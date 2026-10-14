Opioid Use Disorder Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 Long-Acting Therapies And Regulatory Support Propel 10% CAGR To USD 6.90 Billion By 2035
Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Opioid Use Disorder Market Size, Share and Forecast Trends - Growth Analysis and Outlook Report (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global opioid use disorder market was valued at USD 2.66 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.90 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.00% during 2026-2035. Market growth is supported by rising opioid dependence, greater awareness of available treatments, wider adoption of medication-assisted therapies, supportive government initiatives, and continued innovation in long-acting formulations.
The report provides an assessment of market size, growth drivers, emerging trends, segmentation, regional performance, competitive developments, patent activity, funding and investment, and strategic initiatives by leading companies. Increasing access to addiction treatment programs and integrated care models is expected to improve treatment retention and long-term recovery outcomes across major healthcare markets.
Recent Opioid Use Disorder Market Developments
- In April 2026, Indivior presented data at ASAM indicating that SUBLOCADE improved treatment retention and reduced overdose risk among patients with opioid use disorder. In November 2025, Indivior presented real-world evidence at AMCP Nexus 2025 showing that monthly buprenorphine injections supported adherence and reduced healthcare utilization. In February 2025, the FDA approved SUBLOCADE label changes that enabled rapid initiation after a single dose and introduced flexible injection sites for opioid use disorder treatment.
Market Growth Drivers and Trends
Rising demand for effective opioid addiction treatment is accelerating investment in medication-assisted therapy and extended-release drug delivery. Regulatory approvals for more flexible treatment protocols are also helping healthcare professionals initiate therapy sooner and tailor administration to patient requirements. The February 2025 FDA label update for SUBLOCADE represents an important development because it expands treatment flexibility and may support broader clinical adoption.
Long-acting injectable therapies are gaining attention due to their potential to improve adherence, strengthen treatment retention, and reduce relapse risk. Evidence supporting monthly buprenorphine injections is expected to encourage uptake across hospitals, specialty clinics, and community-based treatment programs. Digital therapeutics and integrated behavioral health services are also becoming more prominent as providers adopt coordinated approaches to opioid use disorder management.
Government-funded treatment access programs, public awareness initiatives, and stronger healthcare infrastructure are further supporting opioid use disorder market growth. However, treatment availability, affordability, social stigma, and differences in regulatory and reimbursement frameworks remain important considerations across countries.
Market Segmentation Insights
By drug type, the market is segmented into buprenorphine, methadone, naltrexone, and others. Buprenorphine is expected to remain the leading segment after accounting for approximately 59% of market revenue in the historical period. Its position is supported by increasing use in medication-assisted treatment, favorable regulatory developments, and innovation in long-acting injectable and implant-based delivery systems.
By route of administration, the market includes oral, parenteral, and other treatment formats. The oral segment is anticipated to lead the market, supported by established prescribing practices and broad product availability. Parenteral therapies are also expected to gain momentum as extended-release injections become more widely used.
Distribution channels covered in the report include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospital and retail pharmacies continue to play central roles in treatment access, while online pharmacy services are creating additional opportunities for prescription fulfillment where regulations permit.
Regional Market Outlook
North America is expected to maintain its dominant position after representing approximately 68% of the market in the historical period. Regional leadership is attributed to the high prevalence of opioid misuse, established healthcare infrastructure, extensive treatment access initiatives, and strong adoption of medication-assisted therapies. The United States remains a key market due to continued public health investment, regulatory activity, and demand for long-term addiction treatment.
The report also evaluates market developments in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, and India. Expanding awareness, healthcare access, and policy support may create growth opportunities in these countries during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. maintains a significant market presence through SUBLOCADE and SUBOXONE. Its work in long-acting buprenorphine formulations focuses on improving adherence, reducing relapse risk, and supporting sustained recovery.
Orexo US, Inc. offers ZUBSOLV, a buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual tablet used in opioid use disorder treatment. The company supports the expansion of medication-assisted treatment and patient access in the United States.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. developed Probuphine, a subdermal implant designed to provide continuous buprenorphine delivery. Its implant-based platform reflects growing interest in sustained treatment technologies.
Viatris Inc. contributes through branded and generic pharmaceutical products used in addiction management and opioid dependence treatment, supporting access to more affordable therapies across global markets.
Other notable participants include Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Alkermes Plc, and Camurus AB. Competitive activity is expected to focus on regulatory approvals, product innovation, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and expanded access to opioid use disorder therapies.
Key Market Figures
- Market size in 2025: USD 2.66 Billion Projected market size in 2035: USD 6.90 Billion Forecast CAGR for 2026-2035: 10.00% Historical buprenorphine market share: approximately 59% Historical North America market share: approximately 68%
The report addresses the market outlook for 2026-2035, major growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, unmet needs, treatment trends, leading segments, regional dynamics, and the influence of partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations on the competitive environment.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Key Assumptions
1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Opioid Use Disorder Market Overview: 8 Major Markets
3.1 Opioid Use Disorder Market Historical Value (2019-2025)
3.2 Opioid Use Disorder Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)
4 Opioid Use Disorder Overview
4.1 Guidelines and Stages
4.2 Pathophysiology
4.3 Screening and Diagnosis
4.4 Therapy Pathway
5 Patient Profile
5.1 Patient Profile Overview
5.2 Patient Psychology and Emotional Impact Factors
5.3 Risk Assessment and Therapy Success Rate
6 Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast - 8 Major Markets
6.1 8MM Epidemiology Scenario Overview (2019-2035)
6.1.1 Prevalence, by Country
6.1.1.1 United States
6.1.1.2 United Kingdom
6.1.1.3 Germany
6.1.1.4 France
6.1.1.5 Italy
6.1.1.6 Spain
6.1.1.7 India
6.1.1.8 Japan
6.2 Total Diagnosed Cases of Opioid Use Disorder, By Country
6.3 Gender-specific Prevalence of Opioid Use Disorder, By Country
6.4 Age-specific Prevalence of Opioid Use Disorder, By Country
6.5 Treatment Seeking Rate of Opioid Use Disorder, By Country
7 Opioid Use Disorder Market Landscape: 8 Major Markets
7.1 Opioid Use Disorder Market: Developers Landscape
7.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
7.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
7.1.3 Analysis by Region
7.2 Opioid Use Disorder Market: Product Landscape
7.2.1 Analysis by Drug Type
8 Clinical Trials and Pipeline Analysis
8.1 Analysis by Trial Registration Year
8.2 Analysis by Trial Status
8.3 Analysis by Trial Phase
8.4 Analysis by Therapeutic Area
8.5 Analysis by Geography
8.6 Drug Pipeline Assessment
9 Opioid Use Disorder Market Challenges and Unmet Needs
9.1 Therapy Pathway Challenges
9.2 Compliance and Drop-Out Analysis
9.3 Awareness and Prevention Gaps
10 Cost of Treatment
11 Opioid Use Disorder Market Dynamics
11.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
11.2 SWOT Analysis
11.2.1 Strengths
11.2.2 Weaknesses
11.2.3 Opportunities
11.2.4 Threats
11.3 PESTEL Analysis
11.3.1 Political
11.3.2 Economic
11.3.3 Social
11.3.4 Technological
11.3.5 Legal
11.3.6 Environment
11.4 Porter's Five Forces Model
11.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
11.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.4.5 Degree of Rivalry
11.5 Key Demand Indicators
11.6 Key Price Indicators
11.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
11.8 Value Chain Analysis
12 Opioid Use Disorder Market Segmentation: 8 Major Markets
12.1 Opioid Use Disorder Market (2019-2035) by Drug Type
12.1.1 Buprenorphine
12.1.2 Methadone
12.1.3 Naltrexone
12.1.4 Others
12.2 Opioid Use Disorder Market (2019-2035) by Route of Administration
12.2.1 Oral
12.2.2 Parenteral
12.2.3 Others
12.3 Opioid Use Disorder Market (2019-2035) by Distribution Channel
12.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies
12.3.2 Retail Pharmacies
12.3.3 Online Pharmacies
12.4 Opioid Use Disorder Market (2019-2035) by Country
12.4.1 United States
12.4.2 United Kingdom
12.4.3 Germany
12.4.4 France
12.4.5 Italy
12.4.6 Spain
12.4.7 Japan
12.4.8 India
13 Country-level Opioid Use Disorder Market Analysis (2019-2035)
13.1 Countries Covered
13.1.1 United States
13.1.2 United Kingdom
13.1.3 Germany
13.1.4 France
13.1.5 Italy
13.1.6 Spain
13.1.7 Japan
13.1.8 India
13.2 Market Analysis Framework for Each Country
13.2.1 Drug Type: Buprenorphine, Methadone, Naltrexone, and Others
13.2.2 Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, and Others
13.2.3 Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies
14 Regulatory Framework
14.1 Regulatory Overview
14.2 US FDA
14.3 EU EMA
14.4 INDIA CDSCO
14.5 JAPAN PMDA
14.6 Others
15 Patent Analysis
15.1 Analysis by Type of Patent
15.2 Analysis by Publication Year
15.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority
15.4 Analysis by Patent Age
15.5 Analysis by CPC Codes
15.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation
16 Funding and Investment Analysis
16.1 Analysis by Funding Instances
16.2 Analysis by Type of Funding
16.3 Analysis by Funding Amount
16.4 Analysis by Leading Players
16.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
16.6 Analysis by Geography
17 Strategic Initiatives
17.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances
17.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives
17.3 Analysis by Leading Players
17.4 Analysis by Geography
18 Supplier Landscape
18.1 Vendor Positioning Analysis
18.1.1 Key Vendors
18.1.2 Prospective Leaders
18.1.3 Niche Leaders
18.1.4 Disruptors
18.2 Market Share by Top 5 Companies
18.3 Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
18.4 Orexo US, Inc.
18.5 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
18.6 Viatris Inc.
18.7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
18.8 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
18.9 Pear Therapeutics, Inc.
18.10 Eli Lilly and Company
18.11 Alkermes Plc
18.12 Camurus AB
18.13 Company Analysis Framework
18.13.1 Financial Analysis
18.13.2 Product Portfolio
18.13.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
18.13.4 Company News and Developments
18.13.5 Certifications
19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
Companies Featured
- Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Orexo US, Inc. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Viatris Inc.
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