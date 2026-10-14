Opioid Use Disorder Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 Long-Acting Therapies And Regulatory Support Propel 10% CAGR To USD 6.90 Billion By 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long-acting therapies, digital solutions and medication-assisted treatment improve adherence, while regulatory support and wider access drive adoption.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Opioid Use Disorder Market Size, Share and Forecast Trends - Growth Analysis and Outlook Report (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global opioid use disorder market was valued at USD 2.66 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.90 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.00% during 2026-2035. Market growth is supported by rising opioid dependence, greater awareness of available treatments, wider adoption of medication-assisted therapies, supportive government initiatives, and continued innovation in long-acting formulations.

The report provides an assessment of market size, growth drivers, emerging trends, segmentation, regional performance, competitive developments, patent activity, funding and investment, and strategic initiatives by leading companies. Increasing access to addiction treatment programs and integrated care models is expected to improve treatment retention and long-term recovery outcomes across major healthcare markets.

Recent Opioid Use Disorder Market Developments



In April 2026, Indivior presented data at ASAM indicating that SUBLOCADE improved treatment retention and reduced overdose risk among patients with opioid use disorder.

In November 2025, Indivior presented real-world evidence at AMCP Nexus 2025 showing that monthly buprenorphine injections supported adherence and reduced healthcare utilization. In February 2025, the FDA approved SUBLOCADE label changes that enabled rapid initiation after a single dose and introduced flexible injection sites for opioid use disorder treatment.

Market Growth Drivers and Trends

Rising demand for effective opioid addiction treatment is accelerating investment in medication-assisted therapy and extended-release drug delivery. Regulatory approvals for more flexible treatment protocols are also helping healthcare professionals initiate therapy sooner and tailor administration to patient requirements. The February 2025 FDA label update for SUBLOCADE represents an important development because it expands treatment flexibility and may support broader clinical adoption.

Long-acting injectable therapies are gaining attention due to their potential to improve adherence, strengthen treatment retention, and reduce relapse risk. Evidence supporting monthly buprenorphine injections is expected to encourage uptake across hospitals, specialty clinics, and community-based treatment programs. Digital therapeutics and integrated behavioral health services are also becoming more prominent as providers adopt coordinated approaches to opioid use disorder management.

Government-funded treatment access programs, public awareness initiatives, and stronger healthcare infrastructure are further supporting opioid use disorder market growth. However, treatment availability, affordability, social stigma, and differences in regulatory and reimbursement frameworks remain important considerations across countries.

Market Segmentation Insights

By drug type, the market is segmented into buprenorphine, methadone, naltrexone, and others. Buprenorphine is expected to remain the leading segment after accounting for approximately 59% of market revenue in the historical period. Its position is supported by increasing use in medication-assisted treatment, favorable regulatory developments, and innovation in long-acting injectable and implant-based delivery systems.

By route of administration, the market includes oral, parenteral, and other treatment formats. The oral segment is anticipated to lead the market, supported by established prescribing practices and broad product availability. Parenteral therapies are also expected to gain momentum as extended-release injections become more widely used.

Distribution channels covered in the report include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospital and retail pharmacies continue to play central roles in treatment access, while online pharmacy services are creating additional opportunities for prescription fulfillment where regulations permit.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to maintain its dominant position after representing approximately 68% of the market in the historical period. Regional leadership is attributed to the high prevalence of opioid misuse, established healthcare infrastructure, extensive treatment access initiatives, and strong adoption of medication-assisted therapies. The United States remains a key market due to continued public health investment, regulatory activity, and demand for long-term addiction treatment.

The report also evaluates market developments in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, and India. Expanding awareness, healthcare access, and policy support may create growth opportunities in these countries during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. maintains a significant market presence through SUBLOCADE and SUBOXONE. Its work in long-acting buprenorphine formulations focuses on improving adherence, reducing relapse risk, and supporting sustained recovery.

Orexo US, Inc. offers ZUBSOLV, a buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual tablet used in opioid use disorder treatment. The company supports the expansion of medication-assisted treatment and patient access in the United States.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. developed Probuphine, a subdermal implant designed to provide continuous buprenorphine delivery. Its implant-based platform reflects growing interest in sustained treatment technologies.

Viatris Inc. contributes through branded and generic pharmaceutical products used in addiction management and opioid dependence treatment, supporting access to more affordable therapies across global markets.

Other notable participants include Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Alkermes Plc, and Camurus AB. Competitive activity is expected to focus on regulatory approvals, product innovation, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and expanded access to opioid use disorder therapies.

Key Market Figures



Market size in 2025: USD 2.66 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 6.90 Billion

Forecast CAGR for 2026-2035: 10.00%

Historical buprenorphine market share: approximately 59% Historical North America market share: approximately 68%

The report addresses the market outlook for 2026-2035, major growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, unmet needs, treatment trends, leading segments, regional dynamics, and the influence of partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations on the competitive environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Opioid Use Disorder Market Overview: 8 Major Markets

3.1 Opioid Use Disorder Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Opioid Use Disorder Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Opioid Use Disorder Overview

4.1 Guidelines and Stages

4.2 Pathophysiology

4.3 Screening and Diagnosis

4.4 Therapy Pathway

5 Patient Profile

5.1 Patient Profile Overview

5.2 Patient Psychology and Emotional Impact Factors

5.3 Risk Assessment and Therapy Success Rate

6 Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast - 8 Major Markets

6.1 8MM Epidemiology Scenario Overview (2019-2035)

6.1.1 Prevalence, by Country

6.1.1.1 United States

6.1.1.2 United Kingdom

6.1.1.3 Germany

6.1.1.4 France

6.1.1.5 Italy

6.1.1.6 Spain

6.1.1.7 India

6.1.1.8 Japan

6.2 Total Diagnosed Cases of Opioid Use Disorder, By Country

6.3 Gender-specific Prevalence of Opioid Use Disorder, By Country

6.4 Age-specific Prevalence of Opioid Use Disorder, By Country

6.5 Treatment Seeking Rate of Opioid Use Disorder, By Country

7 Opioid Use Disorder Market Landscape: 8 Major Markets

7.1 Opioid Use Disorder Market: Developers Landscape

7.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

7.1.3 Analysis by Region

7.2 Opioid Use Disorder Market: Product Landscape

7.2.1 Analysis by Drug Type

8 Clinical Trials and Pipeline Analysis

8.1 Analysis by Trial Registration Year

8.2 Analysis by Trial Status

8.3 Analysis by Trial Phase

8.4 Analysis by Therapeutic Area

8.5 Analysis by Geography

8.6 Drug Pipeline Assessment

9 Opioid Use Disorder Market Challenges and Unmet Needs

9.1 Therapy Pathway Challenges

9.2 Compliance and Drop-Out Analysis

9.3 Awareness and Prevention Gaps

10 Cost of Treatment

11 Opioid Use Disorder Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

11.2 SWOT Analysis

11.2.1 Strengths

11.2.2 Weaknesses

11.2.3 Opportunities

11.2.4 Threats

11.3 PESTEL Analysis

11.3.1 Political

11.3.2 Economic

11.3.3 Social

11.3.4 Technological

11.3.5 Legal

11.3.6 Environment

11.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

11.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

11.5 Key Demand Indicators

11.6 Key Price Indicators

11.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

11.8 Value Chain Analysis

12 Opioid Use Disorder Market Segmentation: 8 Major Markets

12.1 Opioid Use Disorder Market (2019-2035) by Drug Type

12.1.1 Buprenorphine

12.1.2 Methadone

12.1.3 Naltrexone

12.1.4 Others

12.2 Opioid Use Disorder Market (2019-2035) by Route of Administration

12.2.1 Oral

12.2.2 Parenteral

12.2.3 Others

12.3 Opioid Use Disorder Market (2019-2035) by Distribution Channel

12.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies

12.3.2 Retail Pharmacies

12.3.3 Online Pharmacies

12.4 Opioid Use Disorder Market (2019-2035) by Country

12.4.1 United States

12.4.2 United Kingdom

12.4.3 Germany

12.4.4 France

12.4.5 Italy

12.4.6 Spain

12.4.7 Japan

12.4.8 India

13 Country-level Opioid Use Disorder Market Analysis (2019-2035)

13.1 Countries Covered

13.1.1 United States

13.1.2 United Kingdom

13.1.3 Germany

13.1.4 France

13.1.5 Italy

13.1.6 Spain

13.1.7 Japan

13.1.8 India

13.2 Market Analysis Framework for Each Country

13.2.1 Drug Type: Buprenorphine, Methadone, Naltrexone, and Others

13.2.2 Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, and Others

13.2.3 Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies

14 Regulatory Framework

14.1 Regulatory Overview

14.2 US FDA

14.3 EU EMA

14.4 INDIA CDSCO

14.5 JAPAN PMDA

14.6 Others

15 Patent Analysis

15.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

15.2 Analysis by Publication Year

15.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

15.4 Analysis by Patent Age

15.5 Analysis by CPC Codes

15.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

16 Funding and Investment Analysis

16.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

16.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

16.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

16.4 Analysis by Leading Players

16.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

16.6 Analysis by Geography

17 Strategic Initiatives

17.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

17.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives

17.3 Analysis by Leading Players

17.4 Analysis by Geography

18 Supplier Landscape

18.1 Vendor Positioning Analysis

18.1.1 Key Vendors

18.1.2 Prospective Leaders

18.1.3 Niche Leaders

18.1.4 Disruptors

18.2 Market Share by Top 5 Companies

18.3 Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

18.4 Orexo US, Inc.

18.5 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

18.6 Viatris Inc.

18.7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

18.8 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

18.9 Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

18.10 Eli Lilly and Company

18.11 Alkermes Plc

18.12 Camurus AB

18.13 Company Analysis Framework

18.13.1 Financial Analysis

18.13.2 Product Portfolio

18.13.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

18.13.4 Company News and Developments

18.13.5 Certifications

19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)



Companies Featured



Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Orexo US, Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Viatris Inc.

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