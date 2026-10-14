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Examining Product Design, Manufacturing Capabilities, and Rescue Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 14, 2026 - China's hydraulic and electric rescue tool industry continues to develop alongside growing demand for emergency response equipment and updates to standards governing powered rescue tools. Fire services, municipal rescue brigades and industrial emergency teams are increasingly evaluating equipment based on cutting and spreading performance, portability, operational flexibility and conformity documentation.This overview introduces five China-based companies active in the rescue equipment sector: ODE Technology Co., Ltd., IDEX Dinglee Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Aolai Rescue Technology Co., Ltd., Shandong U-Tech Rescue Equipment Co., Ltd. and Beijing Topsky Intelligent Equipment Group Co., Ltd. Their product portfolios cover different aspects of emergency rescue, from conventional hydraulic systems to battery-powered tools and supporting equipment.Market Growth and Product DevelopmentAccording to a market report published by Dataintelo in March 2026, the global hydraulic rescue tools market was valued at approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.2%. The report identifies cutters as the largest product category, accounting for 31.4% of the market in 2025.Hydraulic rescue tools remain important in vehicle extrication, structural collapse response and other emergency operations requiring controlled cutting, spreading or pushing forces. Meanwhile, battery-powered designs are expanding the range of equipment available to rescue teams. A Battery Combi Tool, Battery cutter, Battery spreader or Battery ram can reduce dependence on external hydraulic pumps and hoses, depending on the system design.These developments are encouraging manufacturers to expand their product portfolios while addressing portability, operating conditions, maintenance requirements and model-specific performance documentation.Standards Update: EN 13204 and NFPA 1936Standards and conformity documentation remain important considerations for rescue equipment procurement. In the United States, NFPA 1936 provides requirements relevant to powered rescue tools. In Europe, EN 13204 establishes safety and performance requirements for powered rescue tools used by fire and rescue services.DIN lists DIN EN 13204:2025-06 under the title Powered rescue tools for fire and rescue service use - Safety and performance requirements. The 2025 edition replaces the earlier DIN EN 13204:2016-12 edition in the DIN catalogue. Buyers should check which edition applies to their market and tender rather than assuming that documentation referencing different editions is interchangeable.For manufacturers, clearly identifying the applicable standard, relevant tool models and the scope of conformity documentation helps procurement teams assess equipment against tender requirements.Five Manufacturers in China's Rescue Tool IndustryThe following companies are included based on their publicly described activities in the rescue equipment sector. The order is not a performance ranking, and product availability and specifications should be confirmed directly with each company.ODE Technology Co., Ltd.ODE Technology Co., Ltd. is a Zhejiang Province-based manufacturer of hydraulic and electric rescue tools. According to its corporate profile, the company employs approximately 200 people and operates a manufacturing facility covering 110,000 square meters. Its profile also identifies the company as a National High-Tech Enterprise and a National Specialized, Refined, Differential and Innovative“Little Giant” Enterprise. The company reports operating a provincial-level research institute and holding nearly 200 patents.A 2026 INTERSCHUTZ exhibitor listing identifies a daily production capacity of 1,200 units and references EN 13204 certification. These are company-supplied figures and should be checked against current production information and model-specific conformity documentation.The company's published development history states that it entered the rescue equipment sector in 2013 with a mobile hydraulic rescue tool line. It subsequently developed 220V brushless electric-hydraulic tools and a 28V electric-hydraulic rescue tool series. Its product portfolio includes hydraulic cutters and spreaders, hydraulic combi tools, battery spreaders, electric cutters, electric rams, battery cutters, hydraulic rebar cutters, hydraulic rebar benders and hydraulic punchers.ODE's hydraulic systems operate with separate power sources, including a Hand Pump, single-output Engine pump, double-output Engine pump and heavy duty double output power unit. The company's main hydraulic tool range is documented at a rated working pressure of 72 MPa. Its output interfaces use a flat-axis single-port design with one-touch quick connection, intended to simplify connection and cleaning.The battery-powered range integrates the pump into the tool body, eliminating the need for external hydraulic hoses during operation. Published specifications include the SC357-E Battery Combi Tool, rated at 28V DC and 5Ah, with a stated working pressure of 720 bar, maximum cutting force of 800 kN, cutting capacity of Φ32 mm Q235 round steel and 8 mm Q235 steel plate, a spreading force range of 45–90 kN and a maximum spreading distance of 380 mm. Its net weight is listed as 18.5 kg.The S312-E Battery cutter is specified with a maximum cutting force of 800 kN, a maximum opening distance of 170 mm and a net weight of 19.5 kg. The SP725-E Battery spreader has a stated maximum spreading force of 38–65 kN, maximum spreading distance of 740 mm, pulling force of 35 kN and net weight of 22.6 kg. The R322-E two-stage Electric Ram is listed with a first-stage lifting force of 140 kN and a closing height of 590 mm.ODE's application documentation covers fire rescue, earthquake response and vehicle extrication. The company also lists an amphibious rescue tool set featuring the P610AES pump, specified for underwater operation at depths of at least 100 metres with wireless remote control. Its cordless rebar cutters include the RC-20B for rebar up to 20 mm and the RC-16B for rebar up to 16 mm. The SC370-E combi tool, SP725-E spreader, S251-E cutter and R322-E ram are identified in company product documentation as an EN 13204-approved electric rescue tool set. Buyers should confirm the approval's precise scope and applicability to the models under consideration.IDEX Dinglee Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.IDEX Dinglee Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. operates the Dinglee rescue tool brand under IDEX Corporation and focuses on the development, manufacturing and supply of hydraulic rescue equipment. Its product portfolio includes hydraulic cutters, hydraulic spreaders, hydraulic combi tools, hydraulic rams and motor pumps, as well as electric-hydraulic rescue equipment for applications such as vehicle extrication, road and rail incidents, and structural collapse response. The company's range provides options for emergency services seeking hydraulic and powered rescue tools for different operational requirements.Aolai Rescue Technology Co., Ltd.Founded in 2009 and based in Dezhou, Shandong Province, Aolai Rescue Technology Co., Ltd. develops and supplies emergency rescue equipment. Its published portfolio covers hydraulic cutters, hydraulic spreaders, hydraulic combi tools, hydraulic rams and hand pumps, alongside battery-powered cutters, spreaders and rams. The company also offers rescue support and demolition equipment for applications including traffic accidents, collapsed structures and other emergency response scenarios.Shandong U-Tech Rescue Equipment Co., Ltd.Based in Jinan, Shandong Province, Shandong U-Tech Rescue Equipment Co., Ltd. supplies hydraulic and powered breaking equipment for emergency rescue applications. Its product range includes hydraulic cutters, hydraulic spreaders, hydraulic combi tools, single-stage and double-stage hydraulic rams, battery-powered rescue tools, hand pumps and double-output pumps. The company also lists amphibious rescue equipment, supporting applications such as road traffic incidents, rail transit emergencies, building collapse response and industrial rescue.Beijing Topsky Intelligent Equipment Group Co., Ltd.Founded in 2003, Beijing Topsky Intelligent Equipment Group Co., Ltd. develops and manufactures safety, firefighting and emergency rescue equipment. Its broader portfolio includes life-detection systems, robots, drones, specialist vehicles and fire and rescue products, alongside hydraulic rescue tools and battery-operated electric-hydraulic combi tools. This combination of rescue equipment and intelligent emergency response technologies serves firefighting, disaster response and other specialist rescue applications.Key Technical Considerations for Rescue Tool SelectionSeveral technical dimensions help distinguish hydraulic rescue tools and battery-powered alternatives.. Power configuration: Conventional hydraulic tools use an external power source such as a Hand Pump or Engine pump. Battery-powered tools integrate the power system into the tool, reducing dependence on hoses and separate pumps.. Cutting and spreading performance: A hydraulic cutter, hydraulic spreader or hydraulic combi tool should be assessed using model-specific cutting force, material capacity, spreading force and maximum opening distance. Battery-powered alternatives require the same checks.. Rams and pushing applications: A hydraulic ram or Battery ram is selected according to the required lifting or pushing force, stroke length, closing height and space available for deployment.. Weight and portability: Tool weight, carrying arrangements and setup requirements affect deployment in confined spaces, vehicle extrication and operations involving restricted access.. Power-unit compatibility: Buyers using conventional hydraulic systems should confirm compatibility between the tool set and the selected Hand Pump, Engine pump or heavy duty double output power unit, including rated pressure and connection type.. Standards and documentation: Procurement teams should request applicable declarations of conformity, test reports, standard editions, model identification and details of the issuing or assessing body.. Supply and maintenance: Production capability, spare-parts availability, maintenance support and delivery arrangements should be considered alongside initial equipment specifications.Market OutlookThe development of battery-powered rescue equipment is broadening the choices available to fire and emergency services. An Electric Combi Tool, Electric cutter, Electric spreader or Electric Ram can provide an alternative to conventional hose-connected systems where integrated power and deployment flexibility are priorities. Hydraulic equipment remains relevant where established power-unit configurations and specific operating requirements make it suitable.China-based manufacturers serve different parts of this market, from dedicated hydraulic rescue tools to broader emergency equipment portfolios. For procurement teams, comparing actual models, rated performance, power configuration and conformity documents is more useful than relying on company-level descriptions alone.As standards and tender requirements evolve, manufacturers that publish clear, current and model-specific technical information can make it easier for buyers to assess equipment suitability. Consistent documentation also supports more transparent comparisons across suppliers and helps emergency services select tools appropriate to their operational needs.

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Five Reputable Hydraulic and Electric Rescue Tool Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Rescue Technology News Provided By Htnxt October 14, 2026, 08:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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