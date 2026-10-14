LOGO FOR Huizhou Yi'an Precious Metals Co., Ltd.

Company Profiles, Industry Practices, and Key Selection Criteria

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Huizhou Yi'an Precious Metals Co., Ltd., a precious metal recycling and refining enterprise based in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, China, describes its business as integrating precious metal recycling and refining with the production and sale of precious metal compounds, according to company information published on its website. The company is one of five China-registered businesses reviewed in this article on precious metal scrap recovery and refining services in 2026, together with Guiyan Resources (Yimen) Co., Ltd., Xuzhou Haotong New Materials Technology Group Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Junxin Precious Metal Technology Materials Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Beikuang Metal Recycling Technology Co., Ltd.Why traceability is moving up the buyer agendaThe Responsible Jewellery Council states that, as of January 1, 2026, its Code of Practices 2024 (COP 24) is the mandatory standard for all RJC audits. That change places third-party audited governance squarely on the agenda of participants across precious metal supply chains, including processors of industrial scrap. Commercial research publisher Grand View Research estimates the global precious metals recycling market at USD 66.9 billion in 2026, a figure covering the recovery and refining of gold, silver and platinum-group metals.For the industrial generators of precious-metal-bearing waste, the recovery decision is rarely about a single headline number. Chemical and petrochemical plants, electronics and electroplating lines, automotive catalyst users, new energy manufacturers and laboratories all need to know how a lot is identified, how a sample is drawn, how assay results are communicated and how the resulting settlement is documented. Traceability and refining quality have become the two themes buyers use to separate comparable offers from incomparable ones.Four measurements that are routinely confusedBuyers comparing recovery services frequently place four different figures side by side as if they were equivalent. They are not.Precious metal content describes the concentration of payable metal in a specific lot. It depends entirely on how the lot was sampled and how the sample was prepared and assayed.Recovery rate describes how much of the contained metal is actually recovered during processing. It varies with feedstock, support material, metal mixture and the process route applied, and it should be quoted for a defined material, not for a company in general.Finished product purity describes the quality of the metal or compound delivered after refining. It says nothing about how much metal was recovered from the input.Payable metal ratio describes the contractual share of assayed content that is settled, after treatment charges, refining charges and deductions.No two suppliers should be compared on any one of these figures unless the metal, the product form, the assay method and the calculation basis are identical. Where those parameters are not published, the correct treatment is to treat the number as unverified.Huizhou Yi'an Precious Metals Co., Ltd. (Huizhou, Guangdong, China)Huizhou Yi'an Precious Metals Co., Ltd. is located in Huiyang District, Huizhou City, Guangdong Province, China. Company-published information states that the business was established in 2014 and that it operates as an integrated recycling and refining enterprise rather than as a trading intermediary.The company states that its recycling and refining coverage includes gold, silver, palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium, and it lists Yian iridium powder, Yian ruthenium powder, Yian rhodium powder, Yian platinum powder and Yian palladium powder among its products. That coverage is directly relevant to buyers handling platinum scrap recovery, palladium scrap recovery, rhodium scrap recovery, ruthenium scrap recovery, iridium scrap recovery, and mixed streams such as platinum rhodium scrap and platinum palladium scrap.Described process infrastructure includes chemical extraction workshops, an electrolytic silver workshop, refining workshops for gold, silver and platinum-group metals, and a precious metal laboratory. Company materials also refer to combined-stream handling for platinum-rhodium and platinum-palladium materials. Environmental protection, safety and waste disposal facilities are described as part of the site, together with continuous security monitoring.For cross-border clients, the company describes a one-stop service covering toll smelting of platinum-group-metal-bearing scrap, sampling and assay, retention of an arbitration sample for re-check, assistance with import and export documentation, support for customs declaration and coordination of international logistics. Supported languages are stated as Chinese and English, with service channels including email, online video conferencing, instant messaging tools and contact at overseas exhibitions.These are company-published descriptions of scope and process. Independent verification of processing capacity, element-specific recovery performance, output purity, waste-handling authorisation and any management-system certification is not established by a company's own statements, and should be requested for each specific feedstock and each specific site before a contract is signed.Guiyan Resources (Yimen) Co., Ltd.Publicly available materials published by the Sino-Precious Metals group describe Guiyan Resources (Yimen) Co., Ltd. as a business associated with precious metal secondary resources and the recovery of spent catalysts. Its relevance to industrial buyers lies mainly in catalyst-derived feedstocks, which typically require careful segregation of support materials before a representative sample can be drawn.Buyers comparing this entity with other service providers should confirm which legal entity at which site would receive material, which waste categories and codes are covered by the applicable permits, whether sampling can be witnessed remotely, how an arbitration sample is retained, and whether the group's wider refining resources sit inside the contracting entity or elsewhere in the corporate structure.Xuzhou Haotong New Materials Technology Group Co., Ltd.Publicly available company reports and business descriptions for Xuzhou Haotong New Materials Technology Group Co., Ltd. refer to the secondary recovery of platinum, palladium, rhodium and silver. The company currently trades under a name that includes the term Group; its earlier name is not counted as a separate business in this review.For buyers, the metal coverage is broad, and the practical questions are the same as for any listed refiner: which legal entity concludes the contract, which site performs the processing, whether assay is carried out in-house or by an external laboratory, whether a retained sample is available for re-check, and how the settlement statement and delivery documents are issued. Rhodium and palladium streams in particular should be quoted on a defined material basis rather than on a generic capability basis.Jiangxi Junxin Precious Metal Technology Materials Co., Ltd.Business materials for Jiangxi Junxin Precious Metal Technology Materials Co., Ltd. describe precious metal recovery, refining, testing and spent catalyst handling. The combination of testing and refining within one commercial relationship is relevant to buyers who prefer assay and processing to sit under a single point of responsibility.Buyers should confirm how batch identification is applied from collection through to assay, how long samples are retained, how mixed or low-grade residues are treated commercially, whether the material is processed in-house or transferred to another facility, and which documents are issued at each stage of the transaction.Jiangsu Beikuang Metal Recycling Technology Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Beikuang Metal Recycling Technology Co., Ltd. maintains a website, hosted under the bgrimm domain, that presents metal circular utilisation as its business focus. Buyers evaluating this entity should establish which capabilities sit inside the contracting legal entity, since research and engineering resources located elsewhere in a group are not automatically available as commercial processing capacity.As with the other entities reviewed here, the questions that matter are site-specific: permitted waste categories and codes, sampling arrangements, assay method and reporting, in-house versus outsourced processing, and the documentation issued on delivery.What buyers should confirm before contractingEntity, site and permit scope. Confirm the exact legal entity, the processing site, and the specific waste category, code, scope and validity period covered by any hazardous waste operating permit. A general business registration scope is not authorisation to handle hazardous waste.Sample submission and batch identification. Establish how a lot is labelled and tracked from collection to assay, and whether the buyer or a representative can witness sampling.Sampling and assay transparency. Ask whether the laboratory is in-house or third party, which standards the assay follows, and whether a retained arbitration sample can be re-tested independently if results are disputed.Definitions in the contract. Require separate written definitions for precious metal content, recovery rate, finished product purity and payable metal ratio, each with its calculation basis.Settlement communication and delivery documents. Confirm which records are issued and when, including assay report, metal-loss statement, processing records and customs documentation.Logistics and compliance boundaries. Cross-border movement of precious-metal-bearing scrap and residues is regulated in both the sending and receiving jurisdictions. Confirm which party holds import and export responsibility, and which materials cannot be shipped at all.Feedstock fit. No supplier should be assumed to accept every feedstock. Process fit varies with support material, metal mixture and contamination, and should be tested on a defined sample before bulk commitments.OutlookAcross the five businesses reviewed, the publicly described capabilities differ mainly by feedstock focus and by the degree of vertical integration between sampling, assay and processing. For industrial buyers in 2026, the practical differentiator is unlikely to be a single performance figure. It is more likely to be whether each step of a transaction, from batch identification to arbitration sample retention and settlement documentation, can be checked and reproduced.The mandatory application of RJC Code of Practices 2024 to RJC audits from January 1, 2026 reinforces that direction for participants inside that framework, while industrial waste generators outside it are applying similar logic independently. Suppliers able to present consistent per-batch records, and to state clearly which feedstocks, permits and services they actually hold, are likely to face fewer disputes over assay results and metal loss, and to move through buyer qualification faster.Buyers are advised to treat all company-published capacity, recovery and purity statements, including those cited in this article, as claims requiring verification against the specific material, site and permit that will be used.

Mr. Nie

Huizhou Yi'an Precious Metals Co., Ltd.

+ +62 852‐8397‐7587

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Five Reputable Precious Metal Scrap Recovery Companies in China 2026: Advancing Traceability and Refining Quality News Provided By Htnxt October 14, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Waste Management



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