies are gaining attention as healthcare providers seek connected solutions that can enhance clinical oversight.

Post-surgery recovery represents another important growth area. Compression bandages are widely used following vascular, orthopaedic and cosmetic procedures to manage swelling, support circulation and promote tissue healing. Rising surgical volumes and increased clinical emphasis on recovery protocols are expected to support product adoption.

Patient preference is shifting toward lightweight, breathable and comfortable bandages suitable for extended wear. This is particularly relevant for people managing venous insufficiency, lymphedema, chronic wounds and sports injuries. Improved fabrics that conform to body contours may enhance treatment adherence and expand long-term use.

Market Segmentation and Leading Categories

The report segments the Europe compression bandages market by product, material, application, end user and country:



Product: Short Stretch Bandages, Long Stretch Bandages and Multilayer Compression Bandages

Material: Latex, Polyester, Cotton and Others

Application: Wound Management, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Lymphedema and Others

End User: Hospitals/Critical Care Centers, Nursing Care Centers, Homecare Settings, Clinics and Others Country: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Others

Short Stretch Bandages are expected to lead the product segment because they provide stable, controlled compression for chronic venous disease, venous ulcers and lymphedema. Growing awareness of compression therapy and continued product development are likely to sustain demand through 2035.

Cotton is anticipated to retain a leading share of the material segment, supported by its breathability, comfort and hypoallergenic properties. These characteristics make cotton compression bandages suitable for prolonged use and wound management, particularly when minimising skin irritation is a priority.

Wound Management is forecast to remain the dominant application. An ageing European population and the rising incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and other chronic wounds are creating sustained demand for compression products. Hospitals/Critical Care Centers are expected to account for a significant end-user share due to their treatment of patients requiring advanced wound care, DVT prevention and long-term management of lymphatic or venous disorders.

United Kingdom Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

The United Kingdom is positioned to maintain a major share of the Europe compression bandages market, supported by its established healthcare infrastructure and the prevalence of venous leg ulcers and lymphedema. The National Health Service provides broad access to wound care and compression therapy, while healthcare initiatives, advanced medical technologies and an extensive supplier network support market development. Demand is also benefiting from the preference for non-invasive, cost-effective treatment options.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are focusing on product innovation, patient comfort, clinical performance and strategic investment. 3M Company supplies elastic and cohesive compression bandages for wound care and venous health across hospitals, clinics and homecare settings. Hartmann Group offers compression bandages and hosiery for chronic venous insufficiency, varicose veins and lymphatic disorders.

Smith+Nephew provides compression garments and bandages for venous leg ulcers, lymphedema and related chronic conditions, with an emphasis on durability and treatment adherence. Molnlycke Health Care AB supplies traditional and advanced bandaging solutions for chronic venous insufficiency, wound management and post-surgical care. Other prominent participants include Cardinal Health, Inc., Milliken & Company, Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG and ConvaTec Group PLC.

The report also examines patents, funding, investment activity, unmet clinical needs and strategic initiatives. Partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions are expected to influence competition as manufacturers expand their wound care portfolios and develop more effective, comfortable and technology-enabled compression solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Compression Bandages Market Overview

3.1 Europe Compression Bandages Market Overview

3.1.1 Europe Compression Bandages Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.1.2 Europe Compression Bandages Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 Europe Landscape*

5.1 Europe Compression Bandages Market: Developers Landscape

5.1.1 Analysis By Year of Establishment

5.1.2 Analysis By Company Size

5.1.3 Analysis By Region

5.2 Europe Compression Bandages Market: Service Landscape

5.2.1 Analysis by Product

5.2.2 Analysis by Application

6 Europe Compression Bandages Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.2.1 Strengths

6.2.2 Weaknesses

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.4 Threats

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.3.1 Political

6.3.2 Economic

6.3.3 Social

6.3.4 Technological

6.3.5 Legal

6.3.6 Environment

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

7 Europe Compression Bandages Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

7.1 Europe Compression Bandages Market (2019-2035) by Product

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Short Stretch Bandages

7.1.3 Long Stretch Bandages

7.1.4 Multilayer Compression Bandages

7.2 Europe Compression Bandages Market (2019-2035) by Material

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Latex

7.2.3 Polyester

7.2.4 Cotton

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Europe Compression Bandages Market (2019-2035) by Application

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Wound Management

7.3.3 Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

7.3.4 Lymphedema

7.3.5 Others

7.4 Europe Compression Bandages Market (2019-2035) by End User

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Hospitals/Critical Care Centers

7.4.3 Nursing Care Centers

7.4.4 Homecare Settings

7.4.5 Clinics

7.4.6 Others

7.5 Europe Compression Bandages Market (2019-2035) by Country

7.5.1 United Kingdom

7.5.1.1 United Kingdom Compression Bandages Market (2019-2035) by Product

7.5.2 Germany

7.5.2.1 Germany Compression Bandages Market (2019-2035) by Product

7.5.3 France

7.5.3.1 France Compression Bandages Market (2019-2035) by Product

7.5.4 Italy

7.5.4.1 Italy Compression Bandages Market (2019-2035) by Product

7.5.5 Others

8 Patent Analysis

8.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

8.2 Analysis by Publication Year

8.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

8.4 Analysis by Patent Age

8.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis

8.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

8.7 Analysis by Key Players

9 Funding and Investment Analysis

9.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

9.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

9.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

9.4 Analysis by Leading Players

9.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

9.6 Analysis by Geography

10 Strategic Initiatives

10.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

10.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives

10.3 Analysis by Joint Ventures

10.4 Analysis by Leading Players

10.5 Analysis by Geography

11 Supplier Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)

11.2 3M Company

11.2.1 Financial Analysis

11.2.2 Service Portfolio

11.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.2.4 Company News and Developments

11.2.5 Certifications

11.3 Hartmann Group

11.3.1 Financial Analysis

11.3.2 Service Portfolio

11.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.3.4 Company News and Developments

11.3.5 Certifications

11.4 Smith+Nephew

11.4.1 Financial Analysis

11.4.2 Service Portfolio

11.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.4.4 Company News and Developments

11.4.5 Certifications

11.5 Molnlycke Health Care AB

11.5.1 Financial Analysis

11.5.2 Service Portfolio

11.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.5.4 Company News and Developments

11.5.5 Certifications

11.6 Cardinal Health, Inc.

11.6.1 Financial Analysis

11.6.2 Service Portfolio

11.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.6.4 Company News and Developments

11.6.5 Certifications

11.7 Milliken & Company

11.7.1 Financial Analysis

11.7.2 Service Portfolio

11.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.7.4 Company News and Developments

11.7.5 Certifications

11.8 Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG

11.8.1 Financial Analysis

11.8.2 Service Portfolio

11.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.8.4 Company News and Developments

11.8.5 Certifications

11.9 ConvaTec Group PLC

11.9.1 Financial Analysis

11.9.2 Service Portfolio

11.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.9.4 Company News and Developments

11.9.5 Certifications

12 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)



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