Zelenskyy: No Warning Before Russian Strike on Kyiv Power Plant
(MENAFN) Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Ukraine got no advance warning from its partners before Russia struck Kyiv’s energy infrastructure, calling the omission “absolutely unjust.”
In a post on the US social media platform X, the Ukrainian president urged the international community, and the United States in particular, to speak out and name who is responsible for prolonging the war. “This is absolutely unjust: when they are destroying our energy infrastructure, and Ukraine is not even receiving early warnings about ballistic missile launches,” he said.
”And it is important that the United States really sees what is happening and who is responsible for this war continuing.”
The Darnytsia Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHPP-4) was hit in the assault, Zelenskyy said, and a residential building in the capital was damaged. Emergency crews are working to put out a fire.
Ukraine picked up the missiles only when they were virtually on approach to Kyiv, he said, and he accused Russia of preparing more ballistic missile launches. “The facts show that the Russians do not consider themselves bound by what the president of the United States said. Ukraine supported an energy ceasefire. Russia is targeting yet another power plant and the lives of our people,” he said.
His comments followed remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said Washington is still sharing intelligence with Kyiv and is working with both sides to end the war. “We are helping them, and we are sharing intel,” Trump told reporters. “We want the war to end, so we’re working with them and Russia on getting the war to end.”
Over the weekend, a major financial newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that US envoys raised the prospect of cutting off intelligence sharing with Kyiv during Friday’s talks. The threat reportedly hinged on whether Ukraine heeded Washington’s warning to stop striking Russian energy infrastructure.
On Sunday, Trump announced on his Truth Social media platform that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate ceasefire on attacks against each other’s energy infrastructure.
Zelenskyy said Kyiv is ready to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries if Moscow stops attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. He stressed that any de-escalation must be reciprocal and backed by guarantees.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Russia is maintaining contacts with Washington on the potential energy ceasefire in Ukraine that Trump mentioned.
In a post on the US social media platform X, the Ukrainian president urged the international community, and the United States in particular, to speak out and name who is responsible for prolonging the war. “This is absolutely unjust: when they are destroying our energy infrastructure, and Ukraine is not even receiving early warnings about ballistic missile launches,” he said.
”And it is important that the United States really sees what is happening and who is responsible for this war continuing.”
The Darnytsia Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHPP-4) was hit in the assault, Zelenskyy said, and a residential building in the capital was damaged. Emergency crews are working to put out a fire.
Ukraine picked up the missiles only when they were virtually on approach to Kyiv, he said, and he accused Russia of preparing more ballistic missile launches. “The facts show that the Russians do not consider themselves bound by what the president of the United States said. Ukraine supported an energy ceasefire. Russia is targeting yet another power plant and the lives of our people,” he said.
His comments followed remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said Washington is still sharing intelligence with Kyiv and is working with both sides to end the war. “We are helping them, and we are sharing intel,” Trump told reporters. “We want the war to end, so we’re working with them and Russia on getting the war to end.”
Over the weekend, a major financial newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that US envoys raised the prospect of cutting off intelligence sharing with Kyiv during Friday’s talks. The threat reportedly hinged on whether Ukraine heeded Washington’s warning to stop striking Russian energy infrastructure.
On Sunday, Trump announced on his Truth Social media platform that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate ceasefire on attacks against each other’s energy infrastructure.
Zelenskyy said Kyiv is ready to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries if Moscow stops attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. He stressed that any de-escalation must be reciprocal and backed by guarantees.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Russia is maintaining contacts with Washington on the potential energy ceasefire in Ukraine that Trump mentioned.
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